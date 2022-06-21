KMA Sports Logo 2
(KMAland) -- KMA Sports heads to Council Bluffs for a Hawkeye Ten showdown between Harlan and Lewis Central. Check out the full KMAland Sports Schedule for Tuesday below.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Shenandoah at Glenwood

Clarinda at Red Oak

Harlan at Lewis Central On KMAX-Stream

Denison-Schleswig at St. Albert (DH)

Atlantic at Kuemper Catholic

Corner Conference 

Sidney at Stanton

Western Iowa Conference 

Treynor at IKM-Manning

Underwood at Riverside

Missouri Valley at AHSTW

Logan-Magnolia at Audubon

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Bedford at Martensdale-St. Marys

Lenox at Wayne

Nodaway Valley at Central Decatur

Southwest Valley at East Union

Southeast Warren at Mount Ayr

Rolling Valley Conference 

Ar-We-Va at Boyer Valley

Coon Rapids-Bayard at West Harrison

Missouri River Conference 

LeMars at Abraham Lincoln (DH)

Thomas Jefferson at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (DH)

Bishop Heelan Catholic vs. Sioux City North (DH)

Sioux City West at Sioux City West (DH)

Bluegrass Conference 

Lamoni at Moulton-Udell

Ankeny Christian at Murray

Twin Cedars at Moravia

Melcher-Dallas at Mormon Trail

Non-Conference 

ADM at Creston

CAM vs. West Delaware (at Principal Park)

CAM at Grand View Christian

West Central Valley at Glidden-Ralston

ACGC at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Shenandoah at Glenwood

Clarinda at Red Oak

Harlan at Lewis Central

Denison-Schleswig at St. Albert (DH)

Atlantic at Kuemper Catholic

Corner Conference 

Sidney at Stanton

Western Iowa Conference 

Treynor at IKM-Manning

Underwood at Riverside

Missouri Valley at AHSTW

Logan-Magnolia at Audubon

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Bedford at Martensdale-St. Marys

Lenox at Wayne

Nodaway Valley at Central Decatur

Southwest Valley at East Union

Southeast Warren at Mount Ayr

Rolling Valley Conference 

Ar-We-Va at Boyer Valley

Coon Rapids-Bayard at West Harrison

Missouri River Conference 

LeMars at Abraham Lincoln (DH)

Thomas Jefferson at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (DH)

Bishop Heelan Catholic vs. Sioux City North (DH)

Sioux City West at Sioux City West (DH)

Bluegrass Conference 

Lamoni at Moulton-Udell

Twin Cedars at Moravia

Melcher-Dallas at Mormon Trail

Non-Conference 

Griswold at West Monona

CAM at Grand View Christian

