(KMAland) -- There is plenty of high school basketball and wrestling and a bit of bowling and swimming on the KMAland Sports Schedule for Tuesday.

Hear and watch Exira/EHK vs. Woodbine and Audubon/Stanton girls on KMA Radio and our YouTube sports channels.

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Clarinda at Creston (G/B)

Red Oak at St. Albert (G/B)

Glenwood at Atlantic (B)

Lewis Central at Harlan (G/B)

Kuemper Catholic at Denison-Schleswig (G/B)

Corner Conference 

East Mills at Essex (G/B)

Fremont-Mills at Griswold (G/B)

Western Iowa Conference 

Tri-Center at Riverside (G/B)

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Southwest Valley at Bedford (G/B)

Wayne at Central Decatur (G/B)

Mount Ayr at Nodaway Valley (G/B)

Martensdale-St. Marys at Southeast Warren (G/B)

Rolling Valley Conference 

Glidden-Ralston at CAM (G/B)

Boyer Valley at Coon Rapids-Bayard (G/B)

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Woodbine (G/B) On KMA 960 w/VIDEO

Bluegrass Conference 

Moulton-Udell at Ankeny Christian (G/B)

Moravia at Orient-Macksburg (G/B)

Non-Conference 

Audubon at Stanton (G) On KMA-FM 99.1 w/VIDEO

Abraham Lincoln at Bellevue West (G/B)

Dakota Valley at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (G/B)

Skutt Catholic at Sioux City West (G/B)

South Sioux City at Bishop Heelan Catholic (B)

Grand View Christian at Lamoni (G/B)

Melcher-Dallas at Meskwaki Settlement (G/B)

Area Missouri 

Rock Port at Mound City (G/B)

North Nodaway at Nodaway Valley (G/B)

Platte Valley at DeKalb (G/B)

Albany at North Andrew (G/B)

Worth County at Stanberry (G/B)

Area Nebraska 

Nebraska City at Falls City (G/B)

Plattsmouth at Louisville (G/B)

Wilber-Clatonia at Syracuse (G/B)

Conestoga at Bishop Neumann (B)

Ashland-Greenwood at Elkhorn North (G)

Palmyra at Sterling (G/B)

Elmwood-Murdock at Sacred Heart (G/B)

Johnson-Brock at Lourdes Central Catholic (G/B)

KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE

Lewis Central at Red Oak (G/B)

KMALAND SWIMMING SCHEDULE 

Lewis Central at Millard West (B)

Sioux City West, Waukee at Atlantic (B)

KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE 

Red Oak, Southwest Valley, St. Albert at Clarinda

Atlantic-CAM, Woodbine, OABCIG at Logan-Magnolia

Audubon, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Carroll, Ridge View at Kuemper Catholic

Sidney, Tri-Center, Abraham Lincoln at AHSTW

Nodaway Valley, Greene County, Woodward-Granger at Martensdale-St. Marys

ACGC, Van Meter, Woodward-Granger at East Union

Moravia, Cardinal, Pekin at Davis County

Stanberry, Gallatin, St. Pius X at Lawson

Falls City, Platteview at Auburn 

Fillmore Central at Ashland-Greenwood

Lincoln Christian at Conestoga

