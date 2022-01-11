KMA Sports Logo 2
(KMAland) -- KMA Sports has video from Shenandoah and Lourdes Central Catholic on Tuesday, which has a heavy basketball, wrestling and bowling slate. Check out the full KMAland Sports Schedule for Tuesday below. 

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Red Oak at Shenandoah (G/B) VIDEO

Clarinda at Atlantic (G)

Atlantic at Clarinda (B)

Glenwood at Harlan (G/B)

Corner Conference 

Fremont-Mills at Essex (G/B)

Sidney at Stanton (G/B)

Western Iowa Conference 

Missouri Valley at Audubon (G/B)

Tri-Center at Logan-Magnolia (G/B)

AHSTW at Riverside (G/B)

IKM-Manning at Underwood (G/B)

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Bedford at Lenox (G/B)

Central Decatur at East Union (G/B)

Martensdale-St. Marys at Wayne (G/B)

Rolling Valley Conference 

Glidden-Ralston at Ar-We-Va (G/B)

Paton-Churdan at Boyer Valley (G/B)

Woodbine at CAM (G/B)

West Harrison at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (G/B)

Missouri River Conference 

Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City East (G/B)

Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (G/B)

Bluegrass Conference 

Mormon Trail at Ankeny Christian Academy (G/B)

Moravia at Moulton-Udell (G/B)

Melcher-Dallas at Murray (G/B)

Lamoni at Orient-Macksburg (G/B)

Diagonal at Twin Cedars (G/B)

Non-Conference 

Griswold at Iowa School for the Deaf (G/B)

LeMars at MOC-Floyd Valley (G/B)

South Sioux City at Sioux City North (G)

Sioux City North at South Sioux City (B)

Area Missouri 

East Buchanan at Maryville (G/B)

Fairfax Invitational 

South Holt vs. Nodaway Valley, 4:30 PM (G)

Rock Port vs. Falls City, 7:00 PM (G)

South Holt vs. Nodaway Valley, 5:45 PM (B)

East Atchison vs. Falls City, 8:15 PM (B)

Stanberry Invitational 

North Nodaway vs. King City, 7:30 PM (G)

North Andrew vs. Mound City, 4:30 PM (G)

Mound City vs. North Nodaway, 6:00 PM (B)

Stanberry vs. King City, 9:00 PM (B)

South Harrison Invitational 

Mercer vs. North Harrison, 7:30 PM (G)

South Harrison vs. Northeast Nodaway, 4:30 PM (G)

South Harrison vs. North Harrison, 9:00 PM (B)

Northeast Nodaway vs. Mercer, 6:00 PM (B)

Area Nebraska 

Platteview at Ashland-Greenwood (G/B)

Nebraska City at Conestoga (G/B)

Fort Calhoun at Louisville (G/B)

Syracuse at Milford (G)

Lincoln Lutheran at Elmwood-Murdock (G/B)

Auburn at Lourdes Central Catholic (G/B) On AM 960 w/VIDEO

Mead at Weeping Water (G/B)

MUDECAS Tournament — A Division 

Tri County vs. BDS, 3:30 PM (B)

Freeman vs. Southern, 5:00 PM (B)

Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Johnson County Central, 6:30 PM (B)

Parkview Christian vs. Palmyra, 8:00 PM (B)

MUDECAS Tournament — B Division 

Humboldt-TRS vs. Sterling, 4:00 PM (B)

Meridian vs. Pawnee City, 5:30 PM (B)

Johnson-Brock vs. Lewiston, 7:00 PM (B)

Exeter-Milligan vs. Diller-Odell, 8:30 PM (B)

KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE 

Red Oak Tournament (G/B)

Centerville at Nodaway Valley (G/B)

Sioux City North at Sioux City East (G/B)

KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE 

Griswold, Southwest Iowa, Bedford/Lenox at Red Oak

Logan-Magnolia, Interstate 35 at Creston 

East Mills, Ridge View at Denison-Schleswig

Harlan at Greene County

Missouri Valley, Treynor, West Monona at Bishop Heelan Catholic

AHSTW, Underwood, West Central Valley at Southwest Valley

Audubon, Southeast Warren at Mount Ayr

Nodaway Valley, Saydel, Van Meter at Saydel

Wayne, Worth County, Polo at Albany 

Sheldon, Spencer at LeMars

Sioux City North at Storm Lake

South Holt, St. Pius X at Savannah

Conestoga at Humboldt-TRS

Bennington at Syracuse

