(KMAland) -- KMA Sports has coverage of Red Oak/Clarinda baseball later Tuesday evening to highlight the KMAland Sports Schedule.

Check out the full Tuesday night slate below.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE 

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Glenwood at Shenandoah

Red Oak at Clarinda On KMAX-Stream (Twitter: @TrevMaeder96)

St. Albert at Denison-Schleswig (DH)

Lewis Central at Harlan (DH)

Atlantic at Kuemper Catholic (DH)

Corner Conference 

Stanton at Sidney

Western Iowa Conference 

Riverside at Underwood

Audubon at Logan-Magnolia

AHSTW at Missouri Valley

IKM-Manning at Treynor

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Martensdale-St. Marys at Bedford

Wayne at Lenox

Central Decatur at Nodaway Valley

Mount Ayr at Southeast Warren

East Union at Southwest Valley

Rolling Valley Conference 

West Harrison at Coon Rapids-Bayard (DH)

Missouri River Conference 

Abraham Lincoln at LeMars (DH)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Thomas Jefferson (DH)

Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sioux City North (DH)

Sioux City East at Sioux City West (DH)

Bluegrass Conference 

Moravia at Mormon Trail

Melcher-Dallas at Moulton-Udell

Non-Conference 

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at ACGC

Glidden-Ralston at West Central Valley

Grand View Christian at CAM

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Glenwood at Shenandoah

Red Oak at Clarinda

St. Albert at Denison-Schleswig (DH)

Lewis Central at Harlan 

Atlantic at Kuemper Catholic 

Corner Conference 

Stanton at Sidney

Western Iowa Conference 

Riverside at Underwood

Audubon at Logan-Magnolia

AHSTW at Missouri Valley

IKM-Manning at Treynor

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Martensdale-St. Marys at Bedford

Wayne at Lenox

Central Decatur at Nodaway Valley

Mount Ayr at Southeast Warren

East Union at Southwest Valley

Missouri River Conference 

Abraham Lincoln at LeMars (DH)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Thomas Jefferson (DH)

Sioux City East at Sioux City West (DH)

Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sioux City North (DH)

Bluegrass Conference 

Lamoni at Murray

Twin Cedars at Seymour 

Moravia at Mormon Trail

Melcher-Dallas at Moulton-Udell

Non-Conference 

West Monona at Griswold

Grand View Christian at CAM

Ridge View at Woodbine

