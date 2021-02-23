(KMAland) -- It’s a big night of hoops on KMA Radio with broadcasts from Glenwood, Red Oak, Lewis Central and Abraham Lincoln.
Check out the full KMAland Sports Schedule for Tuesday below.
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE – Girls Tournament Trail
Iowa Class 4A Regional Finals
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Glenwood On KMA 960, 7:00 PM
Harlan at Denison-Schleswig
Creston at Dallas Center-Grimes
North Polk at Ballard
Fairfield at North Scott
Marion at Central DeWitt
Wahlert Catholic at Waverly-Shell Rock
Grinnell at Bondurant-Farrar
Iowa Class 5A Regional Finals
Sioux City East at Southeast Polk
Ankeny at Waukee
Indianola at Johnston
Iowa City High at Waterloo West
Des Moines Roosevelt at Ankeny Centennial
Davenport North at Iowa City West
WDM Valley at Cedar Falls
Dowling Catholic at Cedar Rapids Washington
Nebraska Class B Subdistrict 1 (at Norris) – Final
Norris vs. Nebraska City, 6:00 PM
Nebraska Class C1 Subdistrict 1 (at Auburn) – Semifinals
Auburn vs. Syracuse, 5:45 PM
Wilber-Clatonia vs. Fairbury, 7:45 PM
Nebraska Class C1 Subdistrict 3 (at Ashland-Greenwood) – Semifinals
Ashland-Greenwood vs. Boys Town, 5:30 PM
Louisville vs. Conestoga, 7:30 PM
Nebraska Class C2 Subdistrict 1 (at Freeman) – Semifinals
Freeman vs. Johnson County Central, 5:30 PM
Tri County vs. Southern, 7:15 PM
Nebraska Class C2 Subdistrict 2 (at Yutan) – Semifinals
Yutan vs. Omaha Brownell Talbot, 5:30 PM
Archbishop Bergan vs. Palmyra, 7:30 PM
Nebraska Class D1 Subdistrict 1 (at Lourdes Central Catholic) – Semifinals
Lourdes Central Catholic vs. Elmwood-Murdock, 5:00 PM
Johnson-Brock vs. Weeping Water, 7:00 PM
Nebraska Class D2 Subdistrict 1 (at Falls City Sacred Heart) – Semifinals
Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Pawnee City, 6:00 PM
Sterling vs. Lewiston, 7:45 PM
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE – Boys Tournament Trail
Iowa Class 1A District Finals
12: Mount Ayr vs. Moravia (at Central Decatur)
13: Martensdale-St. Mary vs. Earlham (at Truro)
14: Tri-Center vs. Riverside (at Red Oak) On KMAX-Stream2, 7:00 PM
15: Grand View Christian vs. Coon Rapids-Bayard (at Woodward-Granger)
16: St. Albert vs. West Harrison (at Lewis Central) On KMAX-Stream1, 7:00 PM
Iowa Class 2A District Finals
16: AHSTW vs. Treynor (at Abraham Lincoln) On KMA-FM 99.1, 7:00 PM
15: Van Meter vs. Panorama (at ADM)
Missouri Class 1 District 15 – Semifinals
St. Joseph Christian at Winston, 6:00 PM
Pattonsburg at Stanberry, 6:00 PM
Missouri Class 1 District 16 – Semifinals
West Nodaway at Mound City, 6:00 PM
Northeast Nodaway at Platte Valley, 6:00 PM
Missouri Class 2 District 16 – Semifinals
Albany at Bishop LeBlond, 6:00 PM
Princeton at North Andrew, 6:00 PM
IOWA STATE BOWLING TOURNAMENT
Class 3A Girls, 8:30 AM
Class 3A Boys, 1:30 PM