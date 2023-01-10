KMA Sports Logo 2
(KMAland) -- KMA Sports is in Glenwood and Council Bluffs for six basketball broadcasts Tuesday night. Check out the full slate below.

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE 

Hawkeye Ten Conference  

Shenandoah at Red Oak (G/B)

Clarinda at Atlantic (G/B)

Harlan at Glenwood (G/B) On KMAX-Stream

Corner Conference 

Essex at Fremont-Mills (G/B)

Stanton at Sidney (G/B)

Western Iowa Conference  

Riverside at AHSTW (G/B)

Underwood at IKM-Manning (G/B)

Logan-Magnolia at Tri-Center (G/B)

Pride of Iowa Conference   

Lenox at Bedford (G/B)

Mount Ayr at Southwest Valley (G/B)

Wayne at Martensdale-St. Marys (G/B)

Rolling Valley Conference 

Ar-We-Va at Glidden-Ralston (G/B)

Boyer Valley at Paton-Churdan (G)

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at West Harrison (G/B)

CAM at Woodbine (G/B)

Missouri River Conference 

Sioux City East at Abraham Lincoln (G/B) On KMAX-Stream

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Bishop Heelan Catholic (G/B)

Bluegrass Conference 

Twin Cedars at Diagonal (G/B)

Orient-Macksburg at Lamoni (G)

Moulton-Udell at Moravia (G/B)

Ankeny Christian at Mormon Trail (G/B)

Murray vs. Melcher-Dallas (G/B) at Southeast Warren

Non-Conference 

Nodaway Valley at St. Albert (G/B) On KMAX-Stream

Skutt Catholic at Lewis Central (B)

East Sac County at Denison-Schleswig (G)

Heartland Christian at Cedar Bluffs (B)

MOC-Floyd Valley at LeMars (G/B)

Sioux City North at South Sioux City (G/B)

Fairfax Invitational  

Rock Port vs. East Atchison (G)

Nodaway Valley vs. South Holt (G)

South Holt vs. Rock Port (B)

Falls City vs. East Atchison (B)

Stanberry Invitational 

North Nodaway vs. King City (G)

North Andrew vs. Mound City (G)

Mound City vs. North Nodaway (B)

Stanberry vs. King City (B)

South Harrison Invitational 

Mercer vs. Maysville (G)

Princeton vs. North Harrison (G)

Maysville vs. East Harrison (B)

Princeton vs. Tri-County (B)

Area Missouri 

Maryville at East Buchanan (G/B)

Area Nebraska 

Conestoga at Nebraska City (G/B)

Lourdes Central Catholic at Auburn (G/B)

Weeping Water at Mead (G/B)

Ashland-Greenwood at Platteview (G/B)

Louisville at Fort Calhoun (G/B)

Milford at Syracuse (G)

MUDECAS Tournament — A Division 

Freeman vs. Johnson County Central (B)

Tri County vs. Johnson-Brock (B)

Palmyra vs. Sacred Heart (B)

Parkview Christian vs. Southern (B)

MUDECAS Tournament — B Division 

Pawnee City vs. Meridian (B)

Exter-Milligan vs. Sterling (B)

BDS vs. Humboldt-TRS (B)

Diller-Odell vs. Lewiston (B)

KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE 

Red Oak Tournament (G/B)

Mount Ayr at Centerville (G/B)

Sioux City East at Sioux City North (G/B)

KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE

Red Oak, Southwest Iowa, Lenox at Griswold (G/B)

Harlan at Greene County (B)

Treynor, Bishop Heelan Catholic, West Monona at Missouri Valley (B)

AHSTW, Southwest Valley, West Central Valley at Underwood (B)

Audubon, Lenox, Southeast Warren at Mount Ayr (B)

Sioux City North, Storm Lake at Sheldon (B)

Pella Tournament (G) (Clarke-Murray)

Worth County, Polo at Wayne (B)

Elkhorn, Omaha Marian at Weeping Water (G)

Syracuse at Bennington (B)

