(KMAland) -- Four more broadcasts and five games for KMA Sports on Monday's KMAland Sports Schedule. Check out the full slate below.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE

Class 1A District 2 — Semifinals 

Fremont-Mills at Woodbine, 7:00 PM On KMA 960

West Harrison at St. Albert, 7:00 PM On KMAX-Stream

Class 1A District 12 — Semifinals 

Wayne at Sigourney, 7:00 PM

Southeast Warren at Moravia, 7:00 PM

Class 1A District 13 — Semifinals 

Madrid at Ankeny Christian, 7:00 PM

Earlham at Ogden, 7:00 PM

Class 1A District 14 — Semifinals 

Lenox at CAM, 7:00 PM On KMAX-Stream 

Lamoni at Mount Ayr, 7:00 PM

Class 1A District 15 — Semifinals 

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Tri-Center, 7:00 PM

Stanton at Coon Rapids-Bayard, 7:00 PM

Class 1A District 16 — Semifinals 

IKM-Manning at Kingsley-Pierson, 7:00 PM

Newell-Fonda at Woodbury Central, 7:00 PM

Class 2A District 14 — Semifinals 

PCM at Des Moines Christian, 7:00 PM

Nodaway Valley vs. Interstate 35 at Des Moines Christian, 5:00 PM

Class 2A District 15 — Semifinals 

Red Oak at Clarinda, 7:00 PM On KMA-FM 99.1 

Underwood vs. Treynor at Clarinda, 5:00 PM On KMA-FM 99.1

Class 2A District 16 — Semifinals 

OABCIG at Cherokee, 7:00 PM

Kuemper Catholic vs. West Monona at Cherokee, 5:00 PM

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Glenwood at Lewis Central 

Missouri River Conference 

Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City East (DH)

Non-Conference 

Atlantic at Thomas Jefferson

Harlan at Dallas Center-Grimes

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley at LeMars

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Spencer

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE

Missouri River Conference 

LeMars at Sioux City East (DH)

Non-Conference 

Glenwood at Abraham Lincoln

Thomas Jefferson at Lewis Central 

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Spencer

