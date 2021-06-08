(KMAland) -- Three KMAland teams at girls state soccer, co-ed state tournaments in golf and tennis and another big Tuesday schedule of baseball and softball on the KMAland Sports Schedule for Tuesday.
View the full schedule below.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Clarinda at Creston
Red Oak at Glenwood
Lewis Central at Denison-Schleswig
Atlantic at Harlan
Kuemper Catholic at St. Albert
Western Iowa Conference
IKM-Manning at AHSTW
Logan-Magnolia at Riverside
Missouri Valley at Treynor
Audubon at Tri-Center
Pride of Iowa Conference
Bedford at Lenox
Mount Ayr at Nodaway Valley
Martensdale-St. Marys at Southeast Warren
Central Decatur at East Union
Missouri River Conference
LeMars at Bishop Heelan Catholic (DH)
Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City East (DH)
Sioux City North at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (DH)
Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City West (DH)
Bluegrass Conference
Twin Cedars at Ankeny Christian
Seymour at Lamoni
Orient-Macksburg at Melcher-Dallas
Murray at Moravia
Moulton-Udell at Mormon Trail
Non-Conference
Shenandoah at Fremont-Mills
Griswold at Southwest Valley
Essex at West Harrison
East Mills at Whiting
Wayne at Davis County
Earlham at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE
State Co-Ed Tournament
GIRLS STATE SOCCER TOURNAMENT
Class 1A State Quarterfinals
Davenport Assumption vs. Bishop Heelan Catholic, 10:00 AM
Nevada vs. Wahlert Catholic, 10:15 AM
Treynor vs. Gilbert, 10:30 Follow @TrevMaeder96
Des Moines Christian vs. Columbus Catholic, 10:45 AM
Class 2A State Quarterfinals
Waverly-Shell Rock vs. Cedar Rapids Xavier, 12:30 PM
North Polk vs. Spencer, 12:45 PM
Lewis Central vs. Dallas Center-Grimes, 1:00 PM Follow @TrevMaeder96
Norwalk vs. North Scott, 1:15 PM
Class 3A State Quarterfinals
WDM Valley vs. Muscatine, 3:00 PM
Dowling Catholic vs. Ankeny Centennial, 3:15 PM
Pleasant Valley vs. Ankeny, 3:30 PM
Waukee vs. Abraham Lincoln, 3:45 PM Follow @TrevMaeder96
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Clarinda at Creston
Red Oak at Glenwood
Lewis Central at Denison-Schleswig
Atlantic at Harlan
Kuemper Catholic at St. Albert
Western Iowa Conference
IKM-Manning at AHSTW
Logan-Magnolia at Riverside
Missouri Valley at Treynor
Audubon at Tri-Center
Pride of Iowa Conference
Bedford at Lenox
Mount Ayr at Nodaway Valley
Martensdale-St. Marys at Southeast Warren
Central Decatur at East Union
Rolling Valley Conference
Coon Rapids-Bayard at Whiting
Missouri River Conference
LeMars at Bishop Heelan Catholic (DH)
Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City East (DH)
Sioux City North at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (DH)
Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City West (DH)
Bluegrass Conference
Twin Cedars at Diagonal
Seymour at Lamoni
Orient-Macksburg at Melcher-Dallas
Murray at Moravia
Moulton-Udell at Mormon Trail
Non-Conference
Shenandoah at Fremont-Mills
Essex at West Harrison
Griswold at Southwest Valley
Wayne at Chariton
Earlham at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE
State Co-Ed Doubles Tournament