(KMAland) -- A pair of Western Iowa Conference basketball doubleheaders from Neola and Underwood are on the air tonight. Check out the full KMAland Sports Schedule for Tuesday below.

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE 

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Creston at Clarinda (G/B)

St. Albert at Red Oak (G/B)

Harlan at Lewis Central (G/B)

Denison-Schleswig at Kuemper Catholic (G)

Kuemper Catholic at Denison-Schleswig (B)

Corner Conference 

Essex at East Mills (G/B)

Griswold at Fremont-Mills (G/B)

Western Iowa Conference 

Riverside at Audubon (G/B)

Treynor at Tri-Center (G/B) On KMA 960, 6:20 PM (JIP)

AHSTW at Underwood (G/B) On KMAX-Stream, 6:00 PM 

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Bedford at Southwest Valley (G/B)

Nodaway Valley at Mount Ayr (G/B)

Southeast Warren at Martensdale-St. Marys (G/B)

Rolling Valley Conference 

Coon Rapids-Bayard at Glidden-Ralston (G/B)

Boyer Valley at West Harrison (G/B)

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at CAM (G/B)

Woodbine at Ar-We-Va (G/B)

Bluegrass Conference 

Twin Cedars at Lamoni (G/B)

Seymour at Melcher-Dallas (G/B)

Murray at Mormon Trail (G/B)

Ankeny Christian Academy at Moulton-Udell (G/B)

Non-Conference 

West Bend-Mallard at Paton-Churdan (G/B)

Millard North at Abraham Lincoln (B)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Dakota Valley (G/B)

Yankton at Sioux City East (B)

Bishop Heelan Catholic at South Sioux City (B)

Area Missouri 

Mound City at Rock Port (G/B)

West Nodaway at North Nodaway (G/B)

South Holt at Nodaway-Holt (G/B)

DeKalb at Platte Valley (G/B)

North Andrew at Albany (G/B)

Stanberry at Worth County (G/B)

Savannah at Maryville (G)

Area Nebraska 

Falls City at Nebraska City (G/B)

Louisville at Plattsmouth (G/B)

Sterling at Palmyra (G/B)

Falls City Sacred Heart at Elmwood-Murdock (G/B)

Bishop Neumann at Conestoga (B)

Elkhorn North at Ashland-Greenwood (G)

Lourdes Central Catholic at Johnson-Brock (G/B)

KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE 

Clarinda, Red Oak, Southwest Valley at St. Albert

Riverside, Albia, North Polk at Creston/Orient-Macksburg

Atlantic, Logan-Magnolia, OABCIG at Woodbine

Kuemper Catholic, Audubon, Ridge View at Carroll

AHSTW, Tri-Center, Abraham Lincoln at Southwest Iowa

Martensdale-St. Marys, Greene County, Woodward-Granger at Nodaway Valley

Nebraska City at Falls City

Freeman, Thayer Central at Johnson County Central 

KMALAND SWIMMING SCHEDULE

Sioux City West, Waukee at Atlantic (B)

KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE 

OABICG, West Sioux at Sioux City East

