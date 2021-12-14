(KMAland) -- Harlan/Glenwood and Lenox/Southwest Valley on KMA Radio and streaming online highlight a busy Tuesday night in KMAland.
Check out the full KMAland Sports Schedule below.
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Creston at Shenandoah (G/B)
Harlan at Glenwood (G/B) On KMA 960 w/VIDEO
Kuemper Catholic at Atlantic (G/B)
Corner Conference
Sidney at Fremont-Mills (G/B)
Essex at Stanton (G/B)
Western Iowa Conference
Riverside at Audubon (G/B)
Underwood at Logan-Magnolia (G/B)
AHSTW at Missouri Valley (G/B)
Treynor at Tri-Center (G/B)
Pride of Iowa Conference
Bedford at Nodaway Valley (G/B)
Lenox at Southwest Valley (G/B) On KMA-FM 99.1 w/video
East Union at Wayne (G/B)
Central Decatur at Southeast Warren (G/B)
Rolling Valley Conference
Coon Rapids-Bayard at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (G/B)
Woodbine at Ar-We-Va (G/B)
West Harrison at CAM (G/B)
Paton-Churdan at Glidden-Ralston (G/B)
Missouri River Conference
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Abraham Lincoln (G/B)
LeMars at Thomas Jefferson (G/B)
Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sioux City West (G/B)
Sioux City North at Sioux City East (B)
Bluegrass Conference
Murray at Ankeny Christian Academy (G/B)
Melcher-Dallas at Diagonal (G/B)
Mormon Trail at Seymour (G/B)
Moravia at Twin Cedars (G/B)
Non-Conference
Norwalk at Lewis Central (G/B)
Denison-Schleswig at OABCIG (G)
Heartland Christian at East Mills (G/B)
Area Missouri
South Holt at East Atchison (G/B)
DeKalb at Rock Port (G/B)
Platte Valley at Nodaway Valley (G/B)
Stewartsville-Osborn at Mound City (G/B)
Stanberry at Albany (G/B)
North Andrew at Worth County (G/B)
Area Nebraska
Nebraska City at Syracuse (G/B)
Milford at Ashland-Greenwood (G)
Ashland-Greenwood at Conestoga (B)
Malcolm at Elmwood-Murdock (G/B)
Palmyra at Johnson County Central (G/B)
Louisville at Auburn (B)
Falls City at Southern (G)
Diller-Odell at Johnson-Brock (G/B)
Lourdes Central Catholic at Pawnee City (G/B)
Lewiston at Falls City Sacred Heart (G/B)
Sterling at Meridian (G/B)
KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE
Mount Ayr at Lenox (G/B)
KMALAND SWIMMING SCHEDULE
Ralston at Lewis Central (B)
KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE
Red Oak, Logan-Magnolia, Riverside at St. Albert
Glenwood, Treynor, West Central Valley at Creston
Denison-Schleswig, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Sheldon at Westwood
Missouri Valley, Underwood, Nodaway Valley at Griswold
Southwest Valley, Maryville, Penney at Stanberry
Akron-Westfield, MVAOCOU, Western Christian at LeMars
Moravia, Montezuma, HLV at North Mahaska
Rock Port, Albany at East Atchison
South Holt at South Harrison
Nebraska City, Wahoo at Blair
Palmyra, Weeping Water at Freeman