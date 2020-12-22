KMA Sports Logo 2
(KMAland) -- A big night of basketball is on the slate Tuesday evening, including Lewis Central/Glenwood and Underwood/Treynor on KMA Radio.

Check out the full KMAland Sports Schedule below.

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Harlan at Clarinda (G/B)

Lewis Central at Glenwood (G/B) On KMA-FM 99.1, 6:00 PM  

Kuemper Catholic at St. Albert (G/B)

Western Iowa Conference 

Logan-Magnolia at AHSTW (G/B)

Missouri Valley at Riverside (G/B)

Treynor at Underwood (G/B) On KMA 960, JIP 6:20 PM 

Rolling Valley Conference 

Paton-Churdan at Boyer Valley (G/B)

West Harrison at Coon Rapids-Bayard (G/B)

Ar-We-Va at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (G/B)

Non-Conference 

Dallas Center-Grimes at Creston (G)

Bedford at East Mills (G/B)

Abraham Lincoln at Waukee (G)

LeMars at Harrsiburg (B)

Area Missouri/Nebraska 

Rock Port at Platte Valley (G/B) 

St. Joseph Christian at West Nodaway (G/B)

Mound City at Auburn (G)

Mound City at Maryville (B)

North Harrison at Nodaway-Holt (G/B)

DeKalb at Northeast Nodaway (G/B)

North Nodaway at Stewartsville-Osborn (G/B)

Union Star at South Holt (G/B)

Ashland-Greenwood at Wahoo (B)

Falls City at Elmwood-Murdock (G/B)

Freeman at Johnson County Central (G/B)

Louisville at Malcolm (G/B)

Tri County at Falls City Sacred Heart (G/B)

Johnson-Brock at Sterling (G/B)

KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE

Syracuse, David City, Twin River at Milford

