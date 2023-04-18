(KMAland) -- KMA Sports has coverage from Riverside/Treynor to highlight another typically busy Tuesday on the KMAland Sports Schedule.
Check out the full schedule below.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Falls City at East Atchison
Nodaway Valley at Albany
Northeast Nodaway at Osborn-Stewartsville
Maryville vs. Benton (at Pony Express Tournament)
Savannah vs. TBD (at Pony Express Tournament)
North Platte at North Andrew
Norris at Nebraska City
Louisville-Weeping Water at Plattsmouth
Platte Valley (NE) vs. Wahoo
KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE
Treynor at Shenandoah (G/B)
Sidney, Fremont-Mills at Red Oak (G/B)
Glenwood at Harlan (G)
Harlan at Glenwood (B)
Bellevue East Tournament (B) (Lewis Central, St. Albert)
Denison-Schleswig at Atlantic (B)
Des Moines Christian Tournament (G) (Kuemper Catholic, Coon Rapids-Bayard)
Essex, AHSTW at Griswold (G/B)
Boyer Valley at Tri-Center (G/B)
IKM-Manning at Riverside (G/B)
Woodbine at Logan-Magnolia (G/B)
East Union, Martensdale-St. Marys, Southeast Warren, Wayne at Mount Ayr (G)
Mount Ayr, Martensdale-St. Marys, Southeast Warren, Wayne at East Union (B)
Bedford at Lamoni (G/B)
Clarke at Central Decatur (G/B)
Abraham Lincoln, Sioux City East at LeMars (G)
Thomas Jefferson, Sioux City West at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (G)
Benton MO Tournament (B) (Savannah)
Albany, Mercer, Hamilton at Gallatin (B)
Stanberry at Maysville (B)
Blair Tournament (B) (Plattsmouth, Louisville)
East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament at Crooked Creek (B)
Syracuse, Lincoln Christian at Lincoln Lutheran (B)
KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE
St. Albert at Denison-Schleswig (G/B)
Des Moines North at Atlantic (G)
Creston at Chariton (G)
East Sac County at Kuemper Catholic (G/B)
AHSTW at Tri-Center (G/B)
Riverside at Treynor (B)
Carroll at Riverside (G)
Panorama at Logan-Magnolia (G/B)
Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City West (G)
Sioux City West at Abraham Lincoln (B)
Thomas Jefferson at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (B)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Thomas Jefferson (G)
LeMars at Sioux City North (G)
Sioux City North at LeMars (B)
Sioux City East at Bishop Heelan Catholic (G)
Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sioux City East (B)
Nebraska City at Auburn (G)
Nebraska City at Lincoln Lutheran (B)
Beatrice at Conestoga (G)
KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE
Shenandoah at Red Oak (G)
Red Oak at Shenandoah (B)
Glenwood at Harlan (G)
Harlan at Glenwood (B)
St. Albert at Lewis Central (G)
Atlantic at Denison-Schleswig (G)
Denison-Schleswig at Atlantic (B)
Boone at Kuemper Catholic (B)
Southwest Valley at Audubon (G/B)
Thomas Jefferson at Abraham Lincoln (B)
Sioux City North at Sioux City West (B)
Sioux City North at Sioux City East (G)
Norfolk at Bishop Heelan Catholic (G)
Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sioux City East (B)
Spencer at LeMars (B)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Estherville-Lincoln Central (G)
Benton at Savannah (B)
KMALAND TRACK & FIELD SCHEDULE
AT Glenwood (G/B)
AT Madrid (B) (Kuemper Catholic, Central Decatur)
AT Syracuse (G/B)
AT CAM (G/B)
AT Interstate 35 (B) (Nodaway Valley, East Union, Martensdale-St. Marys, Southeast Warren)
AT Ottumwa (G/B) (Wayne)
AT Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (G) (Southeast Warren, Moulton-Udell)
AT West Monona (G/B) (West Harrison)
AT Melcher-Dallas (G/B)
AT Worth County (G/B)
AT Smithville (G/B) (Maryville)
AT Cameron (G/B) (Savannah)
AT Bennington NE (G/B) (Plattsmouth)
AT Tri County NE (G/B) (Johnson County Central)
AT Wahoo NE (G/B) (Ashland-Greenwood)