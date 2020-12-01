(KMAland) -- The KMAland Sports Schedule has plenty of basketball, including broadcasts of Southwest Valley/Shenandoah and Red Oak/Clarinda, as well a wrestling, swimming and bowling.
Check out the full KMAland Sports Schedule for Tuesday below.
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Red Oak at Clarinda (G/B) On KMA-FM 99.1, 6:00 PM
Atlantic at Creston (G/B)
Harlan at St. Albert (G/B)
Western Iowa Conference
AHSTW at Audubon (G/B)
Tri-Center at Riverside (G/B)
IKM-Manning at Treynor (G/B)
Logan-Magnolia at Underwood (G)
Rolling Valley Conference
Paton-Churdan at Ar-We-Va (G/B)
Boyer Valley at CAM (G/B)
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Glidden-Ralston (G/B)
Woodbine at West Harrison (G/B)
Bluegrass Conference
Murray at Lamoni (G/B)
Seymour at Moulton-Udell (G/B)
Non-Conference
Southwest Valley at Shenandoah (G/B) On KMA 960, JIP 6:20 PM
MVAOCOU at Denison-Schleswig (G/B)
Carroll at Kuemper Catholic (G/B)
Stanton at Clarke (G)
Essex at Bedford (G/B)
East Union at Diagonal (G/B)
Lenox at Orient-Macksburg (G/B)
Panorama at Mount Ayr (G/B)
Interstate 35, Truro at Martensdale-St. Marys (G/B)
Southeast Warren at Mormon Trail (G/B)
Twin Cedars at Wayne (G/B)
Central Decatur at Des Moines Christian (G/B)
Sioux City East at Spencer (G/B)
LeMars at Unity Christian (G/B)
Storm Lake at Sioux City North (G/B)
Pleasantville at Melcher-Dallas (G/B)
Mound City Invitational
South Holt vs. Norhtland Christian (G), 4:30 PM
East Atchison vs. Rock Port (G), 7:30 PM
South Holt vs. Northland Christian (B), 6:00 PM
East Atchison vs. Rock Port (B), 9:00 PM
Platte Valley Invitational (at Stewartsville)
Union Star vs. Northeast Nodaway (G)
Union Star vs. Nodaway-Holt (G)
Albany Invitational
Albany at Platte Valley (G/B)
Pattonsburg at South Harrison (G/B)
KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE
Creston/Orient-Macksburg, Nodaway Valley, Winterset at Interstate 35
Treynor, Woodbine, Albany at Southwest Iowa (Sidney)
Coon Rapids-Bayard, Panorama, Southeast Valley at Manson NW Webster
Alta-Aurelia, Ridge View, West Sioux at Bishop Heelan Catholic
Sioux City East, Akron-Westfield, Woodbury Central at Sioux Center
Hinton, Lawton-Bronson at Sioux City West
KMALAND SWIMMING SCHEDULE
Lewis Central at Abraham Lincoln (B)
KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE
Lamoni/Central Decatur, Mount Ayr at Lenox