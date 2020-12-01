KMA Sports Logo 3
(KMAland) -- The KMAland Sports Schedule has plenty of basketball, including broadcasts of Southwest Valley/Shenandoah and Red Oak/Clarinda, as well a wrestling, swimming and bowling.

Check out the full KMAland Sports Schedule for Tuesday below.

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE 

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Red Oak at Clarinda (G/B) On KMA-FM 99.1, 6:00 PM

Atlantic at Creston (G/B)

Harlan at St. Albert (G/B)

Western Iowa Conference 

AHSTW at Audubon (G/B)

Tri-Center at Riverside (G/B)

IKM-Manning at Treynor (G/B)

Logan-Magnolia at Underwood (G)

Rolling Valley Conference 

Paton-Churdan at Ar-We-Va (G/B)

Boyer Valley at CAM (G/B)

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Glidden-Ralston (G/B)

Woodbine at West Harrison (G/B)

Bluegrass Conference 

Murray at Lamoni (G/B)

Seymour at Moulton-Udell (G/B)

Non-Conference 

Southwest Valley at Shenandoah (G/B) On KMA 960, JIP 6:20 PM

MVAOCOU at Denison-Schleswig (G/B)

Carroll at Kuemper Catholic (G/B)

Stanton at Clarke (G)

Essex at Bedford (G/B)

East Union at Diagonal (G/B)

Lenox at Orient-Macksburg (G/B)

Panorama at Mount Ayr (G/B)

Interstate 35, Truro at Martensdale-St. Marys (G/B)

Southeast Warren at Mormon Trail (G/B)

Twin Cedars at Wayne (G/B)

Central Decatur at Des Moines Christian (G/B)

Sioux City East at Spencer (G/B)

LeMars at Unity Christian (G/B)

Storm Lake at Sioux City North (G/B)

Pleasantville at Melcher-Dallas (G/B)

Mound City Invitational 

South Holt vs. Norhtland Christian (G), 4:30 PM

East Atchison vs. Rock Port (G), 7:30 PM

South Holt vs. Northland Christian (B), 6:00 PM

East Atchison vs. Rock Port (B), 9:00 PM

Platte Valley Invitational (at Stewartsville) 

Union Star vs. Northeast Nodaway (G)

Union Star vs. Nodaway-Holt (G)

Albany Invitational 

Albany at Platte Valley (G/B)

Pattonsburg at South Harrison (G/B)

KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE 

Creston/Orient-Macksburg, Nodaway Valley, Winterset at Interstate 35

Treynor, Woodbine, Albany at Southwest Iowa (Sidney)

Coon Rapids-Bayard, Panorama, Southeast Valley at Manson NW Webster

Alta-Aurelia, Ridge View, West Sioux at Bishop Heelan Catholic

Sioux City East, Akron-Westfield, Woodbury Central at Sioux Center

Hinton, Lawton-Bronson at Sioux City West

KMALAND SWIMMING SCHEDULE 

Lewis Central at Abraham Lincoln (B)

KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE 

Lamoni/Central Decatur, Mount Ayr at Lenox

