(KMAland) -- KMA Sports has coverage from regional duals in Creston and Logan + the KMAX-Stream is active in Treynor, Underwood and Glenwood.
Check out the full Tuesday slate below.
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Glenwood at Clarinda (B)
Atlantic at Red Oak (G/B)
Harlan at Kuemper Catholic (G/B)
Corner Conference
Griswold at East Mills (G/B)
Sidney at Essex (G/B)
Fremont-Mills at Stanton (G/B)
Western Iowa Conference
Logan-Magnolia at Audubon (G/B)
Missouri Valley at IKM-Manning (G/B)
Riverside at Treynor (G/B) On KMAX-Stream
Tri-Center at Underwood (G/B) On KMAX-Stream
Pride of Iowa Conference
Southwest Valley at Bedford (G/B)
Mount Ayr at Nodaway Valley (G/B)
Wayne at Central Decatur (G/B)
Martensdale-St. Marys at Southeast Warren (G/B)
Rolling Valley Conference
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Boyer Valley (G/B)
Coon Rapids-Bayard at CAM (G/B)
Woodbine at Glidden-Ralston (G/B)
Ar-We-Va at West Harrison (G/B)
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City West at Abraham Lincoln (G/B)
Bishop Heelan Catholic at Thomas Jefferson (G/B)
LeMars at Sioux City North (G/B)
Bluegrass Conference
Lamoni at Diagonal (G/B)
Melcher-Dallas at Twin Cedars (G/B)
Orient-Macksburg at Mormon Trail (G)
Non-Conference
Bellevue East at Glenwood (G) On KMAX-Stream
Gretna at Lewis Central (G)
Lewis Central at Blair (B)
Denison-Schleswig at Spencer (G/B)
East Union at Seymour (G/B)
Sioux City East at Bellevue West (B)
Area Missouri
East Atchison at North Nodaway (G/B)
Platte Valley at Rock Port (G/B)
Mound City at DeKalb (G/B)
South Holt at Osborn-Stewartsville (G/B)
Union Star at Northeast Nodaway (G/B)
Maryville at Bishop Ward (B)
Lafayette at Savannah (B)
St. Joseph Christian at North Andrew (G/B)
King City at Worth County (G/B)
Stanberry at Pattonsburg (G/B)
North Harrison at Albany (G/B)
Area Nebraska
Nebraska City at Plattsmouth (G/B)
Ashland-Greenwood at Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (G)
Boys Town at Ashland-Greenwood (B)
Raymond Central at Conestoga (G/B)
Yutan at Louisville (G/B)
Douglas County West at Syracuse (G/B)
East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament
Weeping Water at Freeman (B)
Elmwood-Murdock at Palmyra (B)
Johnson County Central at Auburn (B)
Falls City at Mead (B)
Pioneer Conference Tournament
Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Humboldt-TRS at Lewiston (G)
Sterling vs. Lourdes Central Catholic at Tri County (G)
Diller-Odell at Lewiston (G)
Johnson-Brock vs. Pawnee City at Tri County (G)
Sterling at Tri County (B)
Friend vs. Southern at Lewiston (B)
Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Pawnee City at Lewiston (B)
Johnson-Brock vs. Diller-Odell at Tri County (B)
KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE
St. Albert at Red Oak (G/B)
KMALAND BOYS WRESTLING SCHEDULE
Class 1A Regional Duals
West Hancock vs. Columbus Catholic (at Don Bosco)
Interstate 35, Truro vs. Belle Plaine (at Wilton)
MFL MarMac vs. Jesup (at Alburnett)
Lake Mills vs. Pocahontas Area (at Nashua-Plainfield)
West Sioux vs. Kingsley-Pierson (at Emmetsburg)
West Monona vs. Nodaway Valley (at Logan-Magnolia) On KMAX-Stream/Follow @NickStavas
Lisbon vs. Pleasantville (at Lisbon, winner vs. Wapsie Valley)
Hinton vs. Missouri Valley (at Woodbury Central)
Class 2A Regional Duals
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows vs. Algona (at Osage)
Independence vs. Dike-New Hartford (at West Delaware)
Atlantic vs. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (at Sergeant Bluff-Luton)
Assumption vs. PCM (at Mount Vernon)
Glenwood vs. Albia (at Creston) On KMA 960/Follow @TrevMaeder96
Winterset vs. Ballard (at Humboldt)
Crestwood vs. Carroll (at Webster City)
Notre Dame/West Burlington vs. Knoxville (at Williamsburg)
Class 3A Regional Duals
Dallas Center-Grimes vs. Waukee Northwest (at Southeast Polk)
Cedar Rapids Prairie vs. Western Dubuque (at Waverly-Shell Rock)
Pleasant Valley vs. North Scott (at Bettendorf)
Indianola vs. Norwalk (at WDM Valley)
Carlisle vs. Dowling Catholic (at Ankeny Centennial)
Dubuque Hempstead vs. Fort Madison (at Linn-Mar)
Johnston vs. LeMars (at Johnston, winner vs. Fort Dodge)
Other
Southwest Iowa, Sidney, Rock Port at East Atchison
Maryville, South Harrison at Plattsburg
West Platte Scramble (Savannah)
KMALAND GIRLS WRESTLING SCHEDULE
West Platte Scramble (East Atchison, Rock Port, Savannah)
Maryville, South Harrison at Plattsburg