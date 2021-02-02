(KMAland) -- Clarinda/Glenwood boys and Nodaway Valley/Mount Ayr hits the KMA airwaves tonight to highlight a busy Tuesday night schedule in KMAland.
Check out the full slate below.
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
St. Albert at Shenandoah (B)
Glenwood at Clarinda (B), On KMA 960, 7:30 PM
Red Oak at Atlantic (G/B)
Harlan at Kuemper Catholic (G/B)
Corner Conference
Griswold at East Mills (G/B)
Sidney at Essex (G/B)
Fremont-Mills at Stanton (G/B)
Western Iowa Conference
IKM-Manning at Audubon (G/B)
AHSTW at Logan-Magnolia (G/B)
Riverside at Missouri Valley (G/B)
Underwood at Treynor (G/B)
Pride of Iowa Conference
Southwest Valley at Bedford (G/B)
Mount Ayr at Nodaway Valley (G/B) On KMAX-Stream, 6:00 PM
Wayne at Central Decatur (G/B)
Martensdale-St. Marys at Southeast Warren (G/B)
Rolling Valley Conference
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Ar-We-Va (G/B)
Woodbine at CAM (G/B)
Paton-Churdan at Glidden-Ralston (G/B)
Coon Rapids-Bayard at West Harrison (G)
Missouri River Conference
Bishop Heelan Catholic at Thomas Jefferson (G/B)
Sioux City West at Abraham Lincoln (B)
Sioux City East at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (G/B)
LeMars at Sioux City North (G/B)
Bluegrass Conference
Orient-Macksburg at Mormon Trail (G/B)
Melcher-Dallas at Diagonal (G/B)
Seymour at Moravia (G/B)
Non-Conference
Millard South at Glenwood (G)
Denison-Schleswig at Spencer (G/B)
Grand View Christian at Creston (B)
Clarke at Lamoni (B)
Area Missouri
East Atchison at Northeast Nodaway (G/B)
Union Star at Rock Port (G/B)
Platte Valley at Mound City (G/B)
South Holt at West Nodaway (G/B)
North Nodaway at DeKalb (G/B)
St. Joseph Christian at North Andrew (G/B)
King City at Worth County (G/B)
Stanberry at Pattonsburg (G/B)
Lathrop at Maryville (G)
Area Nebraska
Nebraska City at Plattsmouth (G/B)
Douglas County West at Syracuse (G/B)
Yutan at Louisville (G/B)
Boys Town at Ashland-Greenwood (B)
Ashland-Greenwood at Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (G)
East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament
Elmwood-Murdock at Auburn (B)
Palmyra at Johnson County Central (B)
Falls City at Mead (B)
Malcolm at Freeman (B)
Pioneer Conference Tournament
Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Pawnee City at Johnson-Brock, 3:00 PM (G)
Southern vs. Diller-Odell at Sterling, 6:00 PM (G)
Johnson-Brock at Sterling, 3:00 PM (G)
Lourdes Central Catholic vs. Humboldt-TRS at Johnson-Brock, 6:00 PM (G)
Tri County vs. Humboldt-TRS at Sterling, 7:30 PM (B)
Lourdes Central Catholic vs. Diller-Odell at Sterling, 4:30 PM (B)
Southern at Johnson-Brock, 7:30 PM (B)
Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Friend at Johnson-Brock, 4:30 PM (B)
KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE
Lewis Central, Carroll, ADM at Perry
East Mills, East Atchison at Southwest Iowa (Tabor)
Martensdale-St. Marys, Knoxville, Pleasantville at Carlisle
Central Lyon at Bishop Heelan Catholic
MOC-Floyd Valley at LeMars
Maryville, South Harrison at Plattsburg
Weeping Water Invitational
Conestoga at Fort Calhoun
KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE
St. Albert at Denison-Schleswig
West Central Valley at Nodaway Valley
Wayne, Davis County at Moravia