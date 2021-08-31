KMA Sports Logo 2
(KMAland) -- KMA Sports has coverage from the Shenandoah Early Bird cross country meet and the Glenwood/Kuemper volleyball match on Tuesday.

Check out the full schedule for Tuesday below.

KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE 

AT Logan-Magnolia

AT Dallas Center-Grimes (Creston, Kuemper)

AT Plattsmouth

AT Dakota Valley (Sioux City West, Sioux City East)

AT Maryville

AT North Platte (Mound City, South Holt)

KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE 

Fort Dodge Invitational (AL, Heelan, SCE, SCN, SCW, LeMars) (B)

Waverly Invitational (Nebraska City, Plattsmouth, Ashland-Greenwood) (G)

Auburn, Johnson County Central at Syracuse (G)

KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE 

Maryville at Barstow Tournament (B)

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE 

King City at Northeast Nodaway 

South Holt at DeKalb

Worth County at North Andrew

Stanberry at Albany

Lathrop at Maryville

Weeping Water at Plattsmouth

Nebraska City at Gross Catholic

Plattsmouth at Beatrice

Ashland-Greenwood at Arlington

KMALAND SWIMMING SCHEDULE 

Abraham Lincoln/Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City West

KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE 

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Kuemper Catholic at Glenwood Audio/Video on KMAX-Stream 

Harlan at Denison-Schleswig

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Southwest Valley at Central Decatur

Missouri River Conference 

Sioux City West at Sioux City North

Bluegrass Conference 

Melcher-Dallas at Mormon Trail

Non-Conference 

Griswold, Nodaway Valley at AHSTW

Fremont-Mills at Lourdes Central Catholic

Sidney at Johnson-Brock

Lenox at East Mills

Ar-We-Va at Audubon

IKM-Manning at East Sac County

East Union at CAM

Colo-NESCO at Martensdale-St. Marys

Ankeny Christian, Moravia, Colfax-Mingo at Southeast Warren

Wayne at Lamoni

MOC-Floyd Vally Tournament (LeMars)

Skutt Catholic at Bishop Heelan Catholic

Missouri 

East Atchison at South Holt

West Nodaway at Mound City

Union Star at North Nodaway

Nebraska 

Nebraska City, Nebraska Lutheran, Wilber-Clatonia at Crete 

Yutan at Syracuse

Louisville at Palmyra

Conestoga at Weeping Water

Waverly at Ashland-Greenwood

Elmwood-Murdock at Auburn

Freeman at Sterling

Johnson County Central at Mead

Tri County at Falls City Sacred Heart

