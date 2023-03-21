KMA Sports Logo
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Baseball, golf, soccer and tennis are all on the KMAland Sports Schedule for Tuesday. Check out the full slate below.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE 

St. Joseph Christian at East Atchison

Nodaway Valley at Osborn

North Nodaway at Plattsburg

Platte Valley at East Buchanan

Savannah vs. Winnetonka

North Platte at North Andrew

West Platte at King City

Albany at Gilman City

Roncalli Catholic at Nebraska City

Auburn vs. Omaha North

Louisville/Weeping Water at Platte Valley NE

KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE 

Auburn, Humboldt-TRS at Falls City

KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE 

Savannah at Maryville (G)

Buena Vista at Nebraska City (G)

Crete at Auburn (G)

Seward at Conestoga (G)

Conestoga at Norfolk Catholic (B)

KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE 

Maryville at Savannah (B)

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.