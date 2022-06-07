KMA Sports Logo 2
(KMAland) -- It's another busy Tuesday of KMAland baseball and softball, including Underwood/Treynor softball on the KMAX-Stream. Check out the full schedule below.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Creston at Clarinda

Glenwood at Red Oak

St. Albert at Kuemper Catholic (DH)

Harlan at Atlantic

Denison-Schleswig at Lewis Central

Western Iowa Conference 

Logan-Magnolia at AHSTW

Audubon at IKM-Manning

Underwood at Treynor 

Missouri Valley at Tri-Center

Pride of Iowa Conference

Bedford at East Union

Martensdale-St. Marys at Lenox

Nodaway Valley at Southeast Warren

Central Decatur at Southwest Valley

Mount Ayr at Wayne

Rolling Valley Conference 

Coon Rapids-Bayard at CAM 

Woodbine at Glidden-Ralston

Missouri River Conference 

Sioux City West at Abraham Lincoln (DH)

Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City East (DH)

Bishop Heelan Catholic at LeMars (DH)

Bluegrass Conference 

Mormon Trail at Moulton-Udell

Moravia at Murray

Ankeny Christian at Twin Cedars

Lamoni at Seymour

Non-Conference 

Fremont-Mills at Shenandoah

Griswold at Riverside

West Harrison at Essex

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Earlham

Boyer Valley at West Monona

KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE 

Iowa Co-Ed State Tournament 

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Creston at Clarinda

Glenwood at Red Oak

Denison-Schleswig at Lewis Central

Harlan at Atlantic

St. Albert at Kuemper Catholic (DH)

Western Iowa Conference 

Audubon at IKM-Manning

Missouri Valley at Tri-Center

Logan-Magnolia at AHSTW

Underwood at Treynor On KMAX-Stream

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Bedford at East Union

Martensdale-St. Marys at Lenox

Nodaway Valley at Southeast Warren

Mount Ayr at Wayne

Central Decatur at Southwest Valley

Rolling Valley Conference  

Coon Rapids-Bayard at CAM

Woodbine at Glidden-Ralston

Missouri River Conference 

Sioux City West at Abraham Lincoln (DH)

Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City East (DH)

Bishop Heelan Catholic at LeMars (DH)

Bluegrass Conference 

Melcher-Dallas at Orient-Macksburg

Lamoni at Seymour

Mormon Trail at Moulton-Udell

Moravia at Murray

Non-Conference 

Fremont-Mills at Shenandoah

East Mills at Whiting

Griswold at Riverside

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Earlham

Boyer Valley at West Monona

KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE 

Iowa Co-Ed State Tournament

