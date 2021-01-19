KMA Sports Logo 2
(KMAland) -- A typically busy schedule in KMAland tonight, including Glenwood/Indianola girls on KMA 960 and Lenox/Mount Ayr doubleheader action on KMA-FM 99.1.

Check out the complete KMAland Sports Schedule for Tuesday below.

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Creston at Shenandoah (G/B)

Clarinda at Kuemper Catholic (G/B)

Atlantic at Red Oak (G/B)

Glenwood at St. Albert (B)

Denison-Schleswig at Lewis Central (G/B)

Corner Conference Tournament

Essex vs. Stanton at East Mills, 5:30 PM (G)

Griswold at Sidney, 5:30 PM (G)

Essex at East Mills, 7:30 PM (B)

Griswold at Sidney, 7:30 PM (B)

Western Iowa Conference

Riverside at IKM-Manning (G/B)

Audubon at Treynor (G/B)

Missouri Valley at Underwood (G/B)

Pride of Iowa Conference

Bedford at Central Decatur (G/B)

Mount Ayr at Lenox (G/B) On KMA-FM 99.1, 6:00 PM

Nodaway Valley at Southwest Valley (G/B)

Southeast Warren at Wayne (G/B)

East Union at Martensdale-St. Marys (G/B)

Rolling Valley Conference

CAM at Coon Rapids-Bayard (G/B)

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Paton-Churdan (G/B)

Ar-We-Va at West Harrison (G/B)

Woodbine at Glidden-Ralston (G/B)

Missouri River Conference

Sioux City North at Abraham Lincoln (B)

Sioux City East at Bishop Heelan Catholic (G/B)

LeMars at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (G/B)

Bluegrass Conference

Orient-Macksburg at Diagonal (G/B)

Moulton-Udell at Lamoni (G/B)

Moravia at Ankeny Christian Academy (G/B)

Mormon Trail at Melcher-Dallas (G/B)

Seymour at Twin Cedars (G/B)

Non-Conference

Indianola at Glenwood (G) On KMA 960, 6:30 PM

Area Missouri

East Atchison at DeKalb (G/B)

Rock Port at North Nodaway (G/B)

Northeast Nodaway at Mound City (G/B)

West Nodaway at Nodaway-Holt (G/B)

Stewartsville-Osborn at South Holt (G/B)

North Andrew at Stanberry (G/B)

Worth County at Albany (G/B)

Maryville at Penney (G)

Area Nebraska

Platteview at Nebraska City (G/B)

Plattsmouth at Syracuse (G/B)

Conestoga at Palmyra (G/B)

Louisville at Douglas County West (G/B)

Auburn at Falls City Sacred Heart (G/B)

Weeping Water at Johnson County Central (G/B)

Ashland-Greenwood at Yutan (G/B)

Lewiston at Johnson-Brock (G/B)

Bennington at Lourdes Central Catholic (B)

KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE

Clarinda, Southwest Iowa, Missouri Valley at Tri-Center

Lewis Central, St. Albert, Abraham Lincoln at Thomas Jefferson

Audubon, Treynor, Underwood at Woodbine

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Woodbury Central at Logan-Magnolia

Bedford/Lenox, Southwest Valley, Van Meter at Mount Ayr

Wayne, Des Moines East at Chariton

Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Spirit Lake, West Lyon at Rock Valley

Albany, Humboldt-TRS at Rock Port

Ashland-Greenwood, David City at Wahoo

Bellevue East at Plattsmouth

Freeman, Lincoln Christian, Omaha Concordia at Weeping Water

KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE

Southeast Warren at Nodaway Valley

KMALAND SWIMMING SCHEDULE

Sioux City Metro at Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln/Thomas Jefferson

