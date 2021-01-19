(KMAland) -- A typically busy schedule in KMAland tonight, including Glenwood/Indianola girls on KMA 960 and Lenox/Mount Ayr doubleheader action on KMA-FM 99.1.
Check out the complete KMAland Sports Schedule for Tuesday below.
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Creston at Shenandoah (G/B)
Clarinda at Kuemper Catholic (G/B)
Atlantic at Red Oak (G/B)
Glenwood at St. Albert (B)
Denison-Schleswig at Lewis Central (G/B)
Corner Conference Tournament
Essex vs. Stanton at East Mills, 5:30 PM (G)
Griswold at Sidney, 5:30 PM (G)
Essex at East Mills, 7:30 PM (B)
Griswold at Sidney, 7:30 PM (B)
Western Iowa Conference
Riverside at IKM-Manning (G/B)
Audubon at Treynor (G/B)
Missouri Valley at Underwood (G/B)
Pride of Iowa Conference
Bedford at Central Decatur (G/B)
Mount Ayr at Lenox (G/B) On KMA-FM 99.1, 6:00 PM
Nodaway Valley at Southwest Valley (G/B)
Southeast Warren at Wayne (G/B)
East Union at Martensdale-St. Marys (G/B)
Rolling Valley Conference
CAM at Coon Rapids-Bayard (G/B)
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Paton-Churdan (G/B)
Ar-We-Va at West Harrison (G/B)
Woodbine at Glidden-Ralston (G/B)
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City North at Abraham Lincoln (B)
Sioux City East at Bishop Heelan Catholic (G/B)
LeMars at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (G/B)
Bluegrass Conference
Orient-Macksburg at Diagonal (G/B)
Moulton-Udell at Lamoni (G/B)
Moravia at Ankeny Christian Academy (G/B)
Mormon Trail at Melcher-Dallas (G/B)
Seymour at Twin Cedars (G/B)
Non-Conference
Indianola at Glenwood (G) On KMA 960, 6:30 PM
Area Missouri
East Atchison at DeKalb (G/B)
Rock Port at North Nodaway (G/B)
Northeast Nodaway at Mound City (G/B)
West Nodaway at Nodaway-Holt (G/B)
Stewartsville-Osborn at South Holt (G/B)
North Andrew at Stanberry (G/B)
Worth County at Albany (G/B)
Maryville at Penney (G)
Area Nebraska
Platteview at Nebraska City (G/B)
Plattsmouth at Syracuse (G/B)
Conestoga at Palmyra (G/B)
Louisville at Douglas County West (G/B)
Auburn at Falls City Sacred Heart (G/B)
Weeping Water at Johnson County Central (G/B)
Ashland-Greenwood at Yutan (G/B)
Lewiston at Johnson-Brock (G/B)
Bennington at Lourdes Central Catholic (B)
KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE
Clarinda, Southwest Iowa, Missouri Valley at Tri-Center
Lewis Central, St. Albert, Abraham Lincoln at Thomas Jefferson
Audubon, Treynor, Underwood at Woodbine
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Woodbury Central at Logan-Magnolia
Bedford/Lenox, Southwest Valley, Van Meter at Mount Ayr
Wayne, Des Moines East at Chariton
Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Spirit Lake, West Lyon at Rock Valley
Albany, Humboldt-TRS at Rock Port
Ashland-Greenwood, David City at Wahoo
Bellevue East at Plattsmouth
Freeman, Lincoln Christian, Omaha Concordia at Weeping Water
KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE
Southeast Warren at Nodaway Valley
KMALAND SWIMMING SCHEDULE
Sioux City Metro at Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln/Thomas Jefferson