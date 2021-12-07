(KMAland) -- Shenandoah/Red Oak and East Mills/Fremont-Mills on the air to highlight a busy Tuesday night in KMAland. View the full KMAland Sports Schedule below.
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Shenandoah at Red Oak (G/B) On KMA-FM 99.1 & video at kmaland.com
Clarinda at Atlantic (B)
Glenwood at Denison-Schleswig (G/B)
Harlan at Kuemper Catholic (G/B)
Creston at St. Albert (G/B)
Corner Conference
Fremont-Mills at East Mills (G/B) On KMA 960 & video at kmaland.com
Stanton at Griswold (G/B)
Western Iowa Conference
IKM-Manning at AHSTW (G/B)
Treynor at Audubon (G/B)
Logan-Magnolia at Missouri Valley (G/B)
Riverside at Underwood (G/B) Video at kmaland.com
Pride of Iowa Conference
Mount Ayr at Lenox (G/B)
Nodaway Valley at Southwest Valley (G/B)
East Union at Martensdale-St. Marys (G/B)
Southeast Warren at Wayne (G/B)
Rolling Valley Conference
Ar-We-Va at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (G/B)
CAM at Paton-Churdan (G/B)
Coon Rapids-Bayard at West Harrison (G/B)
Boyer Valley at Woodbine (G/B)
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln at LeMars (G/B)
Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City East (G/B)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Sioux City West (G/B)
Sioux City North at Bishop Heelan Catholic (G/B)
Bluegrass Conference
Orient-Macksburg at Ankeny Christian Academy (G/B)
Mormon Trail at Diagonal (G/B)
Melcher-Dallas at Lamoni (G/B)
Murray at Seymour (G/B)
Moulton-Udell at Twin Cedars (G/B)
Non-Conference
Indianola at Lewis Central (G)
East Atchison at Sidney (G/B)
Central Decatur at Centerville (G/B)
Area Missouri
Worth County at Northeast Nodaway (G/B)
Platte Valley at South Harrison (G/B)
Area Nebraska
Nebraska City at Ralston (G/B)
Ashland-Greenwood at Wahoo (G)
Omaha Christian Academy at Conestoga (G/B)
Elmwood-Murdock at Louisville (G)
Palmyra at Johnson-Brock (G/B)
Johnson County Central at Southern (G/B)
Malcolm at Weeping Water (G/B)
Friend at Sterling (G/B)
Falls City Sacred Heart at Lourdes Central Catholic (G)
KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE
Tri-Center at Denison-Schleswig (G/B)
Creston at Norwalk (G/B)
Mount Ayr at Nodaway Valley (G/B)
KMALAND SWIMMING SCHEDULE
Lewis Central at Papillion-La Vista (B)
KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE
Kuemper, Griswold, Treynor at Shenandoah
Lewis Central, Denison-Schleswig at Clarinda
Red Oak, Atlantic at Creston
St. Albert, Harlan, Southwest Iowa at Glenwood
Mount Ayr, Panorama, Van Meter at West Central Valley
Sioux City North, South Sioux City at Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley
Moravia, Highland at English Valleys
Maryville, Baytown at Van Horn
Weeping Water, Fort Calhoun at Arlington