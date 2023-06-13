(KMAland) -- KMA Sports has softball coverage from Creston to highlight another busy Tuesday on the KMAland Sports Schedule.
Check out the full KMAland Sports Schedule for Tuesday below.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Shenandoah at Red Oak
Glenwood at Creston
Lewis Central at Kuemper Catholic (DH)
St. Albert at Atlantic (DH)
Denison-Schleswig at Harlan
Corner Conference
Stanton at East Mills
Western Iowa Conference
Logan-Magnolia at Underwood
AHSTW at Riverside
Audubon at Treynor
IKM-Manning at Tri-Center
Pride of Iowa Conference
Nodaway Valley at Bedford
Mount Ayr at Lenox
Southwest Valley at Southeast Warren
East Union at Wayne (DH)
Central Decatur at Martensdale-St. Marys
Missouri River Conference
Bishop Heelan Catholic at Abraham Lincoln (DH)
Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City North (DH)
LeMars at Sioux City East (DH)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Sioux City West (DH)
Bluegrass Conference
Melcher-Dallas at Twin Cedars
Mormon Trail at Ankeny Christian
Non-Conference
Fremont-Mills at CAM
Newell-Fonda at Coon Rapids-Bayard
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Shenandoah at Red Oak
Glenwood at Creston On KMAX-Stream (Twitter: @d2mart)
Lewis Central at Kuemper Catholic (DH)
St. Albert at Atlantic (DH)
Denison-Schleswig at Harlan
Western Iowa Conference
Logan-Magnolia at Underwood
AHSTW at Riverside
Audubon at Treynor
IKM-Manning at Tri-Center
Pride of Iowa Conference
Nodaway Valley at Bedford
Mount Ayr at Lenox
Southwest Valley at Southeast Warren
East Union at Wayne (DH)
Central Decatur at Martensdale-St. Marys
Missouri River Conference
Bishop Heelan Catholic at Abraham Lincoln (DH)
Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City North (DH)
LeMars at Sioux City East (DH)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Sioux City West (DH)
Bluegrass Conference
Moravia at Lamoni
Murray at Orient-Macksburg
Moulton-Udell at Seymour
Melcher-Dallas at Twin Cedars
Non-Conference
Griswold at CAM
Manson-NW Webster at Glidden-Ralston
Coon Rapids-Bayard at Grand View Christian