KMA Sports Logo 2
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Glenwood is back in Des Moines to highlight the KMAland Sports Schedule for Tuesday. Check out the full schedule of state events or win-and-go-to-state games in Iowa, Missouri and Nebraska below.

KMALAND TOURNAMENT TRAIL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Iowa Girls Class 3A State Quarterfinal 

West Marshall vs. Sioux Center, 10:00 AM

Iowa Girls Class 4A State Quarterfinals 

Dallas Center-Grimes vs. Glenwood, 11:45 AM On KMA-FM 99.1 (Twitter: @TrevMaeder96)

Ballard vs. Decorah, 1:30 PM

North Polk vs. Clear Creek-Amana, 3:15 PM

Bishop Heelan Catholic vs. Xavier, 5:00 PM

Iowa Girls Class 2A State Quarterfinals 

Dike-New Hartford vs. Aplington-Parkersburg, 6:45 PM

Sibley-Ocheyedan vs. Regina Catholic, 8:30 PM

Iowa Boys Class 3A Substate Final 

Newton vs. Solon (at Oskaloosa)

Iowa Boys Class 4A Substate Finals 

Sioux City East vs. Norwalk (at Denison)

Ankenny Centennial vs. Cedar Falls (at Marshalltown)

Dubuque Senior vs. Pleasant Valley (at Central DeWitt)

Cedar Rapids Kennedy vs. North Scott (at Iowa City West)

WDM Valley vs. Waterloo West (at Marshalltown)

Ames vs. Linn-Mar (at Nevada)

Waukee Northwest vs. Des Moines Roosevelt (at Dowling Catholic)

Waukee vs. Dallas Center-Grimes (at Hoover)

Missouri Girls Class 1 State Sectionals 

Platte Valley vs. King City 

South Iron vs. Delta

Chadwick vs. Greenfield

Santa Fe vs. Mercer

Macks Creek vs. Golden City

Leeton vs. Hume

St. Elizabeth vs. Community

North Shelby vs. Meadville

Missouri Girls Class 2 State Sectionals 

Neelyville vs. East Carter

St. Vincent vs. New Haven

Miller vs. Archie

Bishop LeBlond vs. Polo

Northeast (Cairo) vs. Schuyler County

Tipton vs. New Franklin

Norwood vs. Iberia

College Heights Christian vs. Fordland

Missouri Girls Class 3 State Sectionals 

Woodland vs. Portageville

Bishop DuBourg vs. West County

University Academy Charter vs. El Dorado Springs

South Harrison vs. East Buchanan

Duchesne vs. South Shelby

Skyline vs. Montgomery County

Mansfield vs. Steelville

Fair Grove vs. Diamond

Missouri Girls Class 4 District 16 Quarterfinals 

Cameron at Maryville

Savannah at Lafayette

Nebraska Boys Class B District Finals 

Seward at Platteview

South Sioux City at Scottsbluff

Gering at Elkhorn

Waverly at Crete

McCook at York

Nebraska Boys Class C1 District Finals 

St. Paul at Wahoo

Scotus Central Catholic at Pierce

Omaha Concordia vs. Holdrege (at Central City)

Sidney vs. Aurora (at Coda)

Lincoln Lutheran at Auburn

Nebraska Boys Class C2 District Finals 

Yutan at Cedar Catholic

Wakefield at Tri County

Elmwood-Murdock vs. Gordon-Rushville (at O’Neill)

Nebraska Boys Class D1 District Finals 

North Platte St. Patrick’s vs. Boyd County (at Northwest)

Loomis at Maywood-Hayes Center

Mead at Lexington

Bancroft-Rosalie vs. Ansley-Litchfield (at Boone Central)

Nebraska Boys Class D2 District Finals 

Fullerton at Parkview Christian

Paxton vs. Stuart (at Broken Bow)

Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Potter-Dix (at Kearney Catholic)

Santee vs. Mullen (at Ord)

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.