(KMAland) -- KMA Sports has coverage from Tabor and from Harlan to highlight another busy Tuesday of KMAland baseball and softball.

Check out the full Tuesday slate below.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE 

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Clarinda at Creston

Red Oak at Glenwood

Lewis Central at Denison-Schleswig

Atlantic at Harlan

Kuemper Catholic at St. Albert (DH)

Western Iowa Conference 

Treynor at Underwood

IKM-Manning at Audubon

AHSTW at Logan-Magnolia

Tri-Center at Missouri Valley

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Southwest Valley at Central Decatur

East Union at Bedford

Lenox at Martensdale-St. Marys

Wayne at Mount Ayr

Rolling Valley Conference 

Glidden-Ralston at Woodbine

Missouri River Conference 

Sioux City East at Thomas Jefferson (DH)

Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City West (DH)

LeMars at Bishop Heelan Catholic (DH)

Sioux City North at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (DH)

Bluegrass Conference 

Mormon Trail at Murray

Moulton-Udell at Twin Cedars

Non-Conference 

Shenandoah at Fremont-Mills On KMAX-Stream (Twitter: @TrevMaeder96)

Whiting at East Mills

Essex at West Harrison

Stanton at Coon Rapids-Bayard

Riverside at Griswold

West Monona at Boyer Valley

Moravia at Davis County

KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE 

Iowa Co-Ed State Golf Tournament 

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Clarinda at Creston

Red Oak at Glenwood

Lewis Central at Denison-Schleswig

Atlantic at Harlan On KMAX-Stream (Twitter: @NickStavas)

Kuemper Catholic at St. Albert (DH)

Western Iowa Conference 

Treynor at Underwood

AHSTW at Logan-Magnolia

Tri-Center at Missouri Valley

IKM-Manning at Audubon

Pride of Iowa Conference 

East Union at Bedford

Southwest Valley at Central Decatur

Southeast Warren at Nodaway Valley

Lenox at Martensdale-St. Marys

Wayne at Mount Ayr

Rolling Valley Conference 

West Harrison at Ar-We-Va

Glidden-Ralston at Woodbine

Missouri River Conference 

Sioux City East at Thomas Jefferson (DH)

Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City West (DH)

LeMars at Bishop Heelan Catholic (DH)

Sioux City North at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (DH)

Bluegrass Conference 

Moravia at Orient-Macksburg

Melcher-Dallas at Seymour

Moulton-Udell at Twin Cedars

Mormon Trail at Murray

Non-Conference 

Shenandoah at Fremont-Mills 

Whiting at East Mills 

Riverside at Griswold

Earlham at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

West Monona at Boyer Valley

KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE 

Iowa Co-Ed State Tennis Tournament 

