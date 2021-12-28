KMA Sports Logo 2
(KMAland) -- A hefty slate of holiday hoops action is on tap Tuesday.

Check out the full KMA Sports Schedule below.

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Area Missouri

Rock Port vs. Princeton (G/B)

Bishop LeBlond Holiday Tournament

Semifinal: Bishop LeBlond vs. North Andrew (G)

Semifinal: Plattsburg vs. Savannah (G)

Consolation: Nodaway Valley vs. East Buchanan (G) 

Consolation: Brookfield vs. Bishop LeBlond JV (G)

Semifinal: Bishop LeBlond vs. North Andrew (B)

Semifinal: Smithville vs. Plattsburg (B)

Consolation: Nodaway Valley vs. East Buchanan (B)

Consolation: Kansas City East vs. Brookfield (B) 

Crete Tournament

Maryville vs. Crete (G)

Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout (at Wayne)

Auburn vs. Laurel-Concord Coleridge (G/B)

Ashland-Greenwood Tournament

Plattsmouth vs. Archbishop Bergan (G/B)

Ashland-Greenwood vs. Roncalli Catholic (G/B)

David City Tournament

Palmyra vs. Douglas County West (G/B)

Freeman Tournament

Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Lourdes Central Catholic (G/B)

Syracuse vs. Freeman (G/B)

Nebraska City Tournament

Louisville vs. Ogallala (G/B)

Nebraska City vs. Ralston (G/B)

Brownell Talbot Tournament

Elmwood-Murdock vs. Omaha Concordia (G)

Elmwood-Murdock vs. Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (B)

Thayer Central Tournament

Johnson County Central vs. Thayer Central (G/B)

Weeping Water Tournament — A Division

Falls City vs. Parkview Christian, 1:00 PM (G)

Johnson-Brock vs. Sterling, 2:30 PM (G)

Johnson-Brock vs. Raymond Central, 4:00 PM (B)

Conestoga vs. Parkview Christian, 5:30 PM (B)

Weeping Water Tournament — B Division

Weeping Water vs. Humboldt-TRS, 1:00 PM (G)

Conestoga vs. Raymond Central, 2:30 PM (G)

Weeping Water vs. Sterling, 4:00 PM (B)

Falls City vs. Humboldt-TRS, 5:30 PM (B)

KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE

Winnebago Invitational

