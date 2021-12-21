(KMAland) -- One final big Tuesday of sports in 2021 with Glenwood at Lewis Central on KMA 960 and with video at kmaland.com.
View the full KMAland Sports Schedule for Tuesday below.
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Atlantic at Shenandoah (G/B)
Clarinda at Harlan (G/B)
Denison-Schleswig at Red Oak (G/B)
Glenwood at Lewis Central (G/B) On KMA 960 w/VIDEO
St. Albert at Kuemper Catholic (G/B)
Western Iowa Conference
Logan-Magnolia at Audubon (G/B)
Missouri Valley at IKM-Manning (G/B)
Riverside at Treynor (G/B)
Tri-Center at Underwood (G/B)
Pride of Iowa Conference
Lenox at Central Decatur (G/B)
Rolling Valley Conference
West Harrison at Ar-We-Va (G/B)
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Boyer Valley (G/B)
Woodbine at Glidden-Ralston (G/B)
Bluegrass Conference
Mormon Trail at Murray (G/B)
Lamoni at Twin Cedars (G/B)
Seymour at Melcher-Dallas (G/B)
Non-Conference
East Mills at Bedford (G/B)
Elkhorn at Abraham Lincoln (G)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Western Christian (G/B)
Harrisburg at LeMars (B)
Area Missouri
Platte Valley at Rock Port (G/B)
Nodaway Valley at St. Joseph Christian (G/B)
Osborn-Stewartsville at North Nodaway (G/B)
Northeast Nodaway at DeKalb (G/B)
North Harrison at Stanberry (G/B)
Maryville at Mound City (G/B)
Area Nebraska
Wahoo at Ashland-Greenwood (B)
Malcolm at Louisville (G/B)
Elmwood-Murdock at Falls City (G/B)
Johnson County Central at Freeman (G/B)
Pawnee City at Weeping Water (B)
Falls City Sacred Heart at Tri County (G/B)
Sterling at Johnson-Brock (G/B)
KMALAND SWIMMING SCHEDULE
Bellevue West at Lewis Central (B)
KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE
Skutt Catholic at Lewis Central
Abraham Lincoln, ADM at Des Moines East
Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Spencer at Sioux Center
Hinton, MOC-Floyd Valley, Sioux Central at Sioux City North
BGM Invitational
David City, Milford, Twin River at Syracuse
Lincoln Christian at Palmyra