(KMAland) -- Shenandoah/Red Oak and East Mills/Fremont-Mills on the air to highlight a busy Tuesday night in KMAland. View the full KMAland Sports Schedule below.

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Shenandoah at Red Oak (G/B) On KMA-FM 99.1 & video at kmaland.com

Clarinda at Atlantic (B)

Glenwood at Denison-Schleswig (G/B)

Harlan at Kuemper Catholic (G/B)

Creston at St. Albert (G/B)

Corner Conference 

Fremont-Mills at East Mills (G/B) On KMA 960 & video at kmaland.com

Stanton at Griswold (G/B)

Western Iowa Conference 

IKM-Manning at AHSTW (G/B)

Treynor at Audubon (G/B)

Logan-Magnolia at Missouri Valley (G/B)

Riverside at Underwood (G/B) Video at kmaland.com

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Mount Ayr at Lenox (G/B)

Nodaway Valley at Southwest Valley (G/B)

East Union at Martensdale-St. Marys (G/B)

Southeast Warren at Wayne (G/B)

Rolling Valley Conference 

Ar-We-Va at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (G/B)

CAM at Paton-Churdan (G/B)

Coon Rapids-Bayard at West Harrison (G/B)

Boyer Valley at Woodbine (G/B)

Missouri River Conference 

Abraham Lincoln at LeMars (G/B)

Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City East (G/B)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Sioux City West (G/B)

Sioux City North at Bishop Heelan Catholic (G/B)

Bluegrass Conference 

Orient-Macksburg at Ankeny Christian Academy (G/B)

Mormon Trail at Diagonal (G/B)

Melcher-Dallas at Lamoni (G/B)

Murray at Seymour (G/B)

Moulton-Udell at Twin Cedars (G/B)

Non-Conference 

Indianola at Lewis Central (G)

East Atchison at Sidney (G/B)

Central Decatur at Centerville (G/B)

Area Missouri 

Worth County at Northeast Nodaway (G/B)

Platte Valley at South Harrison (G/B)

Area Nebraska 

Nebraska City at Ralston (G/B)

Ashland-Greenwood at Wahoo (G)

Omaha Christian Academy at Conestoga (G/B)

Elmwood-Murdock at Louisville (G)

Palmyra at Johnson-Brock (G/B)

Johnson County Central at Southern (G/B)

Malcolm at Weeping Water (G/B)

Friend at Sterling (G/B)

Falls City Sacred Heart at Lourdes Central Catholic (G)

KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE  

Tri-Center at Denison-Schleswig (G/B)

Creston at Norwalk (G/B)

Mount Ayr at Nodaway Valley (G/B)

KMALAND SWIMMING SCHEDULE

Lewis Central at Papillion-La Vista (B)

KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE 

Kuemper, Griswold, Treynor at Shenandoah 

Lewis Central, Denison-Schleswig at Clarinda 

Red Oak, Atlantic at Creston

St. Albert, Harlan, Southwest Iowa at Glenwood

Mount Ayr, Panorama, Van Meter at West Central Valley 

Sioux City North, South Sioux City at Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley

Moravia, Highland at English Valleys

Maryville, Baytown at Van Horn

Weeping Water, Fort Calhoun at Arlington

