(KMAland) -- Plenty of high school baseball and softball is on tap in KMAland. Check out the full schedule for Tuesday below.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Creston at Clarinda

Western Iowa Conference Tournament 

Audubon at Treynor 

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Mount Ayr at Bedford

Lenox at Southwest Valley

Wayne at East Union

Central Decatur at Martensdale-St. Marys

Missouri River Conference 

Abraham Lincoln at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (DH)

Bishop Heelan Catholic at Thomas Jefferson (DH)

Sioux City West at LeMars (DH)

Sioux City North at Sioux City East (DH)

Bluegrass Conference 

Mormon Trail at Moulton-Udell

Moravia at Murray

Ankeny Christian at Twin Cedars

Non-Conference 

St. Albert at Storm Lake

Atlantic at CAM

Carroll at Harlan

South O’Brien at Denison-Schleswig

Gilbert at Kuemper Catholic

West Harrison at East Mills 

Winterset at Nodaway Valley

Southeast Warren vs. Lynnville-Sully (at Principal Park, Des Moines)

Alta-Aurelia at Coon Rapids-Bayard

Melcher-Dallas at Sigourney 

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Creston at Clarinda

Western Iowa Conference Tournament 

Tri-Center vs. IKM-Manning (at Underwood), 5:30 PM

T-C/IKM-M at Underwood

Riverside vs. Audubon (at Logan), 5:30 PM

Missouri Valley at Logan-Magnolia

Treynor at AHSTW

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Mount Ayr at Bedford

Lenox at Southwest Valley

Wayne at East Union

Central Decatur at Martensdale-St. Marys

Missouri River Conference 

Abraham Lincoln at Bishop Heelan Catholic (DH)

Bluegrass Conference  

Lamoni at Seymour

Diagonal at Twin Cedars

Mormon Trail at Moulton-Udell

Moravia at Murray

Non-Conference 

Griswold at Shenandoah

Glenwood at Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Sioux City East at Harlan 

Glidden-Ralston at Kuemper Catholic

West Harrison at Sidney

Southeast Warren at Colo-Nesco

Earlham at Coon Rapids-Bayard

South Central Calhoun at Ar-We-Va

Orient-Macksburg at CAM

Sioux City North at Spencer

Sigourney at Melcher-Dallas

