Glenwood is back in Des Moines to highlight the KMAland Sports Schedule for Tuesday.
KMALAND TOURNAMENT TRAIL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Iowa Girls Class 3A State Quarterfinal
West Marshall vs. Sioux Center, 10:00 AM
Iowa Girls Class 4A State Quarterfinals
Dallas Center-Grimes vs. Glenwood, 11:45 AM On KMA-FM 99.1 (Twitter: @TrevMaeder96)
Ballard vs. Decorah, 1:30 PM
North Polk vs. Clear Creek-Amana, 3:15 PM
Bishop Heelan Catholic vs. Xavier, 5:00 PM
Iowa Girls Class 2A State Quarterfinals
Dike-New Hartford vs. Aplington-Parkersburg, 6:45 PM
Sibley-Ocheyedan vs. Regina Catholic, 8:30 PM
Iowa Boys Class 3A Substate Final
Newton vs. Solon (at Oskaloosa)
Iowa Boys Class 4A Substate Finals
Sioux City East vs. Norwalk (at Denison)
Ankenny Centennial vs. Cedar Falls (at Marshalltown)
Dubuque Senior vs. Pleasant Valley (at Central DeWitt)
Cedar Rapids Kennedy vs. North Scott (at Iowa City West)
WDM Valley vs. Waterloo West (at Marshalltown)
Ames vs. Linn-Mar (at Nevada)
Waukee Northwest vs. Des Moines Roosevelt (at Dowling Catholic)
Waukee vs. Dallas Center-Grimes (at Hoover)
Missouri Girls Class 1 State Sectionals
Platte Valley vs. King City
South Iron vs. Delta
Chadwick vs. Greenfield
Santa Fe vs. Mercer
Macks Creek vs. Golden City
Leeton vs. Hume
St. Elizabeth vs. Community
North Shelby vs. Meadville
Missouri Girls Class 2 State Sectionals
Neelyville vs. East Carter
St. Vincent vs. New Haven
Miller vs. Archie
Bishop LeBlond vs. Polo
Northeast (Cairo) vs. Schuyler County
Tipton vs. New Franklin
Norwood vs. Iberia
College Heights Christian vs. Fordland
Missouri Girls Class 3 State Sectionals
Woodland vs. Portageville
Bishop DuBourg vs. West County
University Academy Charter vs. El Dorado Springs
South Harrison vs. East Buchanan
Duchesne vs. South Shelby
Skyline vs. Montgomery County
Mansfield vs. Steelville
Fair Grove vs. Diamond
Missouri Girls Class 4 District 16 Quarterfinals
Cameron at Maryville
Savannah at Lafayette
Nebraska Boys Class B District Finals
Seward at Platteview
South Sioux City at Scottsbluff
Gering at Elkhorn
Waverly at Crete
McCook at York
Nebraska Boys Class C1 District Finals
St. Paul at Wahoo
Scotus Central Catholic at Pierce
Omaha Concordia vs. Holdrege (at Central City)
Sidney vs. Aurora (at Coda)
Lincoln Lutheran at Auburn
Nebraska Boys Class C2 District Finals
Yutan at Cedar Catholic
Wakefield at Tri County
Elmwood-Murdock vs. Gordon-Rushville (at O’Neill)
Nebraska Boys Class D1 District Finals
North Platte St. Patrick’s vs. Boyd County (at Northwest)
Loomis at Maywood-Hayes Center
Mead at Lexington
Bancroft-Rosalie vs. Ansley-Litchfield (at Boone Central)
Nebraska Boys Class D2 District Finals
Fullerton at Parkview Christian
Paxton vs. Stuart (at Broken Bow)
Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Potter-Dix (at Kearney Catholic)
Santee vs. Mullen (at Ord)