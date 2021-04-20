(KMAland) -- Another big Tuesday of KMAland spring sports is planned. Check out the full schedule below.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Maryville vs. Benton
DeKalb at East Atchison
Northeast Nodaway at South Holt
Osborn at Platte Valley
North Nodaway at West Nodaway
Norris at Nebraska City
Waverly at Plattsmouth
Auburn at Omaha South
Platte Valley at Wahoo
KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE
Red Oak, Fremont-Mills at Sidney (G/B) PPD to 4/26
Glenwood, Denison-Schlewig at Harlan (G)
Harlan at Glenwood (B)
Lewis Central vs. St. Albert (G)
Omaha Bryan Tournament (St. Albert, Lewis Central) (B)
Denison-Schleswig at Atlantic (B)
AHSTW, Essex at Griswold (G/B)
Logan-Magnolia at Woodbine (G/B)
Boyer Valley at Tri-Center (G/B) PPD to 4/23
Bedford at Lamoni (G/B)
East Union, Southeast Warren, Martensdale-St. Marys, Wayne at Mount Ayr (G) CCLD
Mount Ayr, Martensdale-St. Marys, Southeast Warren, Wayne at East Union (B)
Centerville, Clarke at Central Decatur (G)
Clarke at Central Decatur (B)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Sioux City West at Thomas Jefferson (G) PPD to 4/21
Sioux City East at Hinton (G)
Melcher-Dallas at Moravia (G/B) BOYS CCLD
Stanberry at Maysville (B)
Blair Tournament (Plattsmouth) (B)
East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament PPD
Lincoln Christian, Lincoln Lutheran at Syracuse (B)
Ashland-Greenwood at Yutan (B)
KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE
Denison-Schleswig at St. Albert (G/B)
Maryville at Atlantic (G)
Creston at Chariton (G)
East Sac County at Kuemper Catholic (G/B)
AHSTW at Tri-Center (G/B)
Underwood at Van Meter (G/B)
Panorama at Logan-Magnolia (G/B)
Carroll at Riverside (G)
Riverside at Missouri Valley (B)
Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City West (G)
Sioux City West at Abraham Lincoln (B)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Thomas Jefferson (G)
Thomas Jefferson at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (B)
Sioux City East at Bishop Heelan Catholic (G)
Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sioux City East (B)
Sioux City North at LeMars (G/B)
Nebraska City at Auburn (G)
Beatrice at Conestoga (G)
Nebraska City at Lincoln Lutheran (B)
Plattsmouth at Conestoga (B)
KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE
Shenandoah at Red Oak (G) MOVED TO MONTGOMERY COUNTY YMCA
Red Oak at Shenandoah (B) MOVED TO MONTGOMERY COUNTY YMCA
Glenwood at Harlan (G)
Harlan at Glenwood (B)
St. Albert at Lewis Central (G)
Atlantic at Denison-Schleswig (G)
Denison-Schleswig at Atlantic (B)
Chariton at Creston (G)
Creston at Chariton (B)
Boone at Kuemper Catholic (B)
Maryville at Southwest Valley (B)
Southwest Valley at Audubon (G) PPD to 5/10
Audubon at Southwest Valley (B) PPD to 5/10
Thomas Jefferson at Abraham Lincoln (B)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Sioux City West (B)
Norfolk at Bishop Heelan Catholic (G)
Spencer at LeMars (G)
Sioux City North at Sioux City East (G)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Sioux City West (G)
Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sioux City East (B)
Sioux City West at Sioux City North (B)
LeMars at Spencer (B)
KMALAND TRACK & FIELD SCHEDULE
Lewis Central (G/B)
Griswold (G/B)
Madrid (Kuemper) (B)
OABCIG (Tri-Center, Ar-We-Va) (B) CCLD
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (Southeast Warren, Wayne, Moulton-Udell) (G)
Interstate 35 (Lenox, Nodaway Valley, East Union, MSTM, SEW) (B) CCLD
West Monona (West Harrison) (G/B)
Yankton (Heelan) (G)
Melcher-Dallas (G/B) CCLD
Smithville (G/B) PPD to 4/30
Worth County (G/B) PPD to 4/21
Bennington (Plattsmouth) (G/B) PPD to 4/23
Tri County (JCC) (G/B) PPD to 4/21
Falls City Sacred Heart (G/B) CCLD
Papillion-La Vista South (Ashland-Greenwood) (G/B)