(KMAland) -- Several KMAland basketball teams are back in action Tuesday. Check out the full slate below.

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE 

Area Missouri

Rock Port vs. Carrollton (at Trenton) (G/B)

Worth County vs. Green City (G/B)

Bishop LeBlond Tournament 

Nodaway Valley vs. Savannah (G)

North Andrew vs. Plattsburg (G)

Bishop LeBlond vs. Brookfield (G)

Nodaway Valley vs. Plattsburg (B)

North Andrew vs. Savannah (B)

Bishop LeBlond vs. Brookfield (B)

St. Michael the Archangel vs. Lawson (B)

Doane College High School Holiday Tournament 

Maryville vs. Northwest (G/B)

