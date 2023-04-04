(KMAland) -- KMA Sports has coverage from the Cardinal Relays girls track meet later today. Check out the full Tuesday slate.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
South Holt at Northland Christian
Mid-Buchanan at Platte Valley
Northeast Nodaway at Ridgeway
Maryville at Savannah
Plattsburg at King City
East Buchanan at North Andrew
Skutt Catholic at Nebraska City
Plattsmouth at South Sioux City
Falls City at Auburn
Platteveview at Platte Valley
Pender at Louisville-Weeping Water
KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE
Clarinda at Shenandoah (G)
Shenandoah at Clarinda (B)
Red Oak, Sidney at Griswold (G/B)
Abraham Lincoln Invitational (G)
St. Albert, Thomas Jefferson, Sidney (G) at Fox Run
Kuemper Catholic at Atlantic (B)
Kuemper Catholic at Carroll (G)
Hamburg at Lenox (G/B)
AHSTW at Missouri Valley (G/B)
Treynor at Audubon (G/B)
Southwest Valley at East Union (G/B)
Wayne, Moravia, Davis County at Centerville (G)
Worth County, Princeton, South Harrison at Albany (B)
Friend Invitational (B) (Elwmood-Murdock)
Malcolm Invitational (B) (Palmyra)
Fort Calhoun, Wahoo at Ashland-Greenwood (B)
KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE
Lewis Central at Kuemper Catholic (G/B)
Atlantic at Missouri Valley (G)
Chariton at Creston (G/B)
Logan-Magnolia at East Sac County (G/B)
Tri-Center at Treynor (G/B)
Abraham Lincoln at Bishop Heelan Catholic (G)
Bishop Heelan Catholic at Abraham Lincoln (B)
LeMars at Thomas Jefferson (G)
Thomas Jefferson at LeMars (B)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Unity Christian (G)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Sioux City East (B)
Sioux City West at Sioux City North (B)
Nebraska City at Ralston (B)
Blair at Plattsmouth (G)
The Platte at Elkhorn (B)
KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE
Clarinda at Shenandoah (G)
Shenandoah at Clarinda (B)
Creston at Red Oak (G)
Red Oak at Creston (B)
Sioux City East, Sioux City West at Glenwood (G)
Glenwood at Southwest Valley (B)
St. Albert at Abraham Lincoln (G/B)
Denison-Schleswig at Storm Lake (G)
Storm Lake at Denison-Schleswig (B)
Southwest Valley at Clarke (G)
Sioux City West at Bishop Heelan Catholic (B)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at LeMars (G/B)
Maryville at Bishop LeBlond (B)
Chillicothe at Savannah (B)
KMALAND TRACK & FIELD SCHEDULE
AT Clarinda (G) Twitter: @TrevMaeder96
AT Sergeant Bluff-Luton (G/B)
AT Denison (G/B)
AT Lenox (G/B)
AT Riverside (G)
AT East Union (B)
AT Panorama (G/B) (Mount Ayr, Central Decatur, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Woodbine)
AT Sioux City East (G/B)
AT PCM (G/B) (Twin Cedars)
AT Davis County (G/B) (Moravia, Moulton-Udell, Seymour)