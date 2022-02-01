(KMAland) -- Another big slate of high school hoops with some wrestling and bowling mixed in on the KMAland Sports Schedule. Check out video tonight from Glenwood and Mount Ayr at our KMA Sports Live Stream page.
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Clarinda at Glenwood (B) VIDEO
Red Oak at Atlantic (G)
Atlantic at Red Oak (B)
Kuemper Catholic at Harlan (G/B)
Corner Conference
Stanton at Fremont-Mills (G/B)
East Mills at Griswold (G/B)
Essex at Sidney (G/B)
Western Iowa Conference
Audubon at Logan-Magnolia (G/B)
IKM-Manning at Missouri Valley (G/B)
Treynor at Riverside (G/B)
Underwood at Tri-Center (G/B)
Pride of Iowa Conference
Nodaway Valley at Mount Ayr (G/B) VIDEO
Bedford at Southwest Valley (G/B)
Central Decatur at Wayne (G/B)
Southeast Warren at Martensdale-St. Marys (G/B)
Rolling Valley Conference
CAM at Coon Rapids-Bayard (G/B)
Boyer Valley at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (G/B)
Ar-We-Va at West Harrison (G/B)
Glidden-Ralston at Woodbine (G/B)
Missouri River Conference
Thomas Jefferson at Bishop Heelan Catholic (G/B)
Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City West (G/B)
Sioux City North at LeMars (G/B)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Sioux City East (B)
Bluegrass Conference
Mormon Trail at Orient-Macksburg (G/B)
Moravia at Seymour (G/B)
Twin Cedars at Ankeny Christian Academy (G/B)
Non-Conference
East Union at Clarinda (G)
Glenwood at Millard South (G)
Lewis Central at ADM (G)
Blair at Lewis Central (B)
Spencer at Denison-Schleswig (G/B)
Lamoni at Clarke (B)
Area Missouri
Northeast Nodaway at East Atchison (G/B)
Rock Port at Union Star (G/B)
Mound City at Platte Valley (G/B)
Nodaway Valley at South Holt (G/B)
DeKalb at North Nodaway (G/B)
North Andrew at St. Joseph Christian (G/B)
Pattonsburg at Stanberry (G/B)
Worth County at King City (G/B)
Maryville at Lathrop (G)
Bishop Ward at Maryville (B)
Area Nebraska
Plattsmouth at Nebraska City (G/B)
Louisville at Yutan (G/B)
Syracuse at Douglas County West (G/B)
Conestoga at Raymond Central (G/B)
Ashland-Greenwood at Boys Town (B)
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder at Ashland-Greenwood (G)
East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament
Palmyra at Elmwood-Murdock (G)
Mead at Auburn (G)
Weeping Water at Falls City (G)
Freeman at Malcolm (G)
Pioneer Conference Tournament
Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Humboldt-TRS (G)
Southern at Diller-Odell (G)
Sterling vs. Lourdes Central Catholic at Diller-Odell (G)
Johnson-Brock vs. Lewiston at Diller-Odell (G)
Falls City Sacred Heart at Diller-Odell (B)
Southern vs. Johnson-Brock at Diller-Odell (B)
Lourdes Central Catholic vs. Friend at HTRS (B)
Tri County at Humboldt-TRS (B)
KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE
Red Oak at St. Albert (G/B)
Creston at Lewis Central (G/B)
Clarke at Nodaway Valley (G/B)
KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE
East Mills, Southeast Iowa, East Atchison at Rock Port
Martensdale-St. Marys, Carlisle at Knoxville
Bishop Heelan Catholic at Central Lyon
LeMars at MOC-Floyd Valley
Maryville, South Harrison at Plattsburg
Tekamah-Herman at Conestoga