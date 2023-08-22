KMA Sports Logo 2
(KMAland) -- Plenty of golf, softball and volleyball are on the KMAland Sports Schedule for Tuesday.

Check out the full Tuesday slate below.

KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE 

Abraham Lincoln vs. Sioux City North at Sun Valley Golf Course (B)

Sioux City East, Sioux City West, Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Green Valley Golf Course (B)

Beatrice Tournament (Nebraska City) (G)

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE 

Platteview at Ashland-Greenwood

Nebraska City at Ralston

Cass, Omaha Mercy at Plattsmouth

Auburn, Falls City at Wilber-Clatonia

Syracuse at Milford

KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE 

Non-Conference

Carroll at Harlan

Denison-Schleswig, MVAOCOU, Siouxland Christian at Sioux City West

East Union at Twin Cedars

West Harrison, Thomas Jefferson, Heartland Christian at Iowa West Field House, CB

