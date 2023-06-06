(KMAland) -- KMA Sports has coverage from Tabor and from Harlan to highlight another busy Tuesday of KMAland baseball and softball.
Check out the full Tuesday slate below.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Clarinda at Creston
Red Oak at Glenwood
Lewis Central at Denison-Schleswig
Atlantic at Harlan
Kuemper Catholic at St. Albert (DH)
Western Iowa Conference
Treynor at Underwood
IKM-Manning at Audubon
AHSTW at Logan-Magnolia
Tri-Center at Missouri Valley
Pride of Iowa Conference
Southwest Valley at Central Decatur
East Union at Bedford
Lenox at Martensdale-St. Marys
Wayne at Mount Ayr
Rolling Valley Conference
Glidden-Ralston at Woodbine
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City East at Thomas Jefferson (DH)
Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City West (DH)
LeMars at Bishop Heelan Catholic (DH)
Sioux City North at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (DH)
Bluegrass Conference
Mormon Trail at Murray
Moulton-Udell at Twin Cedars
Non-Conference
Shenandoah at Fremont-Mills On KMAX-Stream (Twitter: @TrevMaeder96)
Whiting at East Mills
Essex at West Harrison
Stanton at Coon Rapids-Bayard
Riverside at Griswold
West Monona at Boyer Valley
Moravia at Davis County
KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE
Iowa Co-Ed State Golf Tournament
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Clarinda at Creston
Red Oak at Glenwood
Lewis Central at Denison-Schleswig
Atlantic at Harlan On KMAX-Stream (Twitter: @NickStavas)
Kuemper Catholic at St. Albert (DH)
Western Iowa Conference
Treynor at Underwood
AHSTW at Logan-Magnolia
Tri-Center at Missouri Valley
IKM-Manning at Audubon
Pride of Iowa Conference
East Union at Bedford
Southwest Valley at Central Decatur
Southeast Warren at Nodaway Valley
Lenox at Martensdale-St. Marys
Wayne at Mount Ayr
Rolling Valley Conference
West Harrison at Ar-We-Va
Glidden-Ralston at Woodbine
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City East at Thomas Jefferson (DH)
Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City West (DH)
LeMars at Bishop Heelan Catholic (DH)
Sioux City North at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (DH)
Bluegrass Conference
Moravia at Orient-Macksburg
Melcher-Dallas at Seymour
Moulton-Udell at Twin Cedars
Mormon Trail at Murray
Non-Conference
Shenandoah at Fremont-Mills
Whiting at East Mills
Riverside at Griswold
Earlham at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
West Monona at Boyer Valley
KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE
Iowa Co-Ed State Tennis Tournament