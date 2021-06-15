KMA Sports Logo 2
(KMAland) -- Check out another jam-packed Tuesday of KMAland high school softball and baseball in today’s schedule.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Shenandoah at Red Oak

Glenwood at Creston

St. Albert at Atlantic

Lewis Central at Kuemper Catholic (DH)

Denison-Schleswig at Harlan 

Corner Conference 

Essex at Stanton

Western Iowa Conference 

Underwood at Audubon

Missouri Valley at IKM-Manning

Riverside at Tri-Center

Treynor at AHSTW

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Nodaway Valley at Bedford

Southwest Valley at Mount Ayr

Southeast Warren at Central Decatur

Wayne at Martensdale-St. Marys

Rolling Valley Conference 

Woodbine at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 

Missouri River Conference 

Bishop Heelan Catholic at Abraham Lincoln (DH)

Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City North (DH)

LeMars at Sioux City East (DH)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Sioux City West (DH)

Bluegrass Conference 

Lamoni at Melcher-Dallas

Orient-Macksburg at Moulton-Udell

Twin Cedars at Murray

Ankeny Christian at Moravia 

Mormon Trail at Seymour

Non-Conference 

Fremont-Mills at CAM

Logan-Magnolia at West Monona

Lenox at Roland-Story (DH)

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Shenandoah at Red Oak

Glenwood at Creston

St. Albert at Atlantic (DH)

Lewis Central at Kuemper Catholic (DH)

Denison-Schleswig at Harlan 

Corner Conference 

Stanton at Essex

Western Iowa Conference 

Underwood at Audubon

Missouri Valley at IKM-Manning

Riverside at Tri-Center

Treynor at AHSTW

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Nodaway Valley at Bedford

Southwest Valley at Mount Ayr

Southeast Warren at Central Decatur

Wayne at Martensdale-St. Marys

Missouri River Conference 

Bishop Heelan Catholic at Abraham Lincoln (DH)

Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City North (DH)

LeMars at Sioux City East (DH)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Sioux City West (DH)

Bluegrass Conference  

Diagonal at Moravia 

Lamoni at Melcher-Dallas

Orient-Macksburg at Moulton-Udell

Twin Cedars at Murray

Mormon Trail at Seymour

Non-Conference 

Whiting at East Mills 

Griswold at CAM

