KMA Sports Logo 2
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- It's a typically busy Tuesday of high school basketball, bowling, swimming and wrestling, including Red Oak/Shenandoah and East Mills/Fremont-Mills on the KMAX-Stream.

Check out the full KMAland Sports Schedule for Monday below.

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Red Oak at Shenandoah (G/B) On KMAX-Stream

Atlantic at Clarinda (G/B)

Denison-Schleswig at Glenwood (G)

St. Albert at Creston (G/B)

Corner Conference 

Hamburg at Essex (G/B)

East Mills at Fremont-Mills (G/B) On KMAX-Stream

Stanton at Griswold (G/B)

Western Iowa Conference 

Treynor at Audubon (G/B)

AHSTW at IKM-Manning (G/B)

Logan-Magnolia at Missouri Valley (G/B)

Riverside at Underwood (G/B)

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Martensdale-St. Marys at East Union (G/B)

Lenox at Mount Ayr (G/B)

Southwest Valley at Nodaway Valley (G/B)

Wayne at Southeast Warren (G/B)

Rolling Valley Conference 

Woodbine at Boyer Valley (G/B)

Paton-Churdan at CAM (G)

West Harrison at Coon Rapids-Bayard (G/B)

Ar-We-Va at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (G/B)

Missouri River Conference 

LeMars at Abraham Lincoln (G/B)

Sioux City East at Thomas Jefferson (G/B)

Sioux City North at Bishop Heelan Catholic (G/B)

Sioux City West at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (G/B)

Bluegrass Conference 

Melcher-Dallas at Lamoni (G/B)

Diagonal at Mormon Trail (G/B)

Twin Cedars at Moulton-Udell (G/B)

Seymour at Murray (G/B)

Ankeny Christian Academy at Orient-Macksburg (G)

Non-Conference 

Sidney at East Atchison (G/B)

Bedford at North Nodaway (G/B)

Collins-Maxwell at Ankeny Christian Academy (B)

Area Missouri 

South Harrison at Platte Valley (G/B)

Northeast Nodaway at Worth County (G/B)

Area Nebraska 

Ralston at Nebraska City (G/B)

Wahoo at Ashland-Greenwood (G)

Johnson-Brock at Palmyra (G/B)

Douglas County West at Auburn (G/B)

Southern at Johnson County Central (G/B)

Louisville at Elmwood-Murdock (G)

Omaha Christian Academy at Conestoga (G/B)

Sterling at Friend (G/B)

Lourdes Central Catholic at Falls City Sacred Heart (G)

KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE 

Creston at Norwalk (G/B)

Tri-Center at Denison-Schleswig (G/B)

KMALAND SWIMMING SCHEDULE 

Papillion-La Vista at Lewis Central (B)

KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE 

Shenandoah, Griswold, Treynor at Kuemper Catholic (B)

Clarinda, Denison-Schleswig, Ankeny Centennial at Lewis Central (B)

Glenwood, St. Albert, Southwest Iowa at Harlan (B)

CAM at AHSTW (B)

Missouri Valley, Woodbine, Thomas Jefferson at Logan-Magnolia (B)

Underwood, Creighton Prep at Westside (B)

East Mills, East Union, East Atchison at Bedford (B)

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley, South Sioux City at Sioux City North (B)

Van Horn, Harrisonville at Maryville (B)

Arlington, Fort Calhoun at Weeping Water (B)

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.