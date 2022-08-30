(KMAland) -- It's a big Tuesday with Southwest Valley/Central Decatur on the KMAX-Stream. Check out the full slate below.
KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE
AT Dallas Center-Grimes (Kuemper, Creston)
AT Logan-Magnolia
AT Plattsmouth
AT Dakota Valley (Sioux City East)
AT Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (Sergeant Bluff-Luton)
AT North Platte (MO)
AT Maryville
AT Plattsmouth
KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE
Abraham Lincoln, Heelan, LeMars, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Sioux City East, Sioux City North at Fort Dodge Invitational (B)
Waverly Invitational (Nebraska City, Plattsmouth, Ashland-Greenwood) (G)
Auburn, Syracuse at Johnson County Central (G)
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Northeast Nodaway at King City
North Andrew at Worth County
Stanberry at Albany
Lathrop at Maryville
Auburn at Plattsmouth
Elkhorn at Nebraska City
Freeman at Falls City
Arlington at Ashland-Greenwood
KMALAND SWIMMING SCHEDULE
Abraham Lincoln/TJ, Spencer at Sioux City West (G)
KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE
Kansas City East at Maryville (G)
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Glenwood at Shenandoah
Atlantic at Red Oak
Creston at Kuemper Catholic
Pride of Iowa Conference
Central Decatur at Southwest Valley On KMAX-Stream
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City North at Sioux City West
Bluegrass Conference
Melcher-Dallas at Mormon Trail
Non-Conference
AHSTW, Nodaway Valley at Griswold
Lourdes Central Catholic at Fremont-Mills
Johnson-Brock at Sidney
East Mills at Lenox
Logan-Magnolia at Woodbine
Martensdale-St. Marys at Colo-NESCO
Southeast Warren Invitational (Moravia, Seymour, Grand View Christian, Colfax-Mingo, Ankeny Christian)
Lamoni at Wayne
Paton-Churdan at Orient-Macksburg
LeMars at MOC-Floyd Valley Invitational
Area Missouri
North Nodaway at East Atchison
Mound City at Union Star
Nodaway Valley at South Holt
Area Nebraska
Crete at Nebraska City
Beatrice at Plattsmouth
Weeping Water at Conestoga
Sterling at Freeman
Palmyra at Louisville
Auburn at Elmwood-Murdock
Mead at Johnson County Central
Syracuse at Yutan
Ashland-Greenwood at Waverly
Falls City Sacred Heart at Tri County