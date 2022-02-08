KMA Sports Logo 2
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Regional duals on KMA from Creston and Logan and a healthy basketball slate with video from Glenwood and Underwood on the KMAland Sports Schedule for Tuesday. View the full schedule below.

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Lewis Central at Glenwood (G) VIDEO

Harlan at Atlantic (G/B)

Corner Conference 

Sidney at East Mills (G/B)

Griswold at Essex (G/B)

Western Iowa Conference 

IKM-Manning at Audubon (G/B)

Treynor at Underwood (G/B) VIDEO

AHSTW at Tri-Center (G/B)

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Martensdale-St. Marys at Mount Ayr (G/B)

Rolling Valley Conference 

CAM at Ar-We-Va (G/B)

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Glidden-Ralston (G)

Coon Rapids-Bayard at Paton-Churdan (G/B)

Missouri River Conference

Bishop Heelan Catholic at Abraham Lincoln (G/B)

LeMars at Sioux City East (G/B)

Sioux City North at Sioux City West (G/B)

Bluegrass Conference 

Murray at Mormon Trail (G/B)

Seymour at Diagonal (G/B)

Non-Conference 

Shenandoah at Bedford (B)

St. Albert at West Harrison (B)

Fremont-Mills at Woodbine (G/B)

Clarke at Central Decatur (G/B)

Melcher-Dallas at Wayne (B)

Woodward Academy at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (B)

Area Missouri 

Falls City Sacred Heart at East Atchison (G/B)

Stewartsville/Osborn at Rock Port (G/B)

North Nodaway at Mound City (G/B)

North Harrison at Northeast Nodaway (G/B)

Platte Valley at Union Star (G/B)

Stanberry at South Harrison (G/B)

Cameron at Maryville (B)

Area Nebraska 

Plattsmouth at Arlington (G/B)

Nebraska City at Fort Calhoun (G/B)

Syracuse at Auburn (G/B)

Louisville at Raymond Central (G/B)

Douglas County West at Conestoga (B)

Conestoga at Ashland-Greenwood (G)

Ashland-Greenwood at Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (B)

Falls City at Diller-Odell (G/B)

Elmwood-Murdock at Johnson County Central (G/B)

Weeping Water at Shelby-Rising City (B)

Freeman at Sterling (G)

Weeping Water at Lincoln Christian (G)

Lourdes Central Catholic at Brownell-Talbot (G/B)

KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE

Shenandoah at Creston (G/B)

Harlan, Lewis Central at St. Albert (G/B)

Clarke at Lenox (G/B)

KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE

Class 1A Regional Duals 

Interstate 35, Truro vs. Riverside (at Logan-Magnolia) On KMAX-Stream

South Central Calhoun vs. Ogden (at Missouri Valley)

West Monona vs. AHSTW (at West Sioux)

Wapsie Valley vs. Columbus Catholic (at Don Bosco)

Beckman Catholic vs. New London (at Lisbon)

Central Springs vs. MFL, MarMac (at Nashua-Plainfield)

Emmetsburg vs. Lake Mills (at West Hancock)

Alburnett vs. Sigourney-Keota (at Wilton)

Class 2A Regional Duals 

Atlantic vs. Glenwood (at Creston) On KMA 960

Humboldt vs. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (at Sergeant Bluff-Luton)

Mount Vernon vs. South Tama (at West Delaware)

Webster City vs. West Marshall (at Osage)

Williamsburg vs. Ballard (at Independence)

Algona vs. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows (at Crestwood)

Hampton-Dumont vs. Carroll (at Winterset)

Notre Dame, Burlington vs. Albia (at Assumption)

Regular Season

Omaha Benson at Thomas Jefferson

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.