(KMAland) -- KMA Sports has coverage from regional duals in Creston and Logan + the KMAX-Stream is active in Treynor, Underwood and Glenwood.

Check out the full Tuesday slate below.

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Glenwood at Clarinda (B)

Atlantic at Red Oak (G/B)

Harlan at Kuemper Catholic (G/B)

Corner Conference 

Griswold at East Mills (G/B)

Sidney at Essex (G/B)

Fremont-Mills at Stanton (G/B)

Western Iowa Conference 

Logan-Magnolia at Audubon (G/B)

Missouri Valley at IKM-Manning (G/B)

Riverside at Treynor (G/B) On KMAX-Stream

Tri-Center at Underwood (G/B) On KMAX-Stream

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Southwest Valley at Bedford (G/B)

Mount Ayr at Nodaway Valley (G/B)

Wayne at Central Decatur (G/B)

Martensdale-St. Marys at Southeast Warren (G/B)

Rolling Valley Conference 

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Boyer Valley (G/B)

Coon Rapids-Bayard at CAM (G/B)

Woodbine at Glidden-Ralston (G/B)

Ar-We-Va at West Harrison (G/B)

Missouri River Conference 

Sioux City West at Abraham Lincoln (G/B)

Bishop Heelan Catholic at Thomas Jefferson (G/B)

LeMars at Sioux City North (G/B)

Bluegrass Conference 

Lamoni at Diagonal (G/B)

Melcher-Dallas at Twin Cedars (G/B)

Orient-Macksburg at Mormon Trail (G)

Non-Conference 

Bellevue East at Glenwood (G) On KMAX-Stream

Gretna at Lewis Central (G)

Lewis Central at Blair (B)

Denison-Schleswig at Spencer (G/B)

East Union at Seymour (G/B)

Sioux City East at Bellevue West (B)

Area Missouri 

East Atchison at North Nodaway (G/B)

Platte Valley at Rock Port (G/B)

Mound City at DeKalb (G/B)

South Holt at Osborn-Stewartsville (G/B)

Union Star at Northeast Nodaway (G/B)

Maryville at Bishop Ward (B)

Lafayette at Savannah (B)

St. Joseph Christian at North Andrew (G/B)

King City at Worth County (G/B)

Stanberry at Pattonsburg (G/B)

North Harrison at Albany (G/B)

Area Nebraska 

Nebraska City at Plattsmouth (G/B)

Ashland-Greenwood at Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (G)

Boys Town at Ashland-Greenwood (B)

Raymond Central at Conestoga (G/B)

Yutan at Louisville (G/B)

Douglas County West at Syracuse (G/B)

East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament  

Weeping Water at Freeman (B)

Elmwood-Murdock at Palmyra (B)

Johnson County Central at Auburn (B)

Falls City at Mead (B)

Pioneer Conference Tournament 

Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Humboldt-TRS at Lewiston (G)

Sterling vs. Lourdes Central Catholic at Tri County (G)

Diller-Odell at Lewiston (G)

Johnson-Brock vs. Pawnee City at Tri County (G)

Sterling at Tri County (B)

Friend vs. Southern at Lewiston (B)

Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Pawnee City at Lewiston (B)

Johnson-Brock vs. Diller-Odell at Tri County (B)

KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE

St. Albert at Red Oak (G/B)

KMALAND BOYS WRESTLING SCHEDULE

Class 1A Regional Duals 

West Hancock vs. Columbus Catholic (at Don Bosco)

Interstate 35, Truro vs. Belle Plaine (at Wilton)

MFL MarMac vs. Jesup (at Alburnett)

Lake Mills vs. Pocahontas Area (at Nashua-Plainfield)

West Sioux vs. Kingsley-Pierson (at Emmetsburg)

West Monona vs. Nodaway Valley (at Logan-Magnolia) On KMAX-Stream/Follow @NickStavas 

Lisbon vs. Pleasantville (at Lisbon, winner vs. Wapsie Valley)

Hinton vs. Missouri Valley (at Woodbury Central)

Class 2A Regional Duals 

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows vs. Algona (at Osage)

Independence vs. Dike-New Hartford (at West Delaware)

Atlantic vs. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (at Sergeant Bluff-Luton)

Assumption vs. PCM (at Mount Vernon)

Glenwood vs. Albia (at Creston) On KMA 960/Follow @TrevMaeder96

Winterset vs. Ballard (at Humboldt)

Crestwood vs. Carroll (at Webster City)

Notre Dame/West Burlington vs. Knoxville (at Williamsburg)

Class 3A Regional Duals 

Dallas Center-Grimes vs. Waukee Northwest (at Southeast Polk)

Cedar Rapids Prairie vs. Western Dubuque (at Waverly-Shell Rock)

Pleasant Valley vs. North Scott (at Bettendorf)

Indianola vs. Norwalk (at WDM Valley)

Carlisle vs. Dowling Catholic (at Ankeny Centennial)

Dubuque Hempstead vs. Fort Madison (at Linn-Mar)

Johnston vs. LeMars (at Johnston, winner vs. Fort Dodge)

Other 

Southwest Iowa, Sidney, Rock Port at East Atchison

Maryville, South Harrison at Plattsburg

West Platte Scramble (Savannah)

KMALAND GIRLS WRESTLING SCHEDULE 

West Platte Scramble (East Atchison, Rock Port, Savannah)

Maryville, South Harrison at Plattsburg

