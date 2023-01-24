KMA Sports Logo 2
(KMAland) -- A big Tuesday of KMAland sports, including live streams from Shenandoah, Glenwood, Underwood, Southwest Valley and Treynor.

Check out the complete Tuesday slate below.

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Atlantic at Shenandoah (G) On KMAX-Stream

Creston at Glenwood (G/B) On KMAX-Stream

Denison-Schleswig at Harlan (G/B)

Corner Conference 

Griswold at Sidney (G/B)

East Mills at Stanton (G/B)

Western Iowa Conference 

AHSTW at Missouri Valley (G/B)

Treynor at Tri-Center (G/B)

Logan-Magnolia at Underwood (G/B) On KMAX-Stream

Riverside at Audubon (G/B)

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Bedford at Nodaway Valley (G/B)

Lenox at Southwest Valley (G/B) On KMAX-Stream

Southeast Warren at Central Decatur (G/B)

East Union at Wayne (G/B)

Rolling Valley Conference 

Woodbine at Ar-We-Va (G/B)

West Harrison at CAM (G/B)

Coon Rapids-Bayard at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (G/B)

Paton-Churdan at Glidden-Ralston (G)

Missouri River Conference 

Abraham Lincoln at Thomas Jefferson (G/B)

LeMars at Bishop Heelan Catholic (G/B)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Sioux City North (G/B)

Sioux City West at Sioux City East (B)

Bluegrass Conference Tournament 

Lamoni at Moravia (B)

Murray vs. Melcher-Dallas at Moravia (B)

Seymour at Ankeny Christian (B)

Mormon Trail vs. Diagonal at Ankeny Christian (B)

Non-Conference

Clarinda at Savannah (B)

Essex at North Nodaway (G/B)

IKM-Manning at OABCIG (G/B)

Panorama at Martensdale-St. Marys (G/B)

Area Missouri 

Worth County at Rock Port (G/B)

North Platte Tournament  

Braymer vs. North Andrew, 7:15 PM (G)

North Platte vs. Mid-Buchanan, 4:30 PM (G)

Mid-Buchanan vs. North Platte, 5:45 PM (B)

West Platte vs. Braymer, 8:30 PM (B)

Cameron Tournament  

Maryville vs. Lawson, 5:30 PM (G)

Maryville vs. Chillicothe, 6:45 PM (B)

Area Nebraska 

Auburn at Falls City (G/B)

Freeman at Elmwood-Murodck (G/B)

Wilber-Clatonia at Palmyra (G/B)

Sterling at Lourdes Central Catholic (G/B)

Southern at Falls City Sacred Heart (G/B)

Trailblazer Conference Tournament 

Plattsmouth at Malcolm, 7:00 PM (B)

Ralston at Beatrice, 6:00 PM (B)

Nebraska City at Platteview, 6:00 PM (B)

KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE

Nodaway Valley at West Central Valley (G/B)

KMALAND BOYS WRESTLING SCHEDULE 

East Mills, Underwood at Red Oak

Glenwood, Kuemper Catholic at Denison-Schleswig

Harlan, Lewis Central at Creston

AHSTW, Missouri Valley, Riverside at Treynor On KMAX-Stream

Audubon, CAM, Manson NW Webster at ACGC

Lenox, Clarke, West Central Valley at Mount Ayr

Colfax-Mingo, Pleasantville at Southeast Warren

MOC-Floyd Valley, South Sioux City at Sergeant Bluff-Luton

East Atchison, South Harrison at Stanberry 

Savannah at Maysville

Wahoo at Conestoga 

Douglas County West at Louisville

KMALAND GIRLS WRESTLING SCHEDULE 

Glenwood, Kuemper Catholic at Denison-Schleswig

Savannah at Maysville

Wahoo at Conestoga

Douglas County West at Louisville

KMALAND SWIMMING SCHEDULE 

South Sioux City at Sioux City Metro (B)

Savannah at Central (G)

