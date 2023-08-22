(KMAland) -- Plenty of golf, softball and volleyball are on the KMAland Sports Schedule for Tuesday.
Check out the full Tuesday slate below.
KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE
Abraham Lincoln vs. Sioux City North at Sun Valley Golf Course (B)
Sioux City East, Sioux City West, Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Green Valley Golf Course (B)
Beatrice Tournament (Nebraska City) (G)
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Platteview at Ashland-Greenwood
Nebraska City at Ralston
Cass, Omaha Mercy at Plattsmouth
Auburn, Falls City at Wilber-Clatonia
Syracuse at Milford
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE
Non-Conference
Carroll at Harlan
Denison-Schleswig, MVAOCOU, Siouxland Christian at Sioux City West
East Union at Twin Cedars
West Harrison, Thomas Jefferson, Heartland Christian at Iowa West Field House, CB