(KMAland) -- KMA Sports has coverage from the Shenandoah Early Bird cross country meet and the Glenwood/Kuemper volleyball match on Tuesday.
Check out the full schedule for Tuesday below.
KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE
AT Shenandoah Follow @d2mart
AT Logan-Magnolia
AT Dallas Center-Grimes (Creston, Kuemper)
AT Plattsmouth
AT Dakota Valley (Sioux City West, Sioux City East)
AT Maryville
AT North Platte (Mound City, South Holt)
KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE
Fort Dodge Invitational (AL, Heelan, SCE, SCN, SCW, LeMars) (B)
Waverly Invitational (Nebraska City, Plattsmouth, Ashland-Greenwood) (G)
Auburn, Johnson County Central at Syracuse (G)
KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE
Maryville at Barstow Tournament (B)
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
King City at Northeast Nodaway
South Holt at DeKalb
Worth County at North Andrew
Stanberry at Albany
Lathrop at Maryville
Weeping Water at Plattsmouth
Nebraska City at Gross Catholic
Plattsmouth at Beatrice
Ashland-Greenwood at Arlington
KMALAND SWIMMING SCHEDULE
Abraham Lincoln/Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City West
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Kuemper Catholic at Glenwood Audio/Video on KMAX-Stream
Harlan at Denison-Schleswig
Pride of Iowa Conference
Southwest Valley at Central Decatur
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City West at Sioux City North
Bluegrass Conference
Melcher-Dallas at Mormon Trail
Non-Conference
Griswold, Nodaway Valley at AHSTW
Fremont-Mills at Lourdes Central Catholic
Sidney at Johnson-Brock
Lenox at East Mills
Ar-We-Va at Audubon
IKM-Manning at East Sac County
East Union at CAM
Colo-NESCO at Martensdale-St. Marys
Ankeny Christian, Moravia, Colfax-Mingo at Southeast Warren
Wayne at Lamoni
MOC-Floyd Vally Tournament (LeMars)
Skutt Catholic at Bishop Heelan Catholic
Missouri
East Atchison at South Holt
West Nodaway at Mound City
Union Star at North Nodaway
Nebraska
Nebraska City, Nebraska Lutheran, Wilber-Clatonia at Crete
Yutan at Syracuse
Louisville at Palmyra
Conestoga at Weeping Water
Waverly at Ashland-Greenwood
Elmwood-Murdock at Auburn
Freeman at Sterling
Johnson County Central at Mead
Tri County at Falls City Sacred Heart