(KMAland) -- A heavy schedule of basketball and wrestling includes Treynor hosting AHSTW in a basketball doubleheader on KMA 960.

Check out the full KMAland Sports Schedule for Tuesday below.

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Shenandoah at Creston (G/B)

Kuemper Catholic at Atlantic (G/B)

Corner Conference

Fremont-Mills at Sidney (G/B)

Western Iowa Conference

Tri-Center at Audubon (G/B)

Logan-Magnolia at Missouri Valley (G/B)

Underwood at Riverside (G/B)

AHSTW at Treynor (G/B) On KMA 960, 6:00 PM

Pride of Iowa Conference

Nodaway Valley at Bedford (G/B)

Southwest Valley at Lenox (G/B)

Southeast Warren at Central Decatur (G/B)

Wayne at East Union (G/B)

Rolling Valley Conference

West Harrison at Paton-Churdan (G/B)

Woodbine at Boyer Valley (G/B)

CAM at Glidden-Ralston (G/B)

Ar-We-Va at Coon Rapids-Bayard (G/B)

Missouri River Conference

Abraham Lincoln at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (G/B)

LeMars at Thomas Jefferson (G/B)

Sioux City West at Bishop Heelan Catholic (G/B)

Sioux City East at Sioux City North (B)

Bluegrass Conference

Ankeny Christian at Murray (G/B)

Twin Cedars at Moravia (G/B)

Seymour at Mormon Trail (G/B)

Non-Conference

Lewis Central at Norwalk (G/B)

East Mills at Heartland Christian (G/B)

Area Missouri/Nebraska

East Atchison at South Holt (G/B)

Rock Port at DeKalb (G/B)

Mound City at Stewartsville-Osborn (G/B)

Platte Valley at West Nodaway (G/B)

Northeast Nodaway at East Harrison (G/B)

North Nodaway at Nodaway-Holt (G/B)

Worth County at North Andrew (G/B)

Syracuse at Nebraska City (G/B)

Ashland-Greenwood at Milford (G)

Conestoga at Ashland-Greenwood (B)

Weeping Water at Louisville (G/B)

Elmwood-Murdock at Malcolm (G/B)

Southern at Falls City (G)

Johnson County Central at Palmyra (G/B)

Lewiston at Falls City Sacred Heart (G/B)

Johnson-Brock at Diller-Odell (G/B)

Pawnee City at Lourdes Central Catholic (G/B)

Meridian at Sterling (G/B)

KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE

Creston/Orient-Macksburg, Treynor, Abraham Lincoln at Glenwood

Red Oak, St. Albert, Riverside at Logan-Magnolia

Denison-Schleswig, Sheldon, Westwood at Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Lewis Central at Millard South

East Mills, Pleasantville at ACGC

Griswold, Missouri Valley, Underwood at Nodaway Valley

Audubon, Woodbine, South Central Calhoun at East Sac County

Thomas Jefferson, Conestoga at Bellevue West

LeMars, MVAOCOU, Western Christian at Akron-Westfield

East Atchison, Albany, Maysville at Rock Port

Maryville at Penney

Nebraska City, Blair at Wahoo

Palmyra, Freeman at Weeping Water

KMALAND SWIMMING SCHEDULE

Ralston at Lewis Central (B)

