(KMAland) -- It’s a big night of hoops on KMA Radio with broadcasts from Glenwood, Red Oak, Lewis Central and Abraham Lincoln.

Check out the full KMAland Sports Schedule for Tuesday below.

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE – Girls Tournament Trail

Iowa Class 4A Regional Finals

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Glenwood On KMA 960, 7:00 PM

Harlan at Denison-Schleswig

Creston at Dallas Center-Grimes

North Polk at Ballard

Fairfield at North Scott

Marion at Central DeWitt

Wahlert Catholic at Waverly-Shell Rock

Grinnell at Bondurant-Farrar

Iowa Class 5A Regional Finals

Sioux City East at Southeast Polk

Ankeny at Waukee

Indianola at Johnston

Iowa City High at Waterloo West

Des Moines Roosevelt at Ankeny Centennial

Davenport North at Iowa City West

WDM Valley at Cedar Falls

Dowling Catholic at Cedar Rapids Washington

Nebraska Class B Subdistrict 1 (at Norris) – Final

Norris vs. Nebraska City, 6:00 PM

Nebraska Class C1 Subdistrict 1 (at Auburn) – Semifinals

Auburn vs. Syracuse, 5:45 PM

Wilber-Clatonia vs. Fairbury, 7:45 PM

Nebraska Class C1 Subdistrict 3 (at Ashland-Greenwood) – Semifinals

Ashland-Greenwood vs. Boys Town, 5:30 PM

Louisville vs. Conestoga, 7:30 PM

Nebraska Class C2 Subdistrict 1 (at Freeman) – Semifinals

Freeman vs. Johnson County Central, 5:30 PM

Tri County vs. Southern, 7:15 PM

Nebraska Class C2 Subdistrict 2 (at Yutan) – Semifinals

Yutan vs. Omaha Brownell Talbot, 5:30 PM

Archbishop Bergan vs. Palmyra, 7:30 PM

Nebraska Class D1 Subdistrict 1 (at Lourdes Central Catholic) – Semifinals

Lourdes Central Catholic vs. Elmwood-Murdock, 5:00 PM

Johnson-Brock vs. Weeping Water, 7:00 PM

Nebraska Class D2 Subdistrict 1 (at Falls City Sacred Heart) – Semifinals

Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Pawnee City, 6:00 PM

Sterling vs. Lewiston, 7:45 PM

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE – Boys Tournament Trail

Iowa Class 1A District Finals

12: Mount Ayr vs. Moravia (at Central Decatur)

13: Martensdale-St. Mary vs. Earlham (at Truro)

14: Tri-Center vs. Riverside (at Red Oak) On KMAX-Stream2, 7:00 PM

15: Grand View Christian vs. Coon Rapids-Bayard (at Woodward-Granger)

16: St. Albert vs. West Harrison (at Lewis Central) On KMAX-Stream1, 7:00 PM

Iowa Class 2A District Finals

16: AHSTW vs. Treynor (at Abraham Lincoln) On KMA-FM 99.1, 7:00 PM

15: Van Meter vs. Panorama (at ADM)

Missouri Class 1 District 15 – Semifinals

St. Joseph Christian at Winston, 6:00 PM

Pattonsburg at Stanberry, 6:00 PM

Missouri Class 1 District 16 – Semifinals

West Nodaway at Mound City, 6:00 PM

Northeast Nodaway at Platte Valley, 6:00 PM

Missouri Class 2 District 16 – Semifinals

Albany at Bishop LeBlond, 6:00 PM

Princeton at North Andrew, 6:00 PM

IOWA STATE BOWLING TOURNAMENT

Class 3A Girls, 8:30 AM

Class 3A Boys, 1:30 PM

