(KMAland) -- A big Tuesday of KMAland baseball and softball, including Red Oak/Shenandoah baseball and softball streaming at kmaland.com. Check out the full schedule below.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Red Oak at Shenandoah On KMAX-Stream/FDS
Creston at Glenwood
Kuemper Catholic at Lewis Central (DH)
Harlan at Denison-Schleswig
Atlantic at St. Albert
Western Iowa Conference
Tri-Center at IKM-Manning
Underwood at Logan-Magnolia
Riverside at AHSTW
Treynor at Audubon
Pride of Iowa Conference
Bedford at Nodaway Valley
Lenox at Mount Ayr
Southeast Warren at Southwest Valley
Wayne at East Union
Central Decatur at Martensdale-St. Marys
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln at Bishop Heelan Catholic (DH)
Sioux City North at Thomas Jefferson (DH)
Sioux City East at LeMars (DH)
Sioux City West at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (DH)
Bluegrass Conference
Melcher-Dallas at Lamoni
Murray at Twin Cedars
Moravia at Ankeny Christian Academy
Mormon Trail at Seymour
Non-Conference
CAM at Fremont-Mills
Ar-We-Va at South Central Calhoun
Coon Rapids-Bayard at Newell-Fonda
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Red Oak at Shenandoah On KMAX-Stream
Creston at Glenwood
Kuemper Catholic at Lewis Central (DH)
Harlan at Denison-Schleswig
Atlantic at St. Albert (DH)
Western Iowa Conference
Tri-Center at IKM-Manning
Underwood at Logan-Magnolia
Riverside at AHSTW
Treynor at Audubon
Pride of Iowa Conference
Bedford at Nodaway Valley
Lenox at Mount Ayr
Southeast Warren at Southwest Valley
Wayne at East Union
Central Decatur at Martensdale-St. Marys
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln at Bishop Heelan Catholic (DH)
Sioux City North at Thomas Jefferson (DH)
Sioux City East at LeMars (DH)
Sioux City West at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (DH)
Bluegrass Conference
Twin Cedars at Murray (DH)
Moulton-Udell at Orient-Macksburg
Mormon Trail at Seymour
Melcher-Dallas at Lamoni
Non-Conference
CAM at Griswold
Grand View Christian at Coon Rapids-Bayard
Glidden-Ralston at Manson-NW Webster