(KMAland) -- It's a big Tuesday with Southwest Valley/Central Decatur on the KMAX-Stream. Check out the full slate below.

KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE 

AT Dallas Center-Grimes (Kuemper, Creston)

AT Logan-Magnolia

AT Plattsmouth

AT Dakota Valley (Sioux City East)

AT Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (Sergeant Bluff-Luton)

AT North Platte (MO)

AT Maryville

AT Plattsmouth 

KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE 

Abraham Lincoln, Heelan, LeMars, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Sioux City East, Sioux City North at Fort Dodge Invitational (B)

Waverly Invitational (Nebraska City, Plattsmouth, Ashland-Greenwood) (G)

Auburn, Syracuse at Johnson County Central (G)

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE 

Northeast Nodaway at King City

North Andrew at Worth County 

Stanberry at Albany

Lathrop at Maryville

Auburn at Plattsmouth

Elkhorn at Nebraska City

Freeman at Falls City

Arlington at Ashland-Greenwood

KMALAND SWIMMING SCHEDULE 

Abraham Lincoln/TJ, Spencer at Sioux City West (G)

KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE 

Kansas City East at Maryville (G)

KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE 

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Glenwood at Shenandoah

Atlantic at Red Oak

Creston at Kuemper Catholic

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Central Decatur at Southwest Valley On KMAX-Stream

Missouri River Conference 

Sioux City North at Sioux City West 

Bluegrass Conference 

Melcher-Dallas at Mormon Trail

Non-Conference 

AHSTW, Nodaway Valley at Griswold

Lourdes Central Catholic at Fremont-Mills

Johnson-Brock at Sidney

East Mills at Lenox

Logan-Magnolia at Woodbine

Martensdale-St. Marys at Colo-NESCO

Southeast Warren Invitational (Moravia, Seymour, Grand View Christian, Colfax-Mingo, Ankeny Christian)

Lamoni at Wayne

Paton-Churdan at Orient-Macksburg

LeMars at MOC-Floyd Valley Invitational 

Area Missouri 

North Nodaway at East Atchison

Mound City at Union Star

Nodaway Valley at South Holt

Area Nebraska 

Crete at Nebraska City

Beatrice at Plattsmouth 

Weeping Water at Conestoga

Sterling at Freeman

Palmyra at Louisville 

Auburn at Elmwood-Murdock

Mead at Johnson County Central 

Syracuse at Yutan

Ashland-Greenwood at Waverly

Falls City Sacred Heart at Tri County

