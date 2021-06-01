KMA Sports Logo 2
(KMAland) -- Girls state golf begins while plenty of baseball and softball is on the slate for Tuesday.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Shenandoah at St. Albert (DH)

Atlantic at Clarinda (DH)

Lewis Central at Red Oak (DH)

Glenwood at Denison-Schleswig (DH)

Creston at Harlan (DH)

Corner Conference 

Stanton at Griswold

East Mills at Sidney

Western Iowa Conference 

Riverside at IKM-Manning

Missouri Valley at Logan-Magnolia

Underwood at AHSTW

Treynor at Tri-Center PPD

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Lenox at Mount Ayr

Nodaway Valley at Southwest Valley

East Union at Martensdale-St. Marys

Wayne at Southeast Warren

Rolling Valley Conference 

Ar-We-Va at Boyer Valley

CAM at Coon Rapids-Bayard

Woodbine at West Harrison

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Glidden-Ralston

Missouri River Conference 

Thomas Jefferson at LeMars (DH)

Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City East (DH)

Sioux City West at Sioux City North (DH)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Bishop Heelan Catholic (DH)

Bluegrass Conference 

Seymour at Orient-Macksburg

Twin Cedars at Moravia

Melcher-Dallas at Mormon Trail

Lamoni at Moulton-Udell

Ankeny Christian at Murray

Non-Conference 

Audubon at Bedford

Chariton at Central Decatur 

Missouri State Tournament 

Class 1 State Championship: St. Elizabeth vs. Oran, 1:30 PM

Class 1 State Consolation: Leeton vs. Green City, 11:00 AM

Class 2 State Championship: Marionville vs. East Buchanan, 6:30 PM

Class 2 State Consolation: Holcomb vs. Putnam County, 4:00 PM

KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE 

Iowa Class 1A State at Ames (G) (Boyer Valley, Jenna Reynolds, Avery Dowling, Reese Snyder, Kylie Powers)

Iowa Class 2A State at Marshalltown (G) (Treynor)

Iowa Class 3A State at Adel (G) (Creston, Danielle Hurt)

Iowa Class 4A State at Ankeny (G) 

KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE

Iowa Class 1A Region 1 Semifinals (G)

Western Christian at Tri-Center, 5:00 PM

Unity Christian at Bishop Heelan Catholic, 5:00 PM

Iowa Class 1A Region 2 Semifinals 

Missouri Valley at Treynor, 6:00 PM

St. Albert at East Sac County, 6:00 PM

Iowa Class 1A Region 3 Semifinals 

Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley at Gilbert, 6:00 PM

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE 

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Atlantic at Clarinda (DH)

Lewis Central at Red Oak (DH)

Glenwood at Denison-Schleswig (DH)

Creston at Harlan (DH)

Corner Conference 

Stanton at Griswold

East Mills at Sidney

Western Iowa Conference 

Riverside at IKM-Manning

Missouri Valley at Logan-Magnolia

Underwood at AHSTW

Treynor at Tri-Center PPD

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Lenox at Mount Ayr

Nodaway Valley at Southwest Valley

East Union at Martensdale-St. Marys

Wayne at Southeast Warren

Rolling Valley Conference 

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Glidden-Ralston

CAM at Coon Rapids-Bayard

Woodbine at West Harrison

Ar-We-Va at Boyer Valley PPD to 6/8

Missouri River Conference 

Thomas Jefferson at LeMars (DH)

Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City East (DH)

Sioux City West at Sioux City North (DH)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Bishop Heelan Catholic (DH)

Bluegrass Conference 

Seymour at Orient-Macksburg

Twin Cedars at Moravia

Melcher-Dallas at Mormon Trail

Lamoni at Moulton-Udell

Diagonal at Murray

Non-Conference 

Carroll at Kuemper Catholic

Audubon at Bedford

Central Decatur at Centerville

Whiting at MVAOCOU

