(KMAland) -- It's a very busy night of basketball and wrestling, including Sioux City East/Abraham Lincoln boys on AM 960 and a wrestling quad in Lenox on FM 99.1.
Check out the full KMAland Sports Schedule for Tuesday below.
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Shenandoah at Red Oak (G/B)
Clarinda at Atlantic (G/B)
Harlan at Glenwood (G/B)
Corner Conference
Essex at Fremont-Mills (G/B)
Stanton at Sidney (G/B)
East Mills at Clarinda Academy (B)
Western Iowa Conference
Audubon at AHSTW (G/B)
Treynor at IKM-Manning (G/B)
Underwood at Logan-Magnolia (G/B)
Riverside at Tri-Center (G/B)
Pride of Iowa Conference
Lenox at Bedford (G/B)
Southwest Valley at Mount Ayr (G/B)
East Union at Central Decatur (G/B)
Wayne at Martensdale-St. Marys (G/B)
Rolling Valley Conference
CAM at Boyer Valley (G/B)
Glidden-Ralston at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (G/B)
Ar-We-Va at Paton-Churdan (G/B)
West Harrison at Woodbine (G/B)
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City East at Abraham Lincoln (B) On KMA 960, 7:00 PM
Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (G/B)
Bluegrass Conference
Orient-Macksburg at Lamoni (G/B)
Murray at Melcher-Dallas (G/B)
Moulton-Udell at Moravia (G/B)
Ankeny Christian Academy at Mormon Trail (G/B)
Non-Conference
Grand View Christian at Kuemper Catholic (B)
MOC-Floyd Valley at LeMars (G/B)
Sioux City North at South Sioux City (G)
Sioux City North at Western Christian (B)
Fairfax Invitational
East Atchison vs. West Nodaway, 4:30 PM (G)
Nodaway-Holt vs. St. Joseph Christian, 6:00 PM (G)
North Nodaway vs. Falls City, 7:30 PM (G)
South Holt vs. Rock Port, 9:00 PM (G)
South Harrison Invitational
Princeton vs. Mercer, 4:30 PM (B)
North Harrison vs. Maysville, 9:00 PM (B)
South Harrison vs. East Harrison, 7:30 PM (B)
Northeast Nodaway vs. Tri-County, 6:00 PM (B)
Stanberry Invitational
Stanberry vs. Mound City, 4:30 PM (G)
King City vs. Worth County, 7:30 PM (G)
Worth County vs. Platte Valley, 9:00 PM (B)
Area Missouri
Maryville at East Buchanan (G)
Center at Maryville (B)
Area Nebraska
Conestoga at Nebraska City (G/B)
Ashland-Greenwood at Platteview (G/B)
Lourdes Central Catholic at Auburn (B)
Louisville at Fort Calhoun (G/B)
Elmwood-Murdock at Lincoln Lutheran (G/B)
Weeping Water at Mead (G/B)
Milford at Syracuse (G)
MUDECAS Tournament – A Division
Parkview Christian vs. Johnson County Central, 6:30 PM (B)
Freeman vs. BDS, 8:00 PM (B)
Tri County vs. Southern, 3:30 PM (B)
Sacred Heart vs. Diller-Odell, 5:00 PM (B)
MUDECAS Tournament – B Division
Humboldt-TRS vs. Lewiston, 7:00 PM (B)
Pawnee City vs. Exeter-Milligan, 8:30 PM (B)
Sterling vs. Palmyra, 4:00 PM (B)
Johnson-Brock vs. Meridian, 5:30 PM (B)
KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE
Red Oak, Griswold, Southwest Iowa at Bedford/Lenox On KMA-FM 99.1, 5:30 PM
Missouri Valley, Bishop Heelan Catholic, West Monona at Treynor
AHSTW, Underwood, Southwest Valley at West Central Valley
Audubon, Mount Ayr at Southeast Warren
Nodaway Valley, North Polk, Saydel at Van Meter
Central Decatur, Baxter, Colfax-Mingo at Collins-Maxwell
Wayne, Albany, Gallatin at Polo
LeMars, Spencer at Sheldon
Storm Lake at Sioux City North
South Sioux City at Sioux City West
Savannah, St. Pius X at North Andrew
Syracuse at Bennington
Ashland-Greenwood at Fillmore Central
Humboldt-TRS at Conestoga
KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE
Red Oak Tournament