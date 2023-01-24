(KMAland) -- A big Tuesday of KMAland sports, including live streams from Shenandoah, Glenwood, Underwood, Southwest Valley and Treynor.
Check out the complete Tuesday slate below.
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Atlantic at Shenandoah (G) On KMAX-Stream
Creston at Glenwood (G/B) On KMAX-Stream
Denison-Schleswig at Harlan (G/B)
Corner Conference
Griswold at Sidney (G/B)
East Mills at Stanton (G/B)
Western Iowa Conference
AHSTW at Missouri Valley (G/B)
Treynor at Tri-Center (G/B)
Logan-Magnolia at Underwood (G/B) On KMAX-Stream
Riverside at Audubon (G/B)
Pride of Iowa Conference
Bedford at Nodaway Valley (G/B)
Lenox at Southwest Valley (G/B) On KMAX-Stream
Southeast Warren at Central Decatur (G/B)
East Union at Wayne (G/B)
Rolling Valley Conference
Woodbine at Ar-We-Va (G/B)
West Harrison at CAM (G/B)
Coon Rapids-Bayard at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (G/B)
Paton-Churdan at Glidden-Ralston (G)
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln at Thomas Jefferson (G/B)
LeMars at Bishop Heelan Catholic (G/B)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Sioux City North (G/B)
Sioux City West at Sioux City East (B)
Bluegrass Conference Tournament
Lamoni at Moravia (B)
Murray vs. Melcher-Dallas at Moravia (B)
Seymour at Ankeny Christian (B)
Mormon Trail vs. Diagonal at Ankeny Christian (B)
Non-Conference
Clarinda at Savannah (B)
Essex at North Nodaway (G/B)
IKM-Manning at OABCIG (G/B)
Panorama at Martensdale-St. Marys (G/B)
Area Missouri
Worth County at Rock Port (G/B)
North Platte Tournament
Braymer vs. North Andrew, 7:15 PM (G)
North Platte vs. Mid-Buchanan, 4:30 PM (G)
Mid-Buchanan vs. North Platte, 5:45 PM (B)
West Platte vs. Braymer, 8:30 PM (B)
Cameron Tournament
Maryville vs. Lawson, 5:30 PM (G)
Maryville vs. Chillicothe, 6:45 PM (B)
Area Nebraska
Auburn at Falls City (G/B)
Freeman at Elmwood-Murodck (G/B)
Wilber-Clatonia at Palmyra (G/B)
Sterling at Lourdes Central Catholic (G/B)
Southern at Falls City Sacred Heart (G/B)
Trailblazer Conference Tournament
Plattsmouth at Malcolm, 7:00 PM (B)
Ralston at Beatrice, 6:00 PM (B)
Nebraska City at Platteview, 6:00 PM (B)
KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE
Nodaway Valley at West Central Valley (G/B)
KMALAND BOYS WRESTLING SCHEDULE
East Mills, Underwood at Red Oak
Glenwood, Kuemper Catholic at Denison-Schleswig
Harlan, Lewis Central at Creston
AHSTW, Missouri Valley, Riverside at Treynor On KMAX-Stream
Audubon, CAM, Manson NW Webster at ACGC
Lenox, Clarke, West Central Valley at Mount Ayr
Colfax-Mingo, Pleasantville at Southeast Warren
MOC-Floyd Valley, South Sioux City at Sergeant Bluff-Luton
East Atchison, South Harrison at Stanberry
Savannah at Maysville
Wahoo at Conestoga
Douglas County West at Louisville
KMALAND GIRLS WRESTLING SCHEDULE
Glenwood, Kuemper Catholic at Denison-Schleswig
Savannah at Maysville
Wahoo at Conestoga
Douglas County West at Louisville
KMALAND SWIMMING SCHEDULE
South Sioux City at Sioux City Metro (B)
Savannah at Central (G)