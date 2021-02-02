KMA Sports Logo 2
(KMAland) -- Clarinda/Glenwood boys and Nodaway Valley/Mount Ayr hits the KMA airwaves tonight to highlight a busy Tuesday night schedule in KMAland.

Check out the full slate below.

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference  

St. Albert at Shenandoah (B)

Glenwood at Clarinda (B), On KMA 960, 7:30 PM  

Red Oak at Atlantic (G/B)

Harlan at Kuemper Catholic (G/B)

Corner Conference

Griswold at East Mills (G/B)

Sidney at Essex (G/B)

Fremont-Mills at Stanton (G/B)

Western Iowa Conference

IKM-Manning at Audubon (G/B)

AHSTW at Logan-Magnolia (G/B)

Riverside at Missouri Valley (G/B)

Underwood at Treynor (G/B)

Pride of Iowa Conference

Southwest Valley at Bedford (G/B)

Mount Ayr at Nodaway Valley (G/B) On KMAX-Stream, 6:00 PM

Wayne at Central Decatur (G/B)

Martensdale-St. Marys at Southeast Warren (G/B)

Rolling Valley Conference

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Ar-We-Va (G/B)

Woodbine at CAM (G/B)

Paton-Churdan at Glidden-Ralston (G/B)

Coon Rapids-Bayard at West Harrison (G)

Missouri River Conference

Bishop Heelan Catholic at Thomas Jefferson (G/B)

Sioux City West at Abraham Lincoln (B)

Sioux City East at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (G/B)

LeMars at Sioux City North (G/B)

Bluegrass Conference

Orient-Macksburg at Mormon Trail (G/B)

Melcher-Dallas at Diagonal (G/B)

Seymour at Moravia (G/B)

Non-Conference  

Millard South at Glenwood (G)

Denison-Schleswig at Spencer (G/B)

Grand View Christian at Creston (B)

Clarke at Lamoni (B)

Area Missouri

East Atchison at Northeast Nodaway (G/B)

Union Star at Rock Port (G/B)

Platte Valley at Mound City (G/B)

South Holt at West Nodaway (G/B)

North Nodaway at DeKalb (G/B)

St. Joseph Christian at North Andrew (G/B)

King City at Worth County (G/B)

Stanberry at Pattonsburg (G/B)

Lathrop at Maryville (G)

Area Nebraska

Nebraska City at Plattsmouth (G/B)

Douglas County West at Syracuse (G/B)

Yutan at Louisville (G/B)

Boys Town at Ashland-Greenwood (B)

Ashland-Greenwood at Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (G)

East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament

Elmwood-Murdock at Auburn (B)

Palmyra at Johnson County Central (B)

Falls City at Mead (B)

Malcolm at Freeman (B)

Pioneer Conference Tournament

Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Pawnee City at Johnson-Brock, 3:00 PM (G)

Southern vs. Diller-Odell at Sterling, 6:00 PM (G)

Johnson-Brock at Sterling, 3:00 PM (G)

Lourdes Central Catholic vs. Humboldt-TRS at Johnson-Brock, 6:00 PM (G)

Tri County vs. Humboldt-TRS at Sterling, 7:30 PM (B)

Lourdes Central Catholic vs. Diller-Odell at Sterling, 4:30 PM (B)

Southern at Johnson-Brock, 7:30 PM (B)

Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Friend at Johnson-Brock, 4:30 PM (B)

KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE

Lewis Central, Carroll, ADM at Perry

East Mills, East Atchison at Southwest Iowa (Tabor)

Martensdale-St. Marys, Knoxville, Pleasantville at Carlisle

Central Lyon at Bishop Heelan Catholic

MOC-Floyd Valley at LeMars

Maryville, South Harrison at Plattsburg

Weeping Water Invitational

Conestoga at Fort Calhoun

KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE

St. Albert at Denison-Schleswig

West Central Valley at Nodaway Valley

Wayne, Davis County at Moravia

