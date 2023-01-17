KMA Sports Logo 2
(KMAland) -- KMA Sports is in Leon with Pride of Iowa Conference basketball coverage. Check out the full slate below.

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Creston at Shenandoah (G/B)

Clarinda at Kuemper Catholic (G/B)

Red Oak at Atlantic (G/B)

Denison-Schleswig at Lewis Central (G/B)

Corner Conference Tournament

Stanton vs. Griswold/Hamburg at Griswold (G)

Fremont-Mills at Essex (G)

East Mills at Griswold (B)

Stanton at Essex (B)

Western Iowa Conference 

AHSTW at IKM-Manning (G/B)

Missouri Valley at Logan-Magnolia (G/B)

Underwood at Riverside (G/B)

Audubon at Treynor (G/B)

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Bedford at Central Decatur (G/B)

Mount Ayr at Lenox (G/B)

Nodaway Valley at Southwest Valley (G/B)

Southeast Warren at Wayne (G/B)

East Union at Martensdale-St. Marys (G/B)

Rolling Valley Conference 

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Ar-We-Va (G/B)

CAM at Paton-Churdan (G)

Coon Rapids-Bayard at West Harrison (G/B)

Boyer Valley at Woodbine (G/B)

Missouri River Conference 

Sioux City North at Abraham Lincoln (G/B)

Sioux City West at Thomas Jefferson (G/B)

LeMars at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (G/B)

Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sioux City East (B)

Bluegrass Conference 

Moravia at Ankeny Christian Academy (G/B)

Orient-Macksburg at Diagonal (G)

Moulton-Udell at Lamoni (G/B)

Seymour at Twin Cedars (G/B)

Melcher-Dallas vs. Mormon Trail (at Southeast Warren) (G/B)

Non-Conference 

Heartland Christian at College View Academy (B)

Area Missouri 

South Holt at East Atchison (G/B)

Rock Port at DeKalb (G/B)

Osborn-Stewartsville at Mound City (G/B)

North Nodaway at Nodaway Valley (G/B)

Northeast Nodaway at Platte Valley (G/B)

North Andrew at Stanberry (G/B)

Worth County at Albany (G/B)

Pattonsburg at King City (G/B)

Savannah at Garner-Edgerton (B)

Savannah at Summit Christian Academy (G)

Area Nebraska 

Plattsmouth at Syracuse (G/B)

Auburn at Falls City Sacred Heart (G/B)

Elmwood-Murdock at Parkview Christian (G/B)

Weeping Water at Johnson County Central (G/B)

Conestoga at Palmyra (G/B)

Ashland-Greenwood at Yutan (G/B)

Louisville at Douglas County West (G/B)

Lewiston at Johnson-Brock (G/B)

Sterling at Mead (G/B)

KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE 

Creston at Red Oak (G/B)

Nodaway Valley at Southeast Warren (G/B)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at LeMars (G/B)

KMALAND SWIMMING SCHEDULE 

Sioux City Metro, Waukee at Atlantic (B)

Savannah at Central (G)

KMALAND BOYS WRESTLING SCHEDULE 

Clarinda, Tri-Center, Missouri Valley at Southwest Iowa

Logan-Magnolia, Woodbury Central at Bishop Heelan Catholic

Treynor, Underwood, Woodbine at Audubon

Lenox, Mount Ayr, Southwest Valley at Van Meter

Central Decatur, Wayne, Des Moines East at Chariton

LeMars, MOC-Floyd Valley at Spencer

Sioux City West at Sioux City North

Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Rock Valley, West Lyon at Spirit Lake

Albany, Polo at Rock Port

Stanberry, Lexington at Gallatin

North Andrew, University Academy Charter at Savannah 

Bellevue East at Plattsmouth

Johnson County Central at Fairbury

KMALAND GIRLS WRESTLING SCHEDULE 

East Sac County Tournament (Denison-Schleswig, Kuemper Catholic, Audubon)

LeMars, MOC-Floyd Valley at Spencer

Albany, Polo at Rock Port

Stanberry, Lexington at Gallatin

North Andrew, University Academy Charter at Savannah 

Bellevue East at Plattsmouth

Johnson County Central at Fairbury

