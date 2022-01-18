KMA Sports Logo 2
(KMAland) -- St. Albert visits Glenwood in boys hoops, and KMA Sports will have additional video broadcasts from Clarinda and Treynor to highlight KMAland high school action on Tuesday. View the complete Tuesday KMAland Sports Schedule below.

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference  

Shenandoah at Creston (G/B)

Kuemper Catholic at Clarinda (G/B) VIDEO

Atlantic at Red Oak (G)

Red Oak at Atlantic (B)

St. Albert at Glenwood (B) KMA 960 w/VIDEO

Lewis Central at Denison-Schleswig (G/B)

Corner Conference Tournament 

East Mills at Essex (G/B)

Griswold at Stanton (G/B)

Western Iowa Conference 

AHSTW at IKM-Manning (G/B)

Missouri Valley at Logan-Magnolia (G/B)

Underwood at Riverside (G/B)

Audubon at Treynor (G/B) VIDEO

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Central Decatur at Bedford (G/B)

Lenox at Mount Ayr (G/B)

Southwest Valley at Nodaway Valley (G/B)

Martensdale-St. Marys at East Union (G/B)

Wayne at Southeast Warren (G/B)

Rolling Valley Conference 

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Ar-We-Va (G/B)

Paton-Churdan at CAM (G/B)

West Harrison at Coon Rapids-Bayard (G/B)

Woodbine at Boyer Valley (G/B)

Missouri River Conference 

Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City North (G/B)

Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City West (G/B)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at LeMars (G/B)

Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sioux City East (B)

Bluegrass Conference 

Ankeny Christian Academy at Moravia (G/B)

Melcher-Dallas at Mormon Trail (G/B)

Lamoni at Moulton-Udell (G/B)

Diagonal at Orient-Macksburg (G/B)

Twin Cedars at Seymour (G/B)

Non-Conference 

Glenwood at Indianola (G)

Area Missouri 

DeKalb at East Atchison (G/B)

North Nodaway at Rock Port (G/B)

Mound City at Northeast Nodaway (G/B)

South Holt at Osborn/Stewartsville (G/B)

Stanberry at North Andrew (G/B)

Albany at Worth County (G/B)

East Buchanan at Maryville (G)

Maryville at Center (B)

Area Nebraska 

Nebraska City at Platteview (G/B)

Syracuse at Plattsmouth (G/B)

Yutan at Ashland-Greenwood (G/B)

Palmyra at Conestoga (G/B)

Douglas County West at Louisville (G/B)

Falls City Sacred Heart at Auburn (G/B)

Mead at Sterling (G/B)

Parkview Christian at Elmwood-Murdock (B)

Johnson County Central at Weeping Water (B)

Johnson-Brock at Lewiston (G/B)

Lourdes Central Catholic at Bennington (B)

KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE 

Creston at Red Oak (G/B)

Southeast Warren at Nodaway Valley (G/B)

KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE 

Clarinda, Southwest Iowa, Tri-Center at Missouri Valley

Audubon, Treynor, Woodbine at Underwood

Logan-Magnolia, Bishop Heelan Catholic at Woodbury Central

Bedford/Lenox, Mount Ayr, Van Meter at Southwest Valley

Central Decatur, Chariton, Des Moines East at Wayne 

Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Rock Valley, Spirit Lake at West Lyon

Albany, Humboldt-TRS at Rock Port

Stanberry, North Andrew at Savannah

Plattsmouth at Bellevue East

Fairbury at Johnson County Central

