(KMAland) -- Another big Tuesday night in the world of KMAland baseball and softball on the sports schedule. View the full slate below.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Kuemper Catholic at Denison-Schleswig

Corner Conference 

Griswold at Sidney

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Southeast Warren at Central Decatur

East Union at Mount Ayr

Missouri River Conference 

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Abraham Lincoln (DH)

Thomas Jefferson at Bishop Heelan Catholic (DH)

Sioux City East at Sioux City North (DH)

LeMars at Sioux City West (DH)

Bluegrass Conference 

Seymour at Lamoni

Murray at Moravia

Moulton-Udell at Mormon Trail

Twin Cedars at Ankeny Christian Academy

Non-Conference 

Fremont-Mills at Atlantic

Harlan at Carroll

Storm Lake at St. Albert

East Mills at West Harrison

Bedford at Stanton

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at IKM-Manning

Cherokee at Underwood

Riverside at Ar-We-Va

Audubon at CAM

West Monona at Missouri Valley

Tri-Center at Woodbine

Nodaway Valley at Winterset

Coon Rapids-Bayard at Alta-Aurelia

Sigourney at Melcher-Dallas

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Kuemper Catholic at Denison-Schleswig

Corner Conference 

Griswold at Sidney

Pride of Iowa Conference 

East Union at Mount Ayr

Southeast Warren at Central Decatur

Rolling Valley Conference 

Ar-We-Va at Glidden-Ralston

Bluegrass Conference 

Seymour at Lamoni

Murray at Moravia

Moulton-Udell at Mormon Trail

Non-Conference

Essex at Shenandoah 

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Glenwood

AHSTW at St. Albert

Clarke at Creston

Harlan at Sioux City East

Bedford at Stanton

Underwood at Fremont-Mills

Riverside at Thomas Jefferson

Audubon at CAM

Tri-Center at West Harrison

Treynor at Woodbine

Boyer Valley at Missouri Valley

Wayne at Centerville

Newell-Fonda at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

Coon Rapids-Bayard at Earlham

Ar-We-Va at South Central Calhoun

Sioux City North vs. Spencer at Dakota Valley

Melcher-Dallas at Sigourney

