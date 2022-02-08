(KMAland) -- Regional duals on KMA from Creston and Logan and a healthy basketball slate with video from Glenwood and Underwood on the KMAland Sports Schedule for Tuesday. View the full schedule below.
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Lewis Central at Glenwood (G) VIDEO
Harlan at Atlantic (G/B)
Corner Conference
Sidney at East Mills (G/B)
Griswold at Essex (G/B)
Western Iowa Conference
IKM-Manning at Audubon (G/B)
Treynor at Underwood (G/B) VIDEO
AHSTW at Tri-Center (G/B)
Pride of Iowa Conference
Martensdale-St. Marys at Mount Ayr (G/B)
Rolling Valley Conference
CAM at Ar-We-Va (G/B)
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Glidden-Ralston (G)
Coon Rapids-Bayard at Paton-Churdan (G/B)
Missouri River Conference
Bishop Heelan Catholic at Abraham Lincoln (G/B)
LeMars at Sioux City East (G/B)
Sioux City North at Sioux City West (G/B)
Bluegrass Conference
Murray at Mormon Trail (G/B)
Seymour at Diagonal (G/B)
Non-Conference
Shenandoah at Bedford (B)
St. Albert at West Harrison (B)
Fremont-Mills at Woodbine (G/B)
Clarke at Central Decatur (G/B)
Melcher-Dallas at Wayne (B)
Woodward Academy at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (B)
Area Missouri
Falls City Sacred Heart at East Atchison (G/B)
Stewartsville/Osborn at Rock Port (G/B)
North Nodaway at Mound City (G/B)
North Harrison at Northeast Nodaway (G/B)
Platte Valley at Union Star (G/B)
Stanberry at South Harrison (G/B)
Cameron at Maryville (B)
Area Nebraska
Plattsmouth at Arlington (G/B)
Nebraska City at Fort Calhoun (G/B)
Syracuse at Auburn (G/B)
Louisville at Raymond Central (G/B)
Douglas County West at Conestoga (B)
Conestoga at Ashland-Greenwood (G)
Ashland-Greenwood at Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (B)
Falls City at Diller-Odell (G/B)
Elmwood-Murdock at Johnson County Central (G/B)
Weeping Water at Shelby-Rising City (B)
Freeman at Sterling (G)
Weeping Water at Lincoln Christian (G)
Lourdes Central Catholic at Brownell-Talbot (G/B)
KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE
Shenandoah at Creston (G/B)
Harlan, Lewis Central at St. Albert (G/B)
Clarke at Lenox (G/B)
KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE
Class 1A Regional Duals
Interstate 35, Truro vs. Riverside (at Logan-Magnolia) On KMAX-Stream
South Central Calhoun vs. Ogden (at Missouri Valley)
West Monona vs. AHSTW (at West Sioux)
Wapsie Valley vs. Columbus Catholic (at Don Bosco)
Beckman Catholic vs. New London (at Lisbon)
Central Springs vs. MFL, MarMac (at Nashua-Plainfield)
Emmetsburg vs. Lake Mills (at West Hancock)
Alburnett vs. Sigourney-Keota (at Wilton)
Class 2A Regional Duals
Atlantic vs. Glenwood (at Creston) On KMA 960
Humboldt vs. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (at Sergeant Bluff-Luton)
Mount Vernon vs. South Tama (at West Delaware)
Webster City vs. West Marshall (at Osage)
Williamsburg vs. Ballard (at Independence)
Algona vs. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows (at Crestwood)
Hampton-Dumont vs. Carroll (at Winterset)
Notre Dame, Burlington vs. Albia (at Assumption)
Regular Season
Omaha Benson at Thomas Jefferson