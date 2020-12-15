(KMAland) -- A heavy schedule of basketball and wrestling includes Treynor hosting AHSTW in a basketball doubleheader on KMA 960.
Check out the full KMAland Sports Schedule for Tuesday below.
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Shenandoah at Creston (G/B)
Kuemper Catholic at Atlantic (G/B)
Corner Conference
Fremont-Mills at Sidney (G/B)
Western Iowa Conference
Tri-Center at Audubon (G/B)
Logan-Magnolia at Missouri Valley (G/B)
Underwood at Riverside (G/B)
AHSTW at Treynor (G/B) On KMA 960, 6:00 PM
Pride of Iowa Conference
Nodaway Valley at Bedford (G/B)
Southwest Valley at Lenox (G/B)
Southeast Warren at Central Decatur (G/B)
Wayne at East Union (G/B)
Rolling Valley Conference
West Harrison at Paton-Churdan (G/B)
Woodbine at Boyer Valley (G/B)
CAM at Glidden-Ralston (G/B)
Ar-We-Va at Coon Rapids-Bayard (G/B)
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (G/B)
LeMars at Thomas Jefferson (G/B)
Sioux City West at Bishop Heelan Catholic (G/B)
Sioux City East at Sioux City North (B)
Bluegrass Conference
Ankeny Christian at Murray (G/B)
Twin Cedars at Moravia (G/B)
Seymour at Mormon Trail (G/B)
Non-Conference
Lewis Central at Norwalk (G/B)
East Mills at Heartland Christian (G/B)
Area Missouri/Nebraska
East Atchison at South Holt (G/B)
Rock Port at DeKalb (G/B)
Mound City at Stewartsville-Osborn (G/B)
Platte Valley at West Nodaway (G/B)
Northeast Nodaway at East Harrison (G/B)
North Nodaway at Nodaway-Holt (G/B)
Worth County at North Andrew (G/B)
Syracuse at Nebraska City (G/B)
Ashland-Greenwood at Milford (G)
Conestoga at Ashland-Greenwood (B)
Weeping Water at Louisville (G/B)
Elmwood-Murdock at Malcolm (G/B)
Southern at Falls City (G)
Johnson County Central at Palmyra (G/B)
Lewiston at Falls City Sacred Heart (G/B)
Johnson-Brock at Diller-Odell (G/B)
Pawnee City at Lourdes Central Catholic (G/B)
Meridian at Sterling (G/B)
KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE
Creston/Orient-Macksburg, Treynor, Abraham Lincoln at Glenwood
Red Oak, St. Albert, Riverside at Logan-Magnolia
Denison-Schleswig, Sheldon, Westwood at Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Lewis Central at Millard South
East Mills, Pleasantville at ACGC
Griswold, Missouri Valley, Underwood at Nodaway Valley
Audubon, Woodbine, South Central Calhoun at East Sac County
Thomas Jefferson, Conestoga at Bellevue West
LeMars, MVAOCOU, Western Christian at Akron-Westfield
East Atchison, Albany, Maysville at Rock Port
Maryville at Penney
Nebraska City, Blair at Wahoo
Palmyra, Freeman at Weeping Water
KMALAND SWIMMING SCHEDULE
Ralston at Lewis Central (B)