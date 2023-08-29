KMA Sports Logo 2
(KMAland) -- It's a massive Tuesday of KMAland fall sports with cross country in Shenandoah and Glenwood hosting Shenandoah in volleyball.

Check out the full slate below.

KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE

Shenandoah Early Bird Meet Follow @TrevMaeder96 & @d2mart

Dallas Center-Grimes Meet (Atlantic)

Maryville Meet

Plattsmouth Meet

Dakota Valley Meet (Sioux City West, Sioux City East)

North Platte MO Meet (South Holt)

KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE

Tournament at Lincoln’s Crooked Creek Golf Course (Ashland-Greenwood, Nebraska City, Plattsmouth) (G)

Johnson County Central, Syracuse at Auburn (G)

KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE

Savannah vs. North Kansas City (Winnetonka Tournament) (B)

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE 

Area Missouri

Albany at Stanberry

Worth County at North Andrew 

King City at Princeton

Maryville at Lathrop

Central at Savannah

Area Nebraska

Ashland-Greenwood at Arlington

Syracuse at Nebraska City

Plattsmouth at Auburn

Falls City at Freeman

Cass at Platteview/Weeping Water

KMALAND SWIMMING SCHEDULE 

WDM Valley at Lewis Central (G)

Abraham Lincoln, Spencer at Sioux City Metro (G)

Central, Pembroke Hill at Savannah (B)

KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE 

Maryville at Kansas City East (G)

KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE 

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Shenandoah at Glenwood On KMAX-Stream

Red Oak at Atlantic

Kuemper Catholic at Creston

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Southwest Valley at Central Decatur

Missouri River Conference 

Sioux City West at Thomas Jefferson

Sioux City North at Sioux City East

Bluegrass Conference 

Melcher-Dallas at Mormon Trail

Non-Conference 

Sidney at Johnson-Brock

Griswold, AHSTW at Nodaway Valley

Fremont-Mills at Lourdes Central Catholic

Woodbine at Logan-Magnolia

IKM-Manning, East Sac County at Coon Rapids-Bayard

East Union, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at CAM

Wayne at Lamoni

Colo-Nesco at Martensdale-St. Marys

Southeast Warren Tournament (Ankeny Christian, Colfax-Mingo, Grand View Christian, Moravia, Seymour)

Orient-Macksburg at Paton-Churdan

MOC-Floyd Valley Invite (LeMars, Sergeant Bluff-Luton)

Area Missouri

East Atchison at North Nodaway 

King City at Mound City

South Holt at Nodaway Valley

Area Nebraska 

Waverly at Ashland-Greenwood

Plattsmouth at Beatrice

Elmwood-Murdock at Auburn

Johnson County Central at Mead

Louisville at Palmyra

Conestoga at Weeping Water

Yutan at Syracuse

Humboldt-TRS at Lewiston

Tri County at Falls City Sacred Heart

Freeman at Sterling

