KMA Sports Logo 2
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Harlan/Glenwood and Lenox/Southwest Valley on KMA Radio and streaming online highlight a busy Tuesday night in KMAland.

Check out the full KMAland Sports Schedule below.

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Creston at Shenandoah (G/B)

Harlan at Glenwood (G/B) On KMA 960 w/VIDEO

Kuemper Catholic at Atlantic (G/B)

Corner Conference 

Sidney at Fremont-Mills (G/B)

Essex at Stanton (G/B)

Western Iowa Conference 

Riverside at Audubon (G/B)

Underwood at Logan-Magnolia (G/B)

AHSTW at Missouri Valley (G/B)

Treynor at Tri-Center (G/B)

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Bedford at Nodaway Valley (G/B)

Lenox at Southwest Valley (G/B) On KMA-FM 99.1 w/video

East Union at Wayne (G/B)

Central Decatur at Southeast Warren (G/B)

Rolling Valley Conference 

Coon Rapids-Bayard at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (G/B)

Woodbine at Ar-We-Va (G/B)

West Harrison at CAM (G/B)

Paton-Churdan at Glidden-Ralston (G/B)

Missouri River Conference 

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Abraham Lincoln (G/B)

LeMars at Thomas Jefferson (G/B)

Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sioux City West (G/B)

Sioux City North at Sioux City East (B)

Bluegrass Conference 

Murray at Ankeny Christian Academy (G/B)

Melcher-Dallas at Diagonal (G/B)

Mormon Trail at Seymour (G/B)

Moravia at Twin Cedars (G/B)

Non-Conference 

Norwalk at Lewis Central (G/B)

Denison-Schleswig at OABCIG (G)

Heartland Christian at East Mills (G/B)

Area Missouri 

South Holt at East Atchison (G/B)

DeKalb at Rock Port (G/B)

Platte Valley at Nodaway Valley (G/B)

Stewartsville-Osborn at Mound City (G/B)

Stanberry at Albany (G/B)

North Andrew at Worth County (G/B)

Area Nebraska 

Nebraska City at Syracuse (G/B)

Milford at Ashland-Greenwood (G)

Ashland-Greenwood at Conestoga (B)

Malcolm at Elmwood-Murdock (G/B)

Palmyra at Johnson County Central (G/B)

Louisville at Auburn (B)

Falls City at Southern (G)

Diller-Odell at Johnson-Brock (G/B)

Lourdes Central Catholic at Pawnee City (G/B)

Lewiston at Falls City Sacred Heart (G/B)

Sterling at Meridian (G/B)

KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE 

Mount Ayr at Lenox (G/B)

KMALAND SWIMMING SCHEDULE 

Ralston at Lewis Central (B)

KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE 

Red Oak, Logan-Magnolia, Riverside at St. Albert

Glenwood, Treynor, West Central Valley at Creston 

Denison-Schleswig, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Sheldon at Westwood

Missouri Valley, Underwood, Nodaway Valley at Griswold

Southwest Valley, Maryville, Penney at Stanberry

Akron-Westfield, MVAOCOU, Western Christian at LeMars

Moravia, Montezuma, HLV at North Mahaska

Rock Port, Albany at East Atchison 

South Holt at South Harrison

Nebraska City, Wahoo at Blair

Palmyra, Weeping Water at Freeman

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.