(KMAland) -- A hefty slate of holiday hoops action is on tap Tuesday.
Check out the full KMA Sports Schedule below.
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Area Missouri
Rock Port vs. Princeton (G/B)
Bishop LeBlond Holiday Tournament
Semifinal: Bishop LeBlond vs. North Andrew (G)
Semifinal: Plattsburg vs. Savannah (G)
Consolation: Nodaway Valley vs. East Buchanan (G)
Consolation: Brookfield vs. Bishop LeBlond JV (G)
Semifinal: Bishop LeBlond vs. North Andrew (B)
Semifinal: Smithville vs. Plattsburg (B)
Consolation: Nodaway Valley vs. East Buchanan (B)
Consolation: Kansas City East vs. Brookfield (B)
Crete Tournament
Maryville vs. Crete (G)
Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout (at Wayne)
Auburn vs. Laurel-Concord Coleridge (G/B)
Ashland-Greenwood Tournament
Plattsmouth vs. Archbishop Bergan (G/B)
Ashland-Greenwood vs. Roncalli Catholic (G/B)
David City Tournament
Palmyra vs. Douglas County West (G/B)
Freeman Tournament
Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Lourdes Central Catholic (G/B)
Syracuse vs. Freeman (G/B)
Nebraska City Tournament
Louisville vs. Ogallala (G/B)
Nebraska City vs. Ralston (G/B)
Brownell Talbot Tournament
Elmwood-Murdock vs. Omaha Concordia (G)
Elmwood-Murdock vs. Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (B)
Thayer Central Tournament
Johnson County Central vs. Thayer Central (G/B)
Weeping Water Tournament — A Division
Falls City vs. Parkview Christian, 1:00 PM (G)
Johnson-Brock vs. Sterling, 2:30 PM (G)
Johnson-Brock vs. Raymond Central, 4:00 PM (B)
Conestoga vs. Parkview Christian, 5:30 PM (B)
Weeping Water Tournament — B Division
Weeping Water vs. Humboldt-TRS, 1:00 PM (G)
Conestoga vs. Raymond Central, 2:30 PM (G)
Weeping Water vs. Sterling, 4:00 PM (B)
Falls City vs. Humboldt-TRS, 5:30 PM (B)
KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE
Winnebago Invitational