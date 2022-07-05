(KMAland) -- Four more broadcasts and five games for KMA Sports on Monday's KMAland Sports Schedule. Check out the full slate below.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Class 1A District 2 — Semifinals
Fremont-Mills at Woodbine, 7:00 PM On KMA 960
West Harrison at St. Albert, 7:00 PM On KMAX-Stream
Class 1A District 12 — Semifinals
Wayne at Sigourney, 7:00 PM
Southeast Warren at Moravia, 7:00 PM
Class 1A District 13 — Semifinals
Madrid at Ankeny Christian, 7:00 PM
Earlham at Ogden, 7:00 PM
Class 1A District 14 — Semifinals
Lenox at CAM, 7:00 PM On KMAX-Stream
Lamoni at Mount Ayr, 7:00 PM
Class 1A District 15 — Semifinals
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Tri-Center, 7:00 PM
Stanton at Coon Rapids-Bayard, 7:00 PM
Class 1A District 16 — Semifinals
IKM-Manning at Kingsley-Pierson, 7:00 PM
Newell-Fonda at Woodbury Central, 7:00 PM
Class 2A District 14 — Semifinals
PCM at Des Moines Christian, 7:00 PM
Nodaway Valley vs. Interstate 35 at Des Moines Christian, 5:00 PM
Class 2A District 15 — Semifinals
Red Oak at Clarinda, 7:00 PM On KMA-FM 99.1
Underwood vs. Treynor at Clarinda, 5:00 PM On KMA-FM 99.1
Class 2A District 16 — Semifinals
OABCIG at Cherokee, 7:00 PM
Kuemper Catholic vs. West Monona at Cherokee, 5:00 PM
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Glenwood at Lewis Central
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City East (DH)
Non-Conference
Atlantic at Thomas Jefferson
Harlan at Dallas Center-Grimes
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley at LeMars
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Spencer
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Missouri River Conference
LeMars at Sioux City East (DH)
Non-Conference
Glenwood at Abraham Lincoln
Thomas Jefferson at Lewis Central
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Spencer