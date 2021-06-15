(KMAland) -- Check out another jam-packed Tuesday of KMAland high school softball and baseball in today’s schedule.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Shenandoah at Red Oak
Glenwood at Creston
St. Albert at Atlantic
Lewis Central at Kuemper Catholic (DH)
Denison-Schleswig at Harlan
Corner Conference
Essex at Stanton
Western Iowa Conference
Underwood at Audubon
Missouri Valley at IKM-Manning
Riverside at Tri-Center
Treynor at AHSTW
Pride of Iowa Conference
Nodaway Valley at Bedford
Southwest Valley at Mount Ayr
Southeast Warren at Central Decatur
Wayne at Martensdale-St. Marys
Rolling Valley Conference
Woodbine at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
Missouri River Conference
Bishop Heelan Catholic at Abraham Lincoln (DH)
Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City North (DH)
LeMars at Sioux City East (DH)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Sioux City West (DH)
Bluegrass Conference
Lamoni at Melcher-Dallas
Orient-Macksburg at Moulton-Udell
Twin Cedars at Murray
Ankeny Christian at Moravia
Mormon Trail at Seymour
Non-Conference
Fremont-Mills at CAM
Logan-Magnolia at West Monona
Lenox at Roland-Story (DH)
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Shenandoah at Red Oak
Glenwood at Creston
St. Albert at Atlantic (DH)
Lewis Central at Kuemper Catholic (DH)
Denison-Schleswig at Harlan
Corner Conference
Stanton at Essex
Western Iowa Conference
Underwood at Audubon
Missouri Valley at IKM-Manning
Riverside at Tri-Center
Treynor at AHSTW
Pride of Iowa Conference
Nodaway Valley at Bedford
Southwest Valley at Mount Ayr
Southeast Warren at Central Decatur
Wayne at Martensdale-St. Marys
Missouri River Conference
Bishop Heelan Catholic at Abraham Lincoln (DH)
Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City North (DH)
LeMars at Sioux City East (DH)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Sioux City West (DH)
Bluegrass Conference
Diagonal at Moravia
Lamoni at Melcher-Dallas
Orient-Macksburg at Moulton-Udell
Twin Cedars at Murray
Mormon Trail at Seymour
Non-Conference
Whiting at East Mills
Griswold at CAM