(KMAland) -- Another night of girls tournament trail action with broadcasts from East Mills, CAM and Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton on the slate.
View the complete schedule for Tuesday below.
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE — Tournament Trail
Iowa Girls Class 1A Region 2 — Quarterfinals
Boyer Valley at Newell-Fonda, 7:00 PM
Ankeny Christian Academy at Audubon, 7:00 PM
Glidden-Ralston at Remsen St. Mary’s, 7:00 PM
Coon Rapids-Bayard at Woodbine, 7:00 PM
Iowa Girls Class 1A Region 7 — Quarterfinals
Grand View Christian at North Mahaska, 7:00 PM
Wayne at Southeast Warren, 7:00 PM
Lynnville-Sully at Martensdale-St. Marys, 7:00 PM
Twin Cedars at Lamoni, 7:00 PM
Iowa Girls Class 1A Region 8 — Quarterfinals
Sidney at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton, 7:00 PM On KMAX-Stream
Lenox at East Mills, 7:00 PM On AM 960
Fremont-Mills at Stanton, 7:00 PM
St. Albert at CAM, 7:00 PM On KMAX-Stream
Iowa Girls Class 2A Region 7 — Quarterfinals
Interstate 35 at Panorama, 7:00 PM
Pleasantville at Central Decatur, 7:00 PM
Woodward-Granger at Nodaway Valley, 7:00 PM
Van Meter at Earlham, 7:00 PM
Iowa Girls Class 2A Region 8
Kuemper Catholic at Treynor, 7:00 PM
West Central Valley at ACGC, 7:00 PM
AHSTW at Underwood, 7:00 PM
IKM-Manning at Logan-Magnolia, 7:00 PM
Nebraska Girls Class C1 Subdistrict 2 (at Syracuse) — First Round
Syracuse vs. Conestoga, 6:00 PM
Ashland-Greenwood vs. Louisville, 7:30 PM
Nebraska Girls Class C1 Subdistrict 3 (at Auburn) — First Round
Auburn vs. Johnson County Central, 6:00 PM
Falls City vs. Fairbury, 7:45 PM
Nebraska Girls Class C2 Subdistrict 1 (at Yutan) — First Round
Yutan vs. Weeping Water, 5:30 PM
Lourdes Central Catholic vs. Omaha Christian Academy, 7:15 PM
Nebraska Girls Class C2 Subdistrict 3 (at Freeman) — First Round
Freeman vs. Wilber-Clatonia, 5:30 PM
Centennial vs. Palmyra, 7:00 PM
Nebraska Girls Class D1 Subdistrict 1 (at Johnson-Brock) — First Round
Johnson-Brock vs. Pawnee City, 5:00 PM
Southern vs. Humboldt-TRS, 7:00 PM
Nebraska Girls Class D1 Subdistrict 2 (at Elmwood-Murdock) — First Round
Elmwood-Murdock vs. Cedar Bluffs, 5:00 PM
Archbishop Bergan vs. Mead, 6:30 PM
Nebraska Girls Class D2 Subdistrict 1 (at Falls City Sacred Heart) — First Round
Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Lewiston, 5:00 PM
Sterling vs. Diller-Odell, 6:30 PM
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE — Regular Season
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Lewis Central at Glenwood (B)
Non-Conference
Maryville at Creston (B)
Storm Lake at Sioux City East (B)
Bishop Heelan Catholic at Skutt Catholic (B)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at South Sioux City (B)
Sioux City West at Dakota Valley (B)
Area Missouri
Union Star at East Atchison (G/B)
North Andrew at Rock Port (G/B)
South Holt at Platte Valley (G/B)
Nodaway Valley at DeKalb (G/B)
King City at North Nodaway (G/B)
Northeast Nodaway at Osborn/Stewartsville (G/B)
Maysville at Stanberry (G/B)
Area Nebraska
Ashland-Greenwood at Bishop Neumann (B)
KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE
Class 1A State Boys Qualifying Bowling at Little Waite Lanes, Shenandoah (Clarinda, Lamoni, Lenox, Mount Ayr, Red Oak, Shenandoah)
Class 1A State Qualifying Bowling at Thunder Bowl, St. Albert (St. Albert, Harlan, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Tri-Center)
Class 1A State Qualifying Bowling at Cadillac Lanes, Waterloo Columbus (Southeast Warren)
Class 1A State Qualifying Bowling at Dutch 200 Bowl, Pella Christian (Nodaway Valley)
Class 2A State Qualifying at Sweet 16 Lanes, LeMars (Thomas Jefferson, Denison-Schleswig, LeMars, Sioux City West)
Class 3A State Qualifying at Bowlarama Lanes, Des Moines Lincoln (Abraham Lincoln, Lewis Central Boys, Sioux City North, Sioux City East)