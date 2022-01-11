(KMAland) -- KMA Sports has video from Shenandoah and Lourdes Central Catholic on Tuesday, which has a heavy basketball, wrestling and bowling slate. Check out the full KMAland Sports Schedule for Tuesday below.
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Red Oak at Shenandoah (G/B) VIDEO
Clarinda at Atlantic (G)
Atlantic at Clarinda (B)
Glenwood at Harlan (G/B)
Corner Conference
Fremont-Mills at Essex (G/B)
Sidney at Stanton (G/B)
Western Iowa Conference
Missouri Valley at Audubon (G/B)
Tri-Center at Logan-Magnolia (G/B)
AHSTW at Riverside (G/B)
IKM-Manning at Underwood (G/B)
Pride of Iowa Conference
Bedford at Lenox (G/B)
Central Decatur at East Union (G/B)
Martensdale-St. Marys at Wayne (G/B)
Rolling Valley Conference
Glidden-Ralston at Ar-We-Va (G/B)
Paton-Churdan at Boyer Valley (G/B)
Woodbine at CAM (G/B)
West Harrison at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (G/B)
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City East (G/B)
Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (G/B)
Bluegrass Conference
Mormon Trail at Ankeny Christian Academy (G/B)
Moravia at Moulton-Udell (G/B)
Melcher-Dallas at Murray (G/B)
Lamoni at Orient-Macksburg (G/B)
Diagonal at Twin Cedars (G/B)
Non-Conference
Griswold at Iowa School for the Deaf (G/B)
LeMars at MOC-Floyd Valley (G/B)
South Sioux City at Sioux City North (G)
Sioux City North at South Sioux City (B)
Area Missouri
East Buchanan at Maryville (G/B)
Fairfax Invitational
South Holt vs. Nodaway Valley, 4:30 PM (G)
Rock Port vs. Falls City, 7:00 PM (G)
South Holt vs. Nodaway Valley, 5:45 PM (B)
East Atchison vs. Falls City, 8:15 PM (B)
Stanberry Invitational
North Nodaway vs. King City, 7:30 PM (G)
North Andrew vs. Mound City, 4:30 PM (G)
Mound City vs. North Nodaway, 6:00 PM (B)
Stanberry vs. King City, 9:00 PM (B)
South Harrison Invitational
Mercer vs. North Harrison, 7:30 PM (G)
South Harrison vs. Northeast Nodaway, 4:30 PM (G)
South Harrison vs. North Harrison, 9:00 PM (B)
Northeast Nodaway vs. Mercer, 6:00 PM (B)
Area Nebraska
Platteview at Ashland-Greenwood (G/B)
Nebraska City at Conestoga (G/B)
Fort Calhoun at Louisville (G/B)
Syracuse at Milford (G)
Lincoln Lutheran at Elmwood-Murdock (G/B)
Auburn at Lourdes Central Catholic (G/B) On AM 960 w/VIDEO
Mead at Weeping Water (G/B)
MUDECAS Tournament — A Division
Tri County vs. BDS, 3:30 PM (B)
Freeman vs. Southern, 5:00 PM (B)
Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Johnson County Central, 6:30 PM (B)
Parkview Christian vs. Palmyra, 8:00 PM (B)
MUDECAS Tournament — B Division
Humboldt-TRS vs. Sterling, 4:00 PM (B)
Meridian vs. Pawnee City, 5:30 PM (B)
Johnson-Brock vs. Lewiston, 7:00 PM (B)
Exeter-Milligan vs. Diller-Odell, 8:30 PM (B)
KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE
Red Oak Tournament (G/B)
Centerville at Nodaway Valley (G/B)
Sioux City North at Sioux City East (G/B)
KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE
Griswold, Southwest Iowa, Bedford/Lenox at Red Oak
Logan-Magnolia, Interstate 35 at Creston
East Mills, Ridge View at Denison-Schleswig
Harlan at Greene County
Missouri Valley, Treynor, West Monona at Bishop Heelan Catholic
AHSTW, Underwood, West Central Valley at Southwest Valley
Audubon, Southeast Warren at Mount Ayr
Nodaway Valley, Saydel, Van Meter at Saydel
Wayne, Worth County, Polo at Albany
Sheldon, Spencer at LeMars
Sioux City North at Storm Lake
South Holt, St. Pius X at Savannah
Conestoga at Humboldt-TRS
Bennington at Syracuse