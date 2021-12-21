KMA Sports Logo 2
(KMAland) -- One final big Tuesday of sports in 2021 with Glenwood at Lewis Central on KMA 960 and with video at kmaland.com.

View the full KMAland Sports Schedule for Tuesday below.

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Atlantic at Shenandoah (G/B)

Clarinda at Harlan (G/B)

Denison-Schleswig at Red Oak (G/B)

Glenwood at Lewis Central (G/B) On KMA 960 w/VIDEO

St. Albert at Kuemper Catholic (G/B)

Western Iowa Conference 

Logan-Magnolia at Audubon (G/B)

Missouri Valley at IKM-Manning (G/B)

Riverside at Treynor (G/B)

Tri-Center at Underwood (G/B)

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Lenox at Central Decatur (G/B)

Rolling Valley Conference 

West Harrison at Ar-We-Va (G/B)

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Boyer Valley (G/B)

Woodbine at Glidden-Ralston (G/B)

Bluegrass Conference 

Mormon Trail at Murray (G/B)

Lamoni at Twin Cedars (G/B)

Seymour at Melcher-Dallas (G/B)

Non-Conference 

East Mills at Bedford (G/B)

Elkhorn at Abraham Lincoln (G)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Western Christian (G/B)

Harrisburg at LeMars (B)

Area Missouri 

Platte Valley at Rock Port (G/B)

Nodaway Valley at St. Joseph Christian (G/B)

Osborn-Stewartsville at North Nodaway (G/B)

Northeast Nodaway at DeKalb (G/B)

North Harrison at Stanberry (G/B)

Maryville at Mound City (G/B)

Area Nebraska 

Wahoo at Ashland-Greenwood (B)

Malcolm at Louisville (G/B)

Elmwood-Murdock at Falls City (G/B)

Johnson County Central at Freeman (G/B)

Pawnee City at Weeping Water (B)

Falls City Sacred Heart at Tri County (G/B)

Sterling at Johnson-Brock (G/B)

KMALAND SWIMMING SCHEDULE 

Bellevue West at Lewis Central (B)

KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE 

Skutt Catholic at Lewis Central 

Abraham Lincoln, ADM at Des Moines East

Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Spencer at Sioux Center

Hinton, MOC-Floyd Valley, Sioux Central at Sioux City North

BGM Invitational 

David City, Milford, Twin River at Syracuse 

Lincoln Christian at Palmyra

