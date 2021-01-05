(KMAland) -- A pair of Western Iowa Conference basketball doubleheaders from Neola and Underwood are on the air tonight. Check out the full KMAland Sports Schedule for Tuesday below.
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Creston at Clarinda (G/B)
St. Albert at Red Oak (G/B)
Harlan at Lewis Central (G/B)
Denison-Schleswig at Kuemper Catholic (G)
Kuemper Catholic at Denison-Schleswig (B)
Corner Conference
Essex at East Mills (G/B)
Griswold at Fremont-Mills (G/B)
Western Iowa Conference
Riverside at Audubon (G/B)
Treynor at Tri-Center (G/B) On KMA 960, 6:20 PM (JIP)
AHSTW at Underwood (G/B) On KMAX-Stream, 6:00 PM
Pride of Iowa Conference
Bedford at Southwest Valley (G/B)
Nodaway Valley at Mount Ayr (G/B)
Southeast Warren at Martensdale-St. Marys (G/B)
Rolling Valley Conference
Coon Rapids-Bayard at Glidden-Ralston (G/B)
Boyer Valley at West Harrison (G/B)
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at CAM (G/B)
Woodbine at Ar-We-Va (G/B)
Bluegrass Conference
Twin Cedars at Lamoni (G/B)
Seymour at Melcher-Dallas (G/B)
Murray at Mormon Trail (G/B)
Ankeny Christian Academy at Moulton-Udell (G/B)
Non-Conference
West Bend-Mallard at Paton-Churdan (G/B)
Millard North at Abraham Lincoln (B)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Dakota Valley (G/B)
Yankton at Sioux City East (B)
Bishop Heelan Catholic at South Sioux City (B)
Area Missouri
Mound City at Rock Port (G/B)
West Nodaway at North Nodaway (G/B)
South Holt at Nodaway-Holt (G/B)
DeKalb at Platte Valley (G/B)
North Andrew at Albany (G/B)
Stanberry at Worth County (G/B)
Savannah at Maryville (G)
Area Nebraska
Falls City at Nebraska City (G/B)
Louisville at Plattsmouth (G/B)
Sterling at Palmyra (G/B)
Falls City Sacred Heart at Elmwood-Murdock (G/B)
Bishop Neumann at Conestoga (B)
Elkhorn North at Ashland-Greenwood (G)
Lourdes Central Catholic at Johnson-Brock (G/B)
KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE
Clarinda, Red Oak, Southwest Valley at St. Albert
Riverside, Albia, North Polk at Creston/Orient-Macksburg
Atlantic, Logan-Magnolia, OABCIG at Woodbine
Kuemper Catholic, Audubon, Ridge View at Carroll
AHSTW, Tri-Center, Abraham Lincoln at Southwest Iowa
Martensdale-St. Marys, Greene County, Woodward-Granger at Nodaway Valley
Nebraska City at Falls City
Freeman, Thayer Central at Johnson County Central
KMALAND SWIMMING SCHEDULE
Sioux City West, Waukee at Atlantic (B)
KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE
OABICG, West Sioux at Sioux City East