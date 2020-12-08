KMA Sports Logo 2
(KMAland) -- East Mills/Fremont-Mills basketball and a triangular in Atlantic is on KMA Radio tonight.

Check out the full KMAland Sports Schedule for Tuesday below.

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference  

Red Oak at Shenandoah (G/B)

Atlantic at Clarinda (G)

Denison-Schleswig at Glenwood (G/B)

St. Albert at Creston (G)

Creston at St. Albert (B)

Kuemper Catholic at Harlan (G/B)

Corner Conference

East Mills at Fremont-Mills (G/B) On KMA 960, JIP 6:20 PM

Stanton at Griswold (G/B)

Western Iowa Conference

Treynor at Audubon (G/B)

Underwood at Missouri Valley (G/B)

IKM-Manning at Riverside (G/B)

Logan-Magnolia at Tri-Center (G/B)

Pride of Iowa Conference  

Lenox at Mount Ayr (G/B)

Southwest Valley at Nodaway Valley (G/B)

Martensdale-St. Marys at East Union (G/B)

Wayne at Southeast Warren (G/B)

Rolling Valley Conference

Paton-Churdan at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (G/B)

Glidden-Ralston at Woodbine (G/B)

West Harrison at Ar-We-Va (G/B)

Coon Rapids-Bayard at CAM (G/B)

Missouri River Conference

LeMars at Abraham Lincoln (G/B)

Sioux City East at Thomas Jefferson (G/B)

Sioux City North at Bishop Heelan Catholic (G/B)

Sioux City West at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (G/B)

Bluegrass Conference

Lamoni at Melcher-Dallas (G/B)

Diagonal at Mormon Trail (G/B)

Twin Cedars at Moulton-Udell (G/B)

Seymour at Murray (G/B)

Ankeny Christian Academy at Orient-Macksburg (G/B)

Non-Conference

Sidney at East Atchison (G/B)

Heartland Christian at Iowa School for the Deaf (G/B)

Area Missouri/Nebraska

South Harrison at Platte Valley (G/B)

Northeast Nodaway at Worth County (G/B)

Gallatin at North Andrew (G/B)

Ralston at Nebraska City (G/B)

Wahoo at Ashland-Greenwood (G)

Malcolm at Conestoga (G/B)

Louisville at Elmwood-Murdock (G)

Southern at Johnson County Central (G/B)

Johnson-Brock at Palmyra (G/B)

Lourdes Central Catholic at Falls City Sacred Heart (G)

Sterling at Friend (G/B)

KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE

Shenandoah, Kuemper Catholic, Griswold at Treynor

Clarinda, Lewis Central at Denison-Schleswig

Red Oak, Creston/Orient-Macksburg at Atlantic On KMA-FM 99.1, 5:30 PM

Glenwood, Harlan, Southwest Iowa at St. Albert

Creighton Prep, Westside at Underwood

Mount Ayr, Van Meter, West Central Valley at Panorama

Sioux City North, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley at South Sioux City

Weeping Water, Arlington at Fort Calhoun

KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE

Mount Ayr at Nodaway Valley

