(KMAland) -- A big Tuesday of KMAland baseball and softball, including Red Oak/Shenandoah baseball and softball streaming at kmaland.com. Check out the full schedule below.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Red Oak at Shenandoah On KMAX-Stream/FDS

Creston at Glenwood

Kuemper Catholic at Lewis Central (DH)

Harlan at Denison-Schleswig

Atlantic at St. Albert

Western Iowa Conference 

Tri-Center at IKM-Manning

Underwood at Logan-Magnolia

Riverside at AHSTW

Treynor at Audubon

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Bedford at Nodaway Valley

Lenox at Mount Ayr

Southeast Warren at Southwest Valley

Wayne at East Union

Central Decatur at Martensdale-St. Marys

Missouri River Conference 

Abraham Lincoln at Bishop Heelan Catholic (DH)

Sioux City North at Thomas Jefferson (DH)

Sioux City East at LeMars (DH)

Sioux City West at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (DH)

Bluegrass Conference 

Melcher-Dallas at Lamoni

Murray at Twin Cedars

Moravia at Ankeny Christian Academy

Mormon Trail at Seymour

Non-Conference 

CAM at Fremont-Mills

Ar-We-Va at South Central Calhoun

Coon Rapids-Bayard at Newell-Fonda

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Red Oak at Shenandoah On KMAX-Stream

Creston at Glenwood

Kuemper Catholic at Lewis Central (DH)

Harlan at Denison-Schleswig

Atlantic at St. Albert (DH)

Western Iowa Conference 

Tri-Center at IKM-Manning

Underwood at Logan-Magnolia

Riverside at AHSTW

Treynor at Audubon

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Bedford at Nodaway Valley

Lenox at Mount Ayr

Southeast Warren at Southwest Valley

Wayne at East Union

Central Decatur at Martensdale-St. Marys

Missouri River Conference 

Abraham Lincoln at Bishop Heelan Catholic (DH)

Sioux City North at Thomas Jefferson (DH)

Sioux City East at LeMars (DH)

Sioux City West at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (DH)

Bluegrass Conference 

Twin Cedars at Murray (DH)

Moulton-Udell at Orient-Macksburg

Mormon Trail at Seymour

Melcher-Dallas at Lamoni

Non-Conference 

CAM at Griswold

Grand View Christian at Coon Rapids-Bayard

Glidden-Ralston at Manson-NW Webster

