(KMAland) -- Girls state golf begins while plenty of baseball and softball is on the slate for Tuesday.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Shenandoah at St. Albert (DH)
Atlantic at Clarinda (DH)
Lewis Central at Red Oak (DH)
Glenwood at Denison-Schleswig (DH)
Creston at Harlan (DH)
Corner Conference
Stanton at Griswold
East Mills at Sidney
Western Iowa Conference
Riverside at IKM-Manning
Missouri Valley at Logan-Magnolia
Underwood at AHSTW
Treynor at Tri-Center PPD
Pride of Iowa Conference
Lenox at Mount Ayr
Nodaway Valley at Southwest Valley
East Union at Martensdale-St. Marys
Wayne at Southeast Warren
Rolling Valley Conference
Ar-We-Va at Boyer Valley
CAM at Coon Rapids-Bayard
Woodbine at West Harrison
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Glidden-Ralston
Missouri River Conference
Thomas Jefferson at LeMars (DH)
Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City East (DH)
Sioux City West at Sioux City North (DH)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Bishop Heelan Catholic (DH)
Bluegrass Conference
Seymour at Orient-Macksburg
Twin Cedars at Moravia
Melcher-Dallas at Mormon Trail
Lamoni at Moulton-Udell
Ankeny Christian at Murray
Non-Conference
Audubon at Bedford
Chariton at Central Decatur
Missouri State Tournament
Class 1 State Championship: St. Elizabeth vs. Oran, 1:30 PM
Class 1 State Consolation: Leeton vs. Green City, 11:00 AM
Class 2 State Championship: Marionville vs. East Buchanan, 6:30 PM
Class 2 State Consolation: Holcomb vs. Putnam County, 4:00 PM
KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE
Iowa Class 1A State at Ames (G) (Boyer Valley, Jenna Reynolds, Avery Dowling, Reese Snyder, Kylie Powers)
Iowa Class 2A State at Marshalltown (G) (Treynor)
Iowa Class 3A State at Adel (G) (Creston, Danielle Hurt)
Iowa Class 4A State at Ankeny (G)
KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE
Iowa Class 1A Region 1 Semifinals (G)
Western Christian at Tri-Center, 5:00 PM
Unity Christian at Bishop Heelan Catholic, 5:00 PM
Iowa Class 1A Region 2 Semifinals
Missouri Valley at Treynor, 6:00 PM
St. Albert at East Sac County, 6:00 PM
Iowa Class 1A Region 3 Semifinals
Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley at Gilbert, 6:00 PM
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Atlantic at Clarinda (DH)
Lewis Central at Red Oak (DH)
Glenwood at Denison-Schleswig (DH)
Creston at Harlan (DH)
Corner Conference
Stanton at Griswold
East Mills at Sidney
Western Iowa Conference
Riverside at IKM-Manning
Missouri Valley at Logan-Magnolia
Underwood at AHSTW
Treynor at Tri-Center PPD
Pride of Iowa Conference
Lenox at Mount Ayr
Nodaway Valley at Southwest Valley
East Union at Martensdale-St. Marys
Wayne at Southeast Warren
Rolling Valley Conference
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Glidden-Ralston
CAM at Coon Rapids-Bayard
Woodbine at West Harrison
Ar-We-Va at Boyer Valley PPD to 6/8
Missouri River Conference
Thomas Jefferson at LeMars (DH)
Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City East (DH)
Sioux City West at Sioux City North (DH)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Bishop Heelan Catholic (DH)
Bluegrass Conference
Seymour at Orient-Macksburg
Twin Cedars at Moravia
Melcher-Dallas at Mormon Trail
Lamoni at Moulton-Udell
Diagonal at Murray
Non-Conference
Carroll at Kuemper Catholic
Audubon at Bedford
Central Decatur at Centerville
Whiting at MVAOCOU