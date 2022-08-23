KMA Sports Logo 2
(KMAland) -- KMA Sports has coverage from the Shenandoah Early Bird XC Invitational while golf, softball and volleyball also litters the Tuesday KMAland Sports Schedule.

View the full slate below.

KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE 

Beatrice Invitational (Nebraska City) (G)

Plattsmouth at Auburn (G)

KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE

AT Shenandoah Follow @TrevMaeder96

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE 

Ralston at Nebraska City

Ashland-Greenwood at Platteview

Cass, Plattsmouth at Omaha Mercy

Auburn, Wilber-Clatonia at Falls City

Milford at Syracuse

KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE 

Non-Conference 

Clarinda, Lenox at Stanton

Denison-Schleswig, MVAOCOU, Siouxland Christian at Sioux City West

Bedford, Riverside at Essex

West Harrison, Heartland Christian at Logan-Magnolia

Twin Cedars at East Union

Central Decatur, Wayne at Chariton

Southeast Warren, Moravia at Albia

Glidden-Ralston, Greene County at Collins-Maxwell

