KMA Sports Logo 2
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- KMA Sports has coverage from Lewis Central and Treynor tonight on the KMAX-Stream. Check out the full Tuesday schedule below.

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Harlan at Atlantic (G/B)

Glenwood at Lewis Central (G) On KMAX-Stream (Twitter: @TrevMaeder96)

Corner Conference 

Essex at Griswold (G/B)

East Mills at Sidney (G/B)

Western Iowa Conference 

Audubon at IKM-Manning (G/B)

Logan-Magnolia at Riverside (G/B)

Underwood at Treynor (G/B) On KMAX-Stream (Twitter: @nickstavas)

AHSTW at Tri-Center (G/B)

Missouri River Conference 

Sioux City East at LeMars (G/B)

Sioux City West at Sioux City North (B)

Bluegrass Conference 

Mormon Trail at Murray (G/B)

Non-Conference 

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Red Oak (B)

West Harrison at St. Albert (B)

Ballard at Denison-Schleswig (B)

Southwest Valley at Fremont-Mills (G/B)

West Monona at Missouri Valley (G/B)

Central Decatur at Clarke (G/B)

Martensdale-St. Marys at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (G/B)

Southeast Warren at Chariton (B)

Melcher-Dallas at Wayne (B)

River Valley at West Harrison (G)

Woodbine at Westwood (G/B)

Bishop Heelan Catholic at South Sioux City (G)

Cardinal at Seymour (G/B)

Moravia at Albia (G)

Davis County at Moravia (B)

North Mahaska at Twin Cedars (B)

Heartland Christian at Omaha Christian Academy (B)

Area Missouri 

DeKalb at Tarkio (G/B)

Rock Port at Mound City (G/B)

Nodaway Valley at Platte Valley (G/B)

North Nodaway at Union Star (G/B)

Northeast Nodaway at North Harrison (G/B)

Maryville at Cameron (B)

St. Pius X at Savannah (B)

South Harrison at Stanberry (G/B)

King City at Northland Christian (B)

Albany at Princeton (G/B)

Area Nebraska 

Fort Calhoun at Nebraska City (G/B)

Arlington at Plattsmouth (G/B)

Auburn at Syracuse (G/B)

Johnson County Central at Elmwood-Murdock (G/B)

Diller-Odell at Falls City (G/B)

Shelby-Rising City at Weeping Water (G/B)

Ashland-Greenwood at Conestoga (G)

Logan View at Ashland-Greenwood (B)

Conestoga at Douglas County West (B)

Raymond Central at Louisville (G/B)

Lourdes Central Catholic at Hamburg (G)

Sterling at Freeman (G/B)

KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE

Harlan, Lewis Central, St. Albert at Thunderbowl (G/B)

Clarke at Lenox (G/B)

KMALAND BOYS WRESTLING SCHEDULE 

Creston, Denison-Schleswig at Shenandoah On KMAX-Stream

Coon Rapids-Bayard, West Harrison, Woodbine at CAM 

Carlisle, Knoxville at Martensdale-St. Marys

Omaha Bryan at Thomas Jefferson

Central Lyon/George-Little Rock at Bishop Heelan Catholic

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.