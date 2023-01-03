KMA Sports Logo 2
(KMAland) -- KMA Sports has coverage from Clarinda and Treynor to highlight a busy Tuesday in KMAland. Check out the full slate below.

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE 

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Creston at Clarinda (G/B) On KMAX-Stream 

St. Albert at Red Oak (G/B)

Harlan at Lewis Central (G/B)

Denison-Schleswig at Kuemper Catholic (G/B)

Corner Conference 

Essex at East Mills (G/B)

Griswold at Fremont-Mills (G/B)

Western Iowa Conference 

Tri-Center at Riverside (G/B)

AHSTW at Treynor (G/B) On KMAX-Stream

IKM-Manning at Underwood (G/B)

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Bedford at Southwest Valley (G/B)

Southeast Warren at Martensdale-St. Marys (G/B)

Central Decatur at Wayne (G/B)

Rolling Valley Conference 

Paton-Churdan at Ar-We-Va (G)

Coon Rapids-Bayard at Boyer Valley (G/B)

Woodbine at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (G/B)

CAM at Glidden-Ralston (G/B)

Bluegrass Conference 

Ankeny Christian at Moulton-Udell (G/B)

Melcher-Dallas at Murray (G/B)

Non-Conference 

Logan-Magnolia at West Monona (G/B)

Sioux City West at Skutt Catholic (G/B)

Sioux Center at LeMars (G/B)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Dakota Valley (G/B)

Unity Christian at Bishop Heelan Catholic (G)

Sioux City East at Cherokee (G)

Siouxland Christian at Sioux City North (G)

Sioux City North at Kingsley-Pierson (B)

Area Missouri 

Union Star at East Atchison (G/B)

Rock Port at North Nodaway (G/B)

Mound City at South Holt (G/B)

Nodaway Valley at Northeast Nodaway (G/B)

Platte Valley at Osborn-Stewartsville (G/B)

Stanberry at Worth County (G/B)

King City at North Harrison (G/B)

North Andrew at Albany (G/B)

Area Nebraska 

Falls City at Nebraska City (G/B)

Louisville at Plattsmouth (G/B)

Falls City Sacred Heart at Elmwood-Murdock (G/B)

Sterling at Palmyra (G/B)

Syracuse at Wilber-Clatonia (G/B)

Lourdes Central Catholic at Johnson-Brock (G/B)

KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE 

Red Oak at Lewis Central (G/B)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton, West Sioux at Sioux City East (G/B)

LeMars at OABCIG (G/B)

KMALAND SWIMMING SCHEDULE 

Millard West at Lewis Central (B)

Sioux City Metro, Waukee at Atlantic (B)

KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE 

Clarinda, Red Oak, St. Albert at Southwest Valley (B)

Coon Rapids-Bayard, Boone, Ridge View at Kuemper Catholic (B)

Atlantic, Logan-Magnolia, Woodbine at OABCIG (B)

Creston, Gilbert at Nevada (B)

Southwest Iowa, AHSTW, Abraham Lincoln at Tri-Center (B)

Southeast Warren, Wayne at Bedford (B)

Martensdale-St. Marys, Nodaway Valley at Lenox (B)

SWAT at Van Meter (G)

Moravia at Pekin (G/B)

Gallatin, Lawson at Stanberry (G/B)

Auburn, Platteview at Falls City (G/B)

Central Catholic at Ashland-Greenwood (B)

Lincoln Christian at Conestoga (B)

