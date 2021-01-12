KMA Sports Logo
(KMAland) -- It's a very busy night of basketball and wrestling, including Sioux City East/Abraham Lincoln boys on AM 960 and a wrestling quad in Lenox on FM 99.1.

Check out the full KMAland Sports Schedule for Tuesday below.

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Shenandoah at Red Oak (G/B)

Clarinda at Atlantic (G/B)

Harlan at Glenwood (G/B)

Corner Conference

Essex at Fremont-Mills (G/B)

Stanton at Sidney (G/B)

East Mills at Clarinda Academy (B)

Western Iowa Conference

Audubon at AHSTW (G/B)

Treynor at IKM-Manning (G/B)

Underwood at Logan-Magnolia (G/B)

Riverside at Tri-Center (G/B)

Pride of Iowa Conference

Lenox at Bedford (G/B)

Southwest Valley at Mount Ayr (G/B)

East Union at Central Decatur (G/B)

Wayne at Martensdale-St. Marys (G/B)

Rolling Valley Conference

CAM at Boyer Valley (G/B)

Glidden-Ralston at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (G/B)

Ar-We-Va at Paton-Churdan (G/B)

West Harrison at Woodbine (G/B)

Missouri River Conference

Sioux City East at Abraham Lincoln (B) On KMA 960, 7:00 PM 

Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (G/B)

Bluegrass Conference

Orient-Macksburg at Lamoni (G/B)

Murray at Melcher-Dallas (G/B)

Moulton-Udell at Moravia (G/B)

Ankeny Christian Academy at Mormon Trail (G/B)

Non-Conference

Grand View Christian at Kuemper Catholic (B)

MOC-Floyd Valley at LeMars (G/B)

Sioux City North at South Sioux City (G)

Sioux City North at Western Christian (B)

Fairfax Invitational

East Atchison vs. West Nodaway, 4:30 PM (G)

Nodaway-Holt vs. St. Joseph Christian, 6:00 PM (G)

North Nodaway vs. Falls City, 7:30 PM (G)

South Holt vs. Rock Port, 9:00 PM (G)

South Harrison Invitational

Princeton vs. Mercer, 4:30 PM (B)

North Harrison vs. Maysville, 9:00 PM (B)

South Harrison vs. East Harrison, 7:30 PM (B)

Northeast Nodaway vs. Tri-County, 6:00 PM (B)

Stanberry Invitational  

Stanberry vs. Mound City, 4:30 PM (G)

King City vs. Worth County, 7:30 PM (G)

Worth County vs. Platte Valley, 9:00 PM (B)

Area Missouri

Maryville at East Buchanan (G)

Center at Maryville (B)

Area Nebraska

Conestoga at Nebraska City (G/B)

Ashland-Greenwood at Platteview (G/B)

Lourdes Central Catholic at Auburn (B)

Louisville at Fort Calhoun (G/B)

Elmwood-Murdock at Lincoln Lutheran (G/B)

Weeping Water at Mead (G/B)

Milford at Syracuse (G)

MUDECAS Tournament – A Division

Parkview Christian vs. Johnson County Central, 6:30 PM (B)

Freeman vs. BDS, 8:00 PM (B)

Tri County vs. Southern, 3:30 PM (B)

Sacred Heart vs. Diller-Odell, 5:00 PM (B)

MUDECAS Tournament – B Division

Humboldt-TRS vs. Lewiston, 7:00 PM (B)

Pawnee City vs. Exeter-Milligan, 8:30 PM (B)

Sterling vs. Palmyra, 4:00 PM (B)

Johnson-Brock vs. Meridian, 5:30 PM (B)

KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE

Red Oak, Griswold, Southwest Iowa at Bedford/Lenox On KMA-FM 99.1, 5:30 PM

Missouri Valley, Bishop Heelan Catholic, West Monona at Treynor

AHSTW, Underwood, Southwest Valley at West Central Valley

Audubon, Mount Ayr at Southeast Warren

Nodaway Valley, North Polk, Saydel at Van Meter

Central Decatur, Baxter, Colfax-Mingo at Collins-Maxwell

Wayne, Albany, Gallatin at Polo

LeMars, Spencer at Sheldon

Storm Lake at Sioux City North

South Sioux City at Sioux City West

Savannah, St. Pius X at North Andrew

Syracuse at Bennington

Ashland-Greenwood at Fillmore Central

Humboldt-TRS at Conestoga

KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE

Red Oak Tournament

