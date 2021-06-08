KMA Sports Logo
(KMAland) -- Three KMAland teams at girls state soccer, co-ed state tournaments in golf and tennis and another big Tuesday schedule of baseball and softball on the KMAland Sports Schedule for Tuesday.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Clarinda at Creston

Red Oak at Glenwood

Lewis Central at Denison-Schleswig

Atlantic at Harlan

Kuemper Catholic at St. Albert

Western Iowa Conference 

IKM-Manning at AHSTW

Logan-Magnolia at Riverside

Missouri Valley at Treynor

Audubon at Tri-Center 

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Bedford at Lenox

Mount Ayr at Nodaway Valley

Martensdale-St. Marys at Southeast Warren

Central Decatur at East Union

Missouri River Conference 

LeMars at Bishop Heelan Catholic (DH)

Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City East (DH)

Sioux City North at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (DH)

Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City West (DH)

Bluegrass Conference 

Twin Cedars at Ankeny Christian 

Seymour at Lamoni

Orient-Macksburg at Melcher-Dallas

Murray at Moravia

Moulton-Udell at Mormon Trail

Non-Conference 

Shenandoah at Fremont-Mills 

Griswold at Southwest Valley

Essex at West Harrison

East Mills at Whiting

Wayne at Davis County 

Earlham at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE 

State Co-Ed Tournament 

GIRLS STATE SOCCER TOURNAMENT

Class 1A State Quarterfinals 

Davenport Assumption vs. Bishop Heelan Catholic, 10:00 AM

Nevada vs. Wahlert Catholic, 10:15 AM

Treynor vs. Gilbert, 10:30 Follow @TrevMaeder96 

Des Moines Christian vs. Columbus Catholic, 10:45 AM

Class 2A State Quarterfinals 

Waverly-Shell Rock vs. Cedar Rapids Xavier, 12:30 PM

North Polk vs. Spencer, 12:45 PM

Lewis Central vs. Dallas Center-Grimes, 1:00 PM Follow @TrevMaeder96

Norwalk vs. North Scott, 1:15 PM

Class 3A State Quarterfinals 

WDM Valley vs. Muscatine, 3:00 PM

Dowling Catholic vs. Ankeny Centennial, 3:15 PM

Pleasant Valley vs. Ankeny, 3:30 PM

Waukee vs. Abraham Lincoln, 3:45 PM Follow @TrevMaeder96

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Clarinda at Creston

Red Oak at Glenwood

Lewis Central at Denison-Schleswig

Atlantic at Harlan

Kuemper Catholic at St. Albert

Western Iowa Conference 

IKM-Manning at AHSTW

Logan-Magnolia at Riverside

Missouri Valley at Treynor

Audubon at Tri-Center 

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Bedford at Lenox

Mount Ayr at Nodaway Valley

Martensdale-St. Marys at Southeast Warren

Central Decatur at East Union

Rolling Valley Conference 

Coon Rapids-Bayard at Whiting

Missouri River Conference 

LeMars at Bishop Heelan Catholic (DH)

Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City East (DH)

Sioux City North at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (DH)

Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City West (DH)

Bluegrass Conference 

Twin Cedars at Diagonal

Seymour at Lamoni

Orient-Macksburg at Melcher-Dallas

Murray at Moravia

Moulton-Udell at Mormon Trail

Non-Conference 

Shenandoah at Fremont-Mills

Essex at West Harrison

Griswold at Southwest Valley 

Wayne at Chariton

Earlham at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE 

State Co-Ed Doubles Tournament

