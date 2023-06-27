KMA Sports Logo 2
(KMAland) -- KMA Sports has coverage from Stanton/Bedford baseball to highlight a busy Tuesday night slate.

Check out the full Tuesday KMAland Sports Schedule below.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Denison-Schleswig at Kuemper Catholic

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Martensdale-St. Marys at Central Decatur

Rolling Valley Conference 

Ar-We-Va at Coon Rapids-Bayard

Missouri River Conference 

Abraham Lincoln at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (DH)

Bishop Heelan Catholic at Thomas Jefferson (DH)

Sioux City West at LeMars (DH)

Sioux City North at Sioux City East (DH)

Bluegrass Conference 

Murray at Mormon Trail

Twin Cedars at Moulton-Udell

Non-Conference

Glenwood at Treynor

Carroll at Harlan

Atlantic at PCM

Stanton at Bedford On KMAX-Stream (Twitter: @TrevMaeder96)

West Harrison at East Mills

Underwood at Cherokee

CAM at Audubon

IKM-Manning at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

MVAOCOU at Riverside

Woodbine at Tri-Center

Missouri Valley at West Monona

Winterset at Nodaway Valley 

Alta-Aurelia at Coon Rapids-Bayard

Moravia at Lynnville-Sully

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Denison-Schleswig at Kuemper Catholic

Rolling Valley Conference 

Ar-We-Va at Coon Rapids-Bayard

Bluegrass Conference 

Seymour at Melcher-Dallas

Orient-Macksburg at Moravia

Murray at Mormon Trail

Twin Cedars at Moulton-Udell

Non-Conference 

Shenandoah at Essex

Red Oak at East Mills

Glenwood at Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Sidney at St. Albert

Creston at Clarke

Sioux City East at Harlan

Stanton at Bedford

Fremont-Mills at Underwood

CAM at Audubon

Missouri Valley at Boyer Valley

Woodbine at Treynor

MVAOCOU at Riverside

Centerville at Wayne

Southeast Warren at Grinnell

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Newell-Fonda

Sioux City West at Storm Lake (DH)

