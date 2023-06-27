(KMAland) -- KMA Sports has coverage from Stanton/Bedford baseball to highlight a busy Tuesday night slate.
Check out the full Tuesday KMAland Sports Schedule below.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Denison-Schleswig at Kuemper Catholic
Pride of Iowa Conference
Martensdale-St. Marys at Central Decatur
Rolling Valley Conference
Ar-We-Va at Coon Rapids-Bayard
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (DH)
Bishop Heelan Catholic at Thomas Jefferson (DH)
Sioux City West at LeMars (DH)
Sioux City North at Sioux City East (DH)
Bluegrass Conference
Murray at Mormon Trail
Twin Cedars at Moulton-Udell
Non-Conference
Glenwood at Treynor
Carroll at Harlan
Atlantic at PCM
Stanton at Bedford On KMAX-Stream (Twitter: @TrevMaeder96)
West Harrison at East Mills
Underwood at Cherokee
CAM at Audubon
IKM-Manning at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
MVAOCOU at Riverside
Woodbine at Tri-Center
Missouri Valley at West Monona
Winterset at Nodaway Valley
Alta-Aurelia at Coon Rapids-Bayard
Moravia at Lynnville-Sully
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Denison-Schleswig at Kuemper Catholic
Rolling Valley Conference
Ar-We-Va at Coon Rapids-Bayard
Bluegrass Conference
Seymour at Melcher-Dallas
Orient-Macksburg at Moravia
Murray at Mormon Trail
Twin Cedars at Moulton-Udell
Non-Conference
Shenandoah at Essex
Red Oak at East Mills
Glenwood at Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Sidney at St. Albert
Creston at Clarke
Sioux City East at Harlan
Stanton at Bedford
Fremont-Mills at Underwood
CAM at Audubon
Missouri Valley at Boyer Valley
Woodbine at Treynor
MVAOCOU at Riverside
Centerville at Wayne
Southeast Warren at Grinnell
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Newell-Fonda
Sioux City West at Storm Lake (DH)