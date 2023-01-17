(KMAland) -- KMA Sports is in Leon with Pride of Iowa Conference basketball coverage. Check out the full slate below.
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Creston at Shenandoah (G/B)
Clarinda at Kuemper Catholic (G/B)
Red Oak at Atlantic (G/B)
Denison-Schleswig at Lewis Central (G/B)
Corner Conference Tournament
Stanton vs. Griswold/Hamburg at Griswold (G)
Fremont-Mills at Essex (G)
East Mills at Griswold (B)
Stanton at Essex (B)
Western Iowa Conference
AHSTW at IKM-Manning (G/B)
Missouri Valley at Logan-Magnolia (G/B)
Underwood at Riverside (G/B)
Audubon at Treynor (G/B)
Pride of Iowa Conference
Bedford at Central Decatur (G/B)
Mount Ayr at Lenox (G/B)
Nodaway Valley at Southwest Valley (G/B)
Southeast Warren at Wayne (G/B)
East Union at Martensdale-St. Marys (G/B)
Rolling Valley Conference
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Ar-We-Va (G/B)
CAM at Paton-Churdan (G)
Coon Rapids-Bayard at West Harrison (G/B)
Boyer Valley at Woodbine (G/B)
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City North at Abraham Lincoln (G/B)
Sioux City West at Thomas Jefferson (G/B)
LeMars at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (G/B)
Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sioux City East (B)
Bluegrass Conference
Moravia at Ankeny Christian Academy (G/B)
Orient-Macksburg at Diagonal (G)
Moulton-Udell at Lamoni (G/B)
Seymour at Twin Cedars (G/B)
Melcher-Dallas vs. Mormon Trail (at Southeast Warren) (G/B)
Non-Conference
Heartland Christian at College View Academy (B)
Area Missouri
South Holt at East Atchison (G/B)
Rock Port at DeKalb (G/B)
Osborn-Stewartsville at Mound City (G/B)
North Nodaway at Nodaway Valley (G/B)
Northeast Nodaway at Platte Valley (G/B)
North Andrew at Stanberry (G/B)
Worth County at Albany (G/B)
Pattonsburg at King City (G/B)
Savannah at Garner-Edgerton (B)
Savannah at Summit Christian Academy (G)
Area Nebraska
Plattsmouth at Syracuse (G/B)
Auburn at Falls City Sacred Heart (G/B)
Elmwood-Murdock at Parkview Christian (G/B)
Weeping Water at Johnson County Central (G/B)
Conestoga at Palmyra (G/B)
Ashland-Greenwood at Yutan (G/B)
Louisville at Douglas County West (G/B)
Lewiston at Johnson-Brock (G/B)
Sterling at Mead (G/B)
KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE
Creston at Red Oak (G/B)
Nodaway Valley at Southeast Warren (G/B)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at LeMars (G/B)
KMALAND SWIMMING SCHEDULE
Sioux City Metro, Waukee at Atlantic (B)
Savannah at Central (G)
KMALAND BOYS WRESTLING SCHEDULE
Clarinda, Tri-Center, Missouri Valley at Southwest Iowa
Logan-Magnolia, Woodbury Central at Bishop Heelan Catholic
Treynor, Underwood, Woodbine at Audubon
Lenox, Mount Ayr, Southwest Valley at Van Meter
Central Decatur, Wayne, Des Moines East at Chariton
LeMars, MOC-Floyd Valley at Spencer
Sioux City West at Sioux City North
Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Rock Valley, West Lyon at Spirit Lake
Albany, Polo at Rock Port
Stanberry, Lexington at Gallatin
North Andrew, University Academy Charter at Savannah
Bellevue East at Plattsmouth
Johnson County Central at Fairbury
KMALAND GIRLS WRESTLING SCHEDULE
East Sac County Tournament (Denison-Schleswig, Kuemper Catholic, Audubon)
LeMars, MOC-Floyd Valley at Spencer
Albany, Polo at Rock Port
Stanberry, Lexington at Gallatin
North Andrew, University Academy Charter at Savannah
Bellevue East at Plattsmouth
Johnson County Central at Fairbury