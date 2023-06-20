(KMAland) -- KMA Sports has coverage of Red Oak/Clarinda baseball later Tuesday evening to highlight the KMAland Sports Schedule.
Check out the full Tuesday night slate below.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Glenwood at Shenandoah
Red Oak at Clarinda On KMAX-Stream (Twitter: @TrevMaeder96)
St. Albert at Denison-Schleswig (DH)
Lewis Central at Harlan (DH)
Atlantic at Kuemper Catholic (DH)
Corner Conference
Stanton at Sidney
Western Iowa Conference
Riverside at Underwood
Audubon at Logan-Magnolia
AHSTW at Missouri Valley
IKM-Manning at Treynor
Pride of Iowa Conference
Martensdale-St. Marys at Bedford
Wayne at Lenox
Central Decatur at Nodaway Valley
Mount Ayr at Southeast Warren
East Union at Southwest Valley
Rolling Valley Conference
West Harrison at Coon Rapids-Bayard (DH)
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln at LeMars (DH)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Thomas Jefferson (DH)
Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sioux City North (DH)
Sioux City East at Sioux City West (DH)
Bluegrass Conference
Moravia at Mormon Trail
Melcher-Dallas at Moulton-Udell
Non-Conference
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at ACGC
Glidden-Ralston at West Central Valley
Grand View Christian at CAM
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Glenwood at Shenandoah
Red Oak at Clarinda
St. Albert at Denison-Schleswig (DH)
Lewis Central at Harlan
Atlantic at Kuemper Catholic
Corner Conference
Stanton at Sidney
Western Iowa Conference
Riverside at Underwood
Audubon at Logan-Magnolia
AHSTW at Missouri Valley
IKM-Manning at Treynor
Pride of Iowa Conference
Martensdale-St. Marys at Bedford
Wayne at Lenox
Central Decatur at Nodaway Valley
Mount Ayr at Southeast Warren
East Union at Southwest Valley
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln at LeMars (DH)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Thomas Jefferson (DH)
Sioux City East at Sioux City West (DH)
Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sioux City North (DH)
Bluegrass Conference
Lamoni at Murray
Twin Cedars at Seymour
Moravia at Mormon Trail
Melcher-Dallas at Moulton-Udell
Non-Conference
West Monona at Griswold
Grand View Christian at CAM
Ridge View at Woodbine